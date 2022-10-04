ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiawatha, KS

Wagoner, Leila P. 1921-2022

HIAWATHA, Kan. Leila Pearl Wagoner, 101 years old, of Hiawatha, Kansas, passed away on Oct. 1, 2022, at Mosaic Hospital in St. Joseph, Missouri. She was born Sept. 14, 1921, at home on the family farm in Baker, Kansas, just south of Hiawatha. She was next to the youngest of the seven children of George and Susie (Berner) Weidman. Leila attended Grand Prairie grade school (she walked to school), and graduated from Powhattan High School in 1939 (she drove a buggy with her sister, and then rode her horse after her sister graduated). Of note, she was the ping pong champion during high school.
Gernon, Sharon L. 1944-2022

LAWRENCE, Kan. Sharon Lee (Winslow) Gernon, longtime Hiawatha resident, died on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at her home in Lawrence, Kansas. Sharon was born in Sabetha, Kansas, on July 19, 1944, and grew up in the Hiawatha area. She was the oldest of three children born to Albert and Geraldine (Rosenberger) Winslow. Her mother was a teacher, and her parents owned and operated Winslow Ready Mix in Hiawatha for many years while also raising quarter horses and farming in the Hiawatha area.
Rock Creek runs wild on Homecoming night

The Hiawatha Red Hawks played a solid game on Friday night, but taking the field across from one of the very best football teams in the state, the banged-up Hawks were outgunned from the opening whistle, as they dropped their third straight District game to the visiting Rock Creek by a score of 70-20.
