KJCT8
Dry conditions for the valleys, showers for the mountains
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Little has changed over the weekend as our valleys remain dry, and we see plenty of sunshine with little to no cloud cover. In terms of temperatures, they have fluctuated but only by a few degrees. Today, Grand Junction and Montrose remained close to yesterday, staying in the mid to lower the 70s. In the San Juans, scattered showers have made their presence, which will continue throughout the remainder of the day before approaching the nighttime hours.
KJCT8
Beautiful conditions persist for the valleys
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Conditions remain beautiful across the Western Slope. Most of the San Juans remained dry with a light patchy shower in spots, but most storm activity concentrated near the four corners region. For the valleys, conditions have stayed dry with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures have remained in the mid-70s for Grand Junction and lower 70s for Montrose.
KJCT8
A beautiful weekend ahead for the valleys
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction had another passing shower during the morning hours before dry conditions, and partly sunny skies started to settle in during the afternoon. Down south near the San Juans and in Montrose county, scattered showers with pockets of heavier rainfall have impacted the area for the afternoon hours leading into the evening. Scattered showers are still possible for our other valley locations for the evening hours and throughout the remainder of the day.
KJCT8
Seasonable temperatures and mountain showers through this weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As our forecast is evolving with next week’s storm system, it looks drier and drier for us. There’s still a small chance for some rain, but it may be more rainy over along the Front Range as opposed to here on the Western Slope.
KJCT8
Early morning rollover on 6 and 50
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In the early hours on Sunday, October 9, 2022, a Budget van carrying lemonade and other items was traveling westbound on Highway 6 and 50 near 19 Road when it rolled. At approximately 3 a.m., the van began leaving the roadway when the driver overcorrected,...
KJCT8
Art Festival Weekend in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Saturday, the Art Festival took over Main Street. Over 60 local artists got a chance to share their art with the community. The Artist Expo included live demonstrations, interactive art, and the installation of 19 new “Art on the Corner” sculptures from regional artists.
KJCT8
Christmas Tree Permits available soon
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Although the Christmas season is still a few months away, permits to cut your own Christmas tree on the Grand Mesa Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests will soon be available for purchase. Permits will be available on October 13, 2022. Purchasers are asked to thoroughly...
KJCT8
City to launch pilot recycling programs
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In February, the City of Grand Junction acquired Curbside Recycling, Indefinitely Inc. Now the city’s got plans to expand its services and introduce new recycling programs to divert waste from the landfill. The city will implement pilot programs next year in select areas downtown...
KJCT8
GJPD responds to early morning shooting
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - At approximately 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a shooting that took place at the Fishin’ Hole, an adult skilled gaming business. One woman was taken by a private vehicle to St. Mary’s Hospital with a...
KJCT8
KJCT SOS SENTENCED
Palisade Fire Department Hiring Full-Time Employees. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. KJCT GJ TREE RULES. Updated: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:32 PM MDT.
KJCT8
Western Slope Football updates for Oct 6-8
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s Friday again on the Western Slope and we are here to keep you updated on the Varsity Football scores across the valley. On Thursday, October 6, 2022, the Fruita Monument Wildcats won their home non-conference game against the Grand Junction Tigers with a score of 35-14.
