Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati's Wizard Pub Crawl Invites Revelers to 'Drink Potions and Party All Night Long'

By Lauren Serge
Cincinnati CityBeat
Cincinnati CityBeat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VIsyr_0iLTVyga00
Hosted by Bar Crawl USA, the Wizard Pub Crawl will visit multiple Cincinnati bars.

The sixth-annual Wizard Pub Crawl returns this year, and while there will not be any real wizard potions, there will be a lot of alcohol.

On Oct. 8, all wizards, witches and muggles can “join hundreds of others as we celebrate wizardry, drink potions and party all night long,” says event producer Bar Crawl USA.

Guests are invited to dress up in their favorite wizardry costumes and taste exclusive themed drinks at the participating bars.

The bar crawl will include several bar partners, including On the Rhine Eatery, Copper & Flame, Revel OTR, The Hub and Drinkery, among others.

Tickets for the crawl are $20 and feature various amenities, including a wizard wand and wand box; discounted themed drink specials; Harry Potter-themed livestream trivia; a registration party before the crawl; a Harry Potter House certificate at the after party and a best dressed contest and prize.

Those who purchase tickets will be given wristbands, which will be required upon entry to all bars.

Participants must be 21+ and have a valid ID.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com .


CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati, OH
ABOUT

CityBeat serves as a bastion of informed analysis, offering engaging, enlightening and entertaining writing and reporting from an award-wining staff of journalists, newshounds, critics and columnists.

 https://www.citybeat.com/

