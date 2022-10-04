ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Dolphins' Bridgewater leaves under revised concussion rules

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Teddy Bridgewater’s first start with the Miami Dolphins began with a big hit on his first snap. The veteran quarterback’s shaky reaction on the field was enough to get him pulled for the day because of newly revised concussion protocols. Bridgewater, starting in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa, left the Dolphins’ 40-17 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday after he was popped in the chest by cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner on a blitz as he was about to throw. Bridgewater was called for intentional grounding in the end zone on the play, resulting in a safety on Miami’s first offensive play. And then Bridgewater was examined for an elbow injury and also evaluated for a concussion.
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

Allen picks apart Steelers secondary in Bills' 38-3 win

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen picked apart a flimsy and injury-depleted Steelers secondary by throwing four touchdown passes in the first half alone — including two deep shots to Gabe Davis — in the Buffalo Bills’ 38-3 rout of Pittsburgh on Sunday. After hitting Davis for a 98-yard TD on Buffalo’s third play from scrimmage, Allen all but sealed the win by hitting Davis for a 62-yard touchdown catch and Stefon Diggs for a 15-yard score a little over two minutes apart to put the Bills ahead 24-3 with 7:20 left in the second quarter. Despite wind gusts of up to 20 mph, Allen’s 348 yards passing in the first half were tied for the second most over the opening two quarters in an NFL game since 1991, and 11 short of the 359 yards Patrick Mahomes had in Kansas City’s 27-24 win at Tampa Bay in 2020. Pulled in favor of Case Keenum early in the fourth quarter, Allen finished 20 of 31 for 424 yards, the second most in team history, and most in a game ending in regulation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Hill accounts for 4 TDs, Saints top Seahawks 39-32

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Don’t ask New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill what position he really plays. “Look, I just work here and do what they ask,” the 32-year-old Hill said with a grin after one of the most memorable days of his unconventional, six-year, NFL career. Hill ran for three touchdowns, including a 60-yarder in the fourth quarter, and threw for another score, and New Orleans snapped a three-game skid with a 39-32 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. “My mindset is that, ‘Man, I’m going to take advantage of every opportunity,’” Hill said. “I felt like I was going to get more opportunities this week and so I did my part to make sure I was prepared.”
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Tom Brady throws for 351 yards, Bucs beat Falcons 21-15

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady has never lost to the Atlanta Falcons. He hasn’t lost three straight games in over two decades. Those streaks stayed intact Sunday with timely assistance from a disputed roughing-the-passer penalty. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat their NFC South rivals 21-15, running out the clock after the flag thrown against defensive lineman Grady Jarrett kept Brady and the Bucs offense on the field to close out the victory. “I don’t throw flags,” Brady said when asked about the play in which he was sacked for a 10-yard loss on third down with just under three minutes left. “I’m not talking today,” said Jarrett, who spun Brady to the ground, prompting Brady to pop up and insist a penalty be called. Officials discussed briefly before announcing the ruling.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Boy tackled by security after running on field at Bucs game

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of Tampa Bay’s game against Atlanta on Sunday. A woman who identified herself as the child’s mother told The Associated Press the boy is 10 years old. A police officer later told the AP the boy is older than 10, but he couldn’t release his information because he’s a juvenile. The officer said the mother has several children and was confused about which one jumped onto the field. Tampa Police Department spokesman Lt. Abe Carmack said there was “an incident involving a juvenile” at Raymond James Stadium during the game but no charges will be filed and no arrest was made. The incident occurred while the Buccaneers were lining up for an extra point after Leonard Fournette’s 1-yard touchdown run gave them a 6-0 lead.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Lions' offense crashes to surface in shutout by Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For all the Detroit Lions’ shortcomings over their first four games, one constant had been their offense’s ability to score. A week after putting up a season-high 45 points in an overtime loss to Seattle, the Lions were blanked 29-0 by the New England Patriots on Sunday. Detroit was shut out for the first time since 2020, and this was its worst such loss since falling 35-0 to the St. Louis Rams in 2001. The Lions (1-4) entered with the NFL’s top-ranked offense, averaging 35 points per game. But the Patriots were relentless in attacking Detroit’s injury-plagued unit, intercepting Jared Goff in the end zone and sacking him twice. Both sacks were by Matt Judon, including one where he stripped Goff, leading to Kyle Dugger’s 59-yard return for a touchdown. “We just could never really get Goff in rhythm,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said. “When it came time to throw it, we could never get him quite comfortable. Then we end up getting behind. ... It’s just the little stuff and the little stuff is continuing to get us.”
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater Out vs. Jets Due to Concussion Protocol; Passed Tests

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the New York Jets after he was evaluated for a head injury and replaced by Skylar Thompson. Bridgewater was replaced under the updated concussion protocol, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:. The Louisville product came...
Bleacher Report

Saints' Chris Olave Ruled Out vs. Seahawks After Suffering Concussion

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks after suffering a concussion. Olave had four catches for 54 yards and one touchdown prior to exiting. New Orleans selected Olave with the No. 11 overall pick of the...
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Pat Freiermuth Ruled out for Steelers vs. Bills After Suffering Concussion

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without tight end Pat Freiermuth for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Freiermuth was ruled out with a concussion. The tight end had two catches for 12 yards before suffering the injury as Pittsburgh's offense struggled to generate much momentum against Buffalo.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. Targeting Return from Injury for After Trade Deadline

Veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is planning to make his return from a torn ACL in mid-November, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. As a result, Rapoport reported that "an imminent signing would be a major surprise." Beckham could decide to wait after the Nov. 1 trade deadline, at which point he'd have a better idea of the free-agent landscape.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

NFL, NFLPA Announce Concussion Protocol Was Followed for Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa

The NFL and NFLPA are in agreement that concussion protocols were properly applied in regard to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during his team's 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 25. However, the league and players' union agreed that the protocols needed modifying, specifically stating that "the outcome...
Bleacher Report

Buccaneers' Mike Evans Says Julio Jones Is Best Player in Falcons History

Julio Jones had a prolific run during his 10 years with the Atlanta Falcons, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Mike Evans believes the 33-year-old wide receiver is without peer in the franchise's history. "In my opinion, he's the best Falcon in history," Evans told reporters Friday. "I'm happy he's on...
ATLANTA, GA

