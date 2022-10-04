ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kwarteng: Mini-budget came in ‘high pressure’ period around Queen’s funeral

By Dominic McGrath
The Independent
 5 days ago

The Queen’s death added to the “high-pressure” environment around the preparation of the mini-budget last month, the Chancellor has said.

The Government was plunged into crisis in the wake of Kwasi Kwarteng’s plan being announced in the House of Commons , as the pound plunged to historic lows and the Bank of England was eventually forced to intervene to calm the markets.

Mr Kwarteng, in an interview with GB News , said it was important to place the mini-budget in the “context” of the Queen’s death and funeral.

He spoke about the frenzied few days ahead of the mini-budget when asked if he would have done anything differently.

We had a nation in mourning and then literally four days I think after the funeral, we had the mini-budget

Kwasi Kwarteng

“It was a very quick time that we did it. And you have got to remember the context.

“What was extraordinary about that month was that we had a new Government and also we had the sad passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, so we had a nation in mourning and then literally four days I think after the funeral, we had the mini-budget.

“It was high-speed, high-pressure environment and we could, as (former prime minister) David Cameron used to say, have prepared the pitch a bit better.”

But Mr Kwarteng also sought to downplay concerns, suggesting that stability could return to the UK economy in the next few weeks.

He denied that the policies contained in the £45 billion tax-cutting budget were “extreme”, instead labelling it a “bold” package that has helped to “shift” political debate.

“No one is arguing we should put up corporation tax, no one is arguing that we shouldn’t have reversed the national insurance increase.

“I think we have shifted the debate and I am hopeful that over the next few weeks things will stabilise.”

Quizzed on the decision, made in the face of a potential rebellion among Tory MPs, to U-turn on plans to scrap the 45p top rate of tax, Mr Kwarteng said: “I felt the 45p rate was overshadowing the entirety of the really good measures we were announcing and that is why we decided not to proceed.”

But he refused to be drawn on what is likely to be the next key battle between Tory MPs and the Government – a decision over whether benefits should rise in line with inflation.

It was put to the Chancellor that the issue has already caused tensions within his party.

Stressing that no decisions have yet been made, he said: “There is always a healthy debate about these things, but I haven’t committed to any particular, I haven’t made any decisions because we’re doing a consultation at the moment.”

Zahawi warns ‘delay is our biggest enemy’ as he urges Tory unity

Cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi has warned “delay is our biggest enemy” as he sought to quell disquiet in Tory ranks after a tumultuous week for the party.The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster said colleagues must “focus” on delivering for the country, as any “dither” will “end in defeat” for the Conservatives.But tensions were still running high on Sunday, as a senior Tory MP warned the current mood in the party is “febrile”, with many backbenchers – and indeed members of the Government -“very concerned at where we are in the polls”.The Prime Minister appeared to make an attempt to...
WORLD
Nicola Sturgeon accused of ‘dangerous language’ after saying she ‘detests the Tories’

Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of using “dangerous language” after saying “I detest the Tories” in an interview. Speaking to the BBC during the SNP conference in Aberdeen on Sunday, the Scottish first minister took a swipe at the Conservatives and said she would prefer a Labour government in Westminster.She said on the Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme: “If the question to me is would I prefer a Labour government over a Tory government – I detest the Tories and everything they stand for – so it’s not difficult to answer that question.”Responding on the same programme, chancellor of the...
POLITICS
Truss appoints Sunak ally to Cabinet in bid to restore Tory unity

Liz Truss has sent a signal of her intent to bridge the divides blighting the Tory party as she prepares to make a plea for unity to colleagues filing back into Westminster.The Prime Minister handed a Government job to Greg Hands, who backed her rival Rishi Sunak in the Conservative leadership race, in a move that will be widely seen as a peace offering to critics who have accused Ms Truss of surrounding herself with allies.The seasoned minister replaces Conor Burns, who was sacked from his post in the Department for International Trade (DIT) on Friday following a misconduct complaint.Mr...
POLITICS
John Swinney brands Tories a ‘bunch of reckless hypocrites’ over tax calls

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister has branded the Conservatives a “bunch of reckless hypocrites” as he condemned the “harsh fiscal constraints of devolution”.John Swinney told delegates at the SNP conference in Aberdeen on Sunday that “the most predictable, if depressing” action following the mini-budget announcement was the “chorus of calls from the Scottish Conservatives, urging me to match the UK Government’s reckless tax cuts”.Mr Swinney said: “The Tories at Westminster had set fire to the UK economy and their counterparts in Scotland were asking me to pour petrol on the flames.“And of course, at the same time as demanding we cut tax, the Tories constantly demand we spend more money.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nicola Sturgeon says she ‘detests the Tories and everything they stand for’Hundreds attend vigil in memory of 10 people who died in Donegal explosionMoment rhino hit by speeding lorry while trying to cross road
U.K.
Queen Elizabeth
David Cameron
Kwasi Kwarteng
Ministers warned against cracking down on foreign student dependants

A universities leader has warned the Government risks sacrificing a “huge contribution” to the skilled economy if it puts up barriers to foreign students bringing loved ones with them to the UK.The Home Secretary is expected to consider measures to limit the number of dependants able to accompany international students to Britain, as it reviews migration rules.However no definitive policy on the matter has yet been set.Suella Braverman has previously suggested the scale of foreign students coming to the UK to study is too high.In a recent interview with The Sun, she said: “We’ve also got a very high number...
JOBS
The Independent

Independence will create partnership of equals in UK, Sturgeon to say

Scottish independence will create a partnership of equals in the UK, Nicola Sturgeon is expected to tell delegates at the SNP conference in Aberdeen.Ms Sturgeon will close the party’s conference by telling delegates that the nations of the UK and the Republic of Ireland, will “always be the closest of friends, always be family”.Speaking to journalists on Sunday, the First Minister was asked about any announcements she would make in her speech. She said she will have “more to say” on the cost-of-living crisis “and a host of other things as well”.She also rejected claims there was a lack of...
POLITICS
#Uk#The House Of Commons#The Bank Of England#Gb News
The troubles ahead for Liz Truss after her disastrous fortnight

The last time Liz Truss walked into parliament, she was basking in the triumph of seizing the Tory leadership and leading a nation unified in sadness at the Queen’s death.When she returns this week, she must confront a seething Conservative party in open revolt over the disastrous own goals of the last fortnight – and in panic over a 30-point Labour poll lead. Here are the challenges that await the prime minister this week:The economyKwasi Kwarteng will face MPs on Tuesday for the first time since his bungled budget – when he could bow to pressure to release the...
POLITICS
Northern Ireland Protocol Bill threatens human rights protections, report finds

Proposed new legislation to over-ride sections of the Northern Ireland Protocol poses a “significant threat” to human rights protections, a new report has contended.Negotiations between UK and EU officials restarted last week. However, the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill is continuing to make its way through parliament.The Bill, which is set to be debated in the House of Lords in the coming weeks, would allow the UK Government to effectively tear up parts of the protocol.Prime Minister Liz Truss, who drafted the Bill as Foreign Secretary in May, insisted the Bill is “consistent with our obligations in international law and in support...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian President Vladimir Putin got an unusual gift for his 70th birthday on Friday: a tractor.As the leaders of several ex-Soviet nations met at the Czarist-era Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus presented Putin with a gift certificate for the vehicle. Tractors have been the pride of Belarusian industry since Soviet times.Lukashenko, an autocratic leader who has ruled the ex-Soviet nation with an iron hand for nearly three decades while cultivating a man of the people image, told reporters he used a model in his garden similar to the one he gifted Putin. It wasn't...
CARS
The Independent

The White House is insisting that it has no reason to believe there is an “imminent” threat of Vladimir Putin using nuclear weapons in the war against Ukraine after Joe Biden warned a crowd that the conflict could lead to “armageddon”.The latest move by the West Wing comms team to clean up after the president’s remarks comes following Mr Biden’s appearance at a DNC fundraiser last week hosted by James Murdoch, son of Fox mogul Rupert Murdoch.At the gathering, Mr Biden commented on reports that Mr Putin could be considering conducting a nuclear test near Ukrainian territory while the...
POTUS
U.K.
Majority of Londoners back Sadiq Khan plan to expand ULEZ clean air zone, poll finds

There is strong public support for extending London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) to cover the whole of the capital, a new poll has found.A survey by YouGov found that a majority of Londoners, 51 per cent, believe the planned expansion should go ahead, against 27 per cent who do not.Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has proposed extending the zone, which currently stretches to the north and south circular roads, to the Greater London border from August 2023.Under the scheme, motor vehicles that do not meet emissions standards have to pay £12.50 a day to drive within its bounds.The aim...
POLITICS
Fewer unpaid carers receiving council support or respite breaks – think tank

Fewer unpaid carers are receiving council support or respite breaks, while official spending is falling, according to analysis revealing a “widening gulf” between Government rhetoric and reality.Millions of people who provide unpaid care for loved ones have experienced “diminishing help” from councils and the Government over recent years, the Nuffield Trust said.This is despite numerous Government proposals and strategies to ensure carers are recognised and valued, and are supported to maintain a balance between their caring responsibilities and life outside caring, stay healthy and fulfil their educational and employment outcomes.The think tank’s analysis reveals that, over the last five years,...
Just Stop Oil protester climbs on top of police van in London

A Just Stop Oil activist has climbed onto the top of a police van in Piccadilly Circus, London, this Sunday for the ninth day of protests in a bid to get the government to act on the environmental crisis. The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “So far today, a total of 45 people have been arrested for wilful obstruction of the highway in connection with Just Stop Oil protests in Piccadilly.“They have been taken into custody.”Climate protests have been going on since last Saturday (1 October) in London, with activists blocking areas like Waterloo Bridge and Trafalgar Square as well as Westminster.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Just Stop Oil supporters disrupt traffic for fourth dayMet Police commissioner 'happy' for daughters to walk in London at nightJust Stop Oil protesters block road on Park Lane on eighth day of protests
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

