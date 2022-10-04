ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

How a former University president transformed the community through higher education

By Pauline Fitzgerald
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1URMXR_0iLTVQs000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c1gpB_0iLTVQs000
President Joe Biden awards the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to Julieta Garcia during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Garcia is a former president of the University of Texas at Brownsville, and the first Latina to become a college president.  (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley is known as ‘casa’ or home for many. Seeds are planted here, paths begin here. Hispanic heritage, tradition, and culture go well beyond our home.

ValleyCentral celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Dr. Julieta Garcia knows exactly what that means. She has served and transformed the community for the past three decades giving thousands of students a higher education and opportunity.

“I was kind of teacher at heart, I would teach the kids at home, right and the neighborhood and kind of gather them around, and I always somehow became the teacher,” Garcia said.

Lucha libre celebrates Mexican tradition

For some, teaching is a calling. For Garcia, it was natural and what she loved to do.

“My mother said to us, if you’re given gifts, you have to use them for yourself, but also for others,” Garcia said.

After years in the classroom, she wanted to do more. By age 30, she was asked to be the Academic Dean of South Texas College. When the president position opened, she applied and got it.

Whataburger unveils Hispanic Heritage Month merch

She was the first female Hispanic president of a U.S. College or University, and she wasn’t stopping there.

“We need a university here we need for people that are not mobile, and that’s the majority of our community. We need access here,” Garcia said. “The way to do that is to develop a product that doesn’t leave, a product that stays. Like the people who have left, but come back, and want to give back to their communities in their own new way.”

Garcia, with the help of her colleagues, built the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Brownsville campus from the ground up.

“We planted all the trees, and so I sanded a tree every Wednesday. Yeah, I mean small things, right? Little things that we invented the Paseos, we invented the style of the campus. We invented what you see here,” Garcia said.

Her efforts are well known in the Rio Grande Valley, but the seeds she’s planted and the opportunity she’s given to so many were noticed by our nation’s president.

Border town bakery brings community together

She was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom this July, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

“When you get something like this, and you can share it with a community where it should be shared, then that’s extraordinary,” Garcia said. “Everybody felt they got it, what I got from notes, phone calls, and flowers that came, we did we did good work, we did good work.”

Garcia says so many people we a part of that journey up until that moment–including her parents, who she says, grew up without opportunity.

“Imagine going your whole life, knowing you could have done that. But you have responsibilities with a family or you couldn’t, couldn’t do it. I didn’t want anyone to ever go through that.” Garcia said.

Business helps Mexican women gain financial stability

After nearly 30 years of holding the title of college and then university president, she’s still inspiring, now as a professor teaching public speaking, and a class called ‘Latinas in Leadership.’

“There’s always work to be done,” Garcia said. “You have to find where you’re meant to be for the next phase of your life. I think I found it.”

Garcia’s legacy continues on the local and national levels. She’s on the board of a few committees and is working with Texas 2036, helping form what the state will look like on certain health issues highways, education, and more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
riograndeguardian.com

Video: Santos unveils Pharr EDC Foundation’s new initiatives

PHARR, Texas – The Pharr EDC Foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides scholarship opportunities for graduating students residing in the city of Pharr. Its mission statement is to “support and promote endeavors that foster educational, occupational, and career opportunities for Pharr residents to advance their socioeconomic status and enhance their quality of life.”
PHARR, TX
Dallas Observer

As Christian Nationalism Rises, Progressive Pastors in North Texas Fight to Keep the Faith

Keri Lynn Lucas swears the story is true. While driving one day, a vision came to the pastor: She would start a support group for LGBTQ teens in Collin County, a conservative enclave that desperately needed such a group. She didn’t yet know the details, let alone how to navigate the politics of North Texas, but she trusted the vision. It was, in her words, “something worth doing.” She called a friend to ask for help with the group.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Brownsville, TX
Education
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Local
Texas Education
dallasexpress.com

Texas Mayor Notes Decrease of Legal Asylum Seekers

As crossings along the southern border have skyrocketed to historic highs, the mayor of one border town has noted a decrease in those legally seeking asylum. The mayor of McAllen, Javier Villalobos, explained on Inside Texas Politics, “A lot of the asylum seekers, the numbers have gone down drastically for us, from last year 1,500 a day to now maybe 100 plus.”
MCALLEN, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

Pharr To Host Produce Season Celebration

The City of Pharr and the Pharr International Bridge will host a special event “A Taste of Trade” to initiate the start of the 2022-2023 produce season on Oct. 6. The event, which is open to the public, includes produce growers, importers, distributors and consumers from the United States and Mexico.
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

National Butterfly Center to host free community day

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission National Butterfly Center will host a free community day for the public at the end of the month. Community Day is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Texas Butterfly Festival during peak butterfly season in South Texas. The event consists of […]
MISSION, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
valleybusinessreport.com

City of McAllen Seeks Community Input

The City of McAllen is developing an updated comprehensive plan and is asking for residents’ input on what they feel the community needs. A community meeting in which the public can speak takes place Oct. 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the McAllen Public Library Auditorium, 4001 North 23rd Street.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Local Red Cross sends help to Florida, Puerto Rico

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The American Red Cross in Harlingen has sent volunteers and aid to survivors of Hurricanes Ian and Fiona. Both areas were hit by strong hurricanes this year and are rebuilding. David Luna, the executive director of the American Red Cross South Texas chapter said as of this weekend there were about […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg becomes RGV’s second Music Friendly Community

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg has joined more than 30 Texas cities as an official Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office. “Edinburg has a long history of hosting exceptional music talent from up-and-coming South Texas artists and international musicians alike,” state Rep. Terry Canales said. “This designation demonstrates that our community is a […]
EDINBURG, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#University President#South Texas College#Higher Education#Linus College#The White House#The University Of Texas#The Rio Grande Valley#Hispanic#Mexican#Whataburger
ValleyCentral

Appeals court orders another review of revised ‘DACA’

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court Wednesday ordered a lower court review of Biden administration revisions to a program preventing the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought into the United States as children. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a federal district judge in Texas should take another look […]
TEXAS STATE
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Statement On Loss Of Texas National Guard Soldier

AUSTIN, TX --Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement on the Texas National Guard soldier who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Eagle Pass:. 'Cecilia and I are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of a soldier with the Texas National Guard. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the soldier. Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, as the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety coordinate with local law enforcement. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the soldier’s family during this heartbreaking time. And for any Texan who is in crisis, we urge you to seek help immediately from a family member, loved one, or a mental health service.'
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
riograndeguardian.com

Video: 45 new warehouses to be built in Hidalgo’s Tres Puentes Industrial Park

HIDALGO, Texas – Forty five new warehouses are to be built in the Tres Puentes Industrial Park, with city council approval already secured. Details on the project were unveiled by Prisciliano “J.R.” Treviño, executive director of Hidalgo Economic. Development Corporation at a recent Commercialization & Investment...
HIDALGO, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy