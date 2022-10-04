ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of Rochester

Music schools founded on the Western classical model face special challenges

Crystal Sellers Battle articulates a path toward long-term cultural change at the Eastman School of Music. Crystal Sellers Battle began her musical journey in church, singing gospel as a youth with her father and siblings. But when she entered college to study voice, “I went into my very first voice lesson and was told by my teacher that I had to choose between singing gospel music or singing classical music,” she says.
Community leaders join Excellus advisory boards

Two community leaders have joined the regional advisory and governing boards of Excellus Health Plan, Inc., and its parent and subsidiary companies. • Seanelle Hawkins, Ed.D., president and chief executive officer of the Urban League of Rochester, has been named as director to the Excellus Health Plan, Inc. governing boards of directors. Hawkins has also served for more than a year on Excellus BlueCross BlueShield’s Rochester regional advisory board.
Morning News Brief

The shooting of Officer Mazurkiewicz in July in Rochester has been tied to a drug ring that the police were trying to shut down. Investigators determined the shooter, Vickers, was brought in from Boston to help in a gang war over the distribution of marijuana in Rochester. Police were cracking down after a string of shootings and arson. Vickers allegedly murdered at least 2 other men in this gang war before shooting the police as they sat in an unmarked van on Bauman Street. As part of the long-term investigation, 18 people have been arrested. Police seized 22 guns and 139 pounds of marijuana.
University of Rochester

Input begins on project to modernize student housing

The initial stage, which includes focus groups with students, will inform planning across campuses. The University of Rochester has undertaken the initial stage of a project that will inform University leadership about options to modernize housing across properties on all campuses. An evaluation phase began this summer, with consultants from...
New York Court Receives Hand Grenade in Mail

According to a report by Greg Cotterill of Finger Lakes Daily News, a New York court received two suspicious packages on Tuesday, one of which contained a hand grenade. The suspicious packages were delivered to the Geneva Town Court on Tuesday and when they were x-rayed, a hand grenade was discovered in one of the boxes.
New York State DMV Announces Temporary Shutdown

There can be nothing more frustrating than having to wait in long lines at the DMV. Thankfully, Erie County seems to have figured out how to make things easier and even allow people to schedule appointments. There are multiple locations around Western New York to get your vehicle business done....
Greece Central School District will hold hiring event on Thursday

GREECE, N.Y. — The Greece Central School District is hosting a hiring event on Thursday. The event runs from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Greece Central School District Transportation and Support Services Facility, located at 1790 Latta Road. The district is looking for teaching assistants, special education...
Borrowers concerned about change to student loan forgiveness eligibility

Rochester, N.Y. — Within days, millions of people will be filling out student loan forgiveness applications. But some of the requirements are changing, and many borrowers are concerned their debt won't be wiped out. President Biden announced a student loan forgiveness plan in August that would wipe out up...
Where to See The Best Halloween Houses in WNY 2022

We all know Halloween is the best time of year (sorry, Christmas lovers). Western New Yorkers always go all out when it comes to decorations – Halloween, Christmas, Bills Season, you name it. From lights and music to disturbing scenes, Buffalonians go big, turning their lawns into must-see Halloween attractions. Some you can even enter… if you dare.
