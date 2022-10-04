Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha StarrHilton, NY
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
University of Rochester
Music schools founded on the Western classical model face special challenges
Crystal Sellers Battle articulates a path toward long-term cultural change at the Eastman School of Music. Crystal Sellers Battle began her musical journey in church, singing gospel as a youth with her father and siblings. But when she entered college to study voice, “I went into my very first voice lesson and was told by my teacher that I had to choose between singing gospel music or singing classical music,” she says.
gvhealthnews.com
Community leaders join Excellus advisory boards
Two community leaders have joined the regional advisory and governing boards of Excellus Health Plan, Inc., and its parent and subsidiary companies. • Seanelle Hawkins, Ed.D., president and chief executive officer of the Urban League of Rochester, has been named as director to the Excellus Health Plan, Inc. governing boards of directors. Hawkins has also served for more than a year on Excellus BlueCross BlueShield’s Rochester regional advisory board.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester faith groups launch Stop the Violence community church fairs
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Faith and community leaders came together at the spot where 3-year-old Marlo Joseph was shot last week, praying for an end to the gun violence in Rochester. Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County is starting a new series of events aimed at...
wbtai.com
Morning News Brief
The shooting of Officer Mazurkiewicz in July in Rochester has been tied to a drug ring that the police were trying to shut down. Investigators determined the shooter, Vickers, was brought in from Boston to help in a gang war over the distribution of marijuana in Rochester. Police were cracking down after a string of shootings and arson. Vickers allegedly murdered at least 2 other men in this gang war before shooting the police as they sat in an unmarked van on Bauman Street. As part of the long-term investigation, 18 people have been arrested. Police seized 22 guns and 139 pounds of marijuana.
University of Rochester
Input begins on project to modernize student housing
The initial stage, which includes focus groups with students, will inform planning across campuses. The University of Rochester has undertaken the initial stage of a project that will inform University leadership about options to modernize housing across properties on all campuses. An evaluation phase began this summer, with consultants from...
Winners announced for Erie Canalway photo contest
"These remarkable images showcase the beauty, history, and diversity of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor," Executive Director of ECNHC Bob Radliff said.
WHEC TV-10
City reaches $12 million settlement with Daniel Prude estate, most money will go to Prude’s children
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester has reached a $12 million settlement with the estate of Daniel Prude. $4 million of the settlement will go to attorneys’ fees. The rest will go to Prude’s five children. Here is the full statement from Mayor Malik Evans:. After...
It’s Raining Money for Cash For Life Winner in Upstate New York
Forget men! It's raining money in New York. Someone in Upstate New York just won $1,000 a week for life. If you're a Cash for Life lottery player, you'd better check your ticket. There's a winner that's not from New York City for a change. The winning Cash for Life...
NYS ‘Fall Harvest Tour’ for cannabis stops in Rochester
The first stop of the tour is a farm in Monroe County. The farm requested to remain anonymous due to security concerns.
New York Court Receives Hand Grenade in Mail
According to a report by Greg Cotterill of Finger Lakes Daily News, a New York court received two suspicious packages on Tuesday, one of which contained a hand grenade. The suspicious packages were delivered to the Geneva Town Court on Tuesday and when they were x-rayed, a hand grenade was discovered in one of the boxes.
Rochester company helping trucks go green with SPIER system
"It's a bridge to what we want to do in the [20]20s, 30s, and 40s," Jack Schickler said.
Police warn of deadly ‘rainbow fentanyl’ that looks like candy in Upstate NY
A deadly drug that looks like candy is now in Upstate New York, police say. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office told WHAM-TV that “rainbow fentanyl” has been confirmed on the streets of Monroe County. The brightly colored pills, which are said to resemble SweeTarts candy, are 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.
newyorkupstate.com
Rochester’s highest-paying jobs all pay at least $208,000 a year: See full list
Rochester, N.Y. — The list of highest-paying jobs in the Rochester metro area is dominated by positions in the health care field. Eighteen of the top 25 jobs in the region are found in the field, including nine of the top 10, according to data from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Union workers are on strike against the country's largest food distributor SYSCO
Union workers are on strike against the country's largest food distributor SYSCO. They say they'll stay on the picket line until they receive a fair contract.
$1,000 A Week For Life winning ticket sold on Lyell Avenue in Rochester
According to NYL, the prize guarantees $1,000 per week for life.
New York State DMV Announces Temporary Shutdown
There can be nothing more frustrating than having to wait in long lines at the DMV. Thankfully, Erie County seems to have figured out how to make things easier and even allow people to schedule appointments. There are multiple locations around Western New York to get your vehicle business done....
WHEC TV-10
Greece Central School District will hold hiring event on Thursday
GREECE, N.Y. — The Greece Central School District is hosting a hiring event on Thursday. The event runs from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Greece Central School District Transportation and Support Services Facility, located at 1790 Latta Road. The district is looking for teaching assistants, special education...
wutv29.com
Borrowers concerned about change to student loan forgiveness eligibility
Rochester, N.Y. — Within days, millions of people will be filling out student loan forgiveness applications. But some of the requirements are changing, and many borrowers are concerned their debt won't be wiped out. President Biden announced a student loan forgiveness plan in August that would wipe out up...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Where to See The Best Halloween Houses in WNY 2022
We all know Halloween is the best time of year (sorry, Christmas lovers). Western New Yorkers always go all out when it comes to decorations – Halloween, Christmas, Bills Season, you name it. From lights and music to disturbing scenes, Buffalonians go big, turning their lawns into must-see Halloween attractions. Some you can even enter… if you dare.
Rochester City School District audit: Student grades inflated
According to a report from the district's internal auditor, Anissa Henry-Wheeler, GPAs were inflated in two ways.
