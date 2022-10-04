Canine alerts officials to drugs inside car

A U.S. Border Patrol canine alerted authorities recently to search a car for drugs at an inspection checkpoint on State Route 85 near Gila Bend.

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers searched the white Chevrolet Malibu and uncovered approximately 26.4 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills, 1.7 pounds of an unknown drug and 0.3 pounds of a brown powdery substance, according to a DPS release.

DPS officials said potentially deadly amounts of fentanyl now come in many colors – not just blue – and may be labeled “M30” to resemble commonly prescribed oxycodone tablets.