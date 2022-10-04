Read full article on original website
boundingintocrypto.com
5 Best Cryptocurrency to Buy for Lower Risk Returns October 2022 Week 2
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The crypto market appears again ready to make significant jumps after Bitcoin crossed the $20,000 threshold earlier this week. However, the crypto market remains volatile. Purchasing digital assets that could earn returns without exposure to many risks is widely considered a best practice. This article examines the best cryptocurrency to buy for lower risk returns.
Google to Require Government Authorization to Provide Advertising Services for Financial Products in Spain – Regulation Bitcoin News
Google, the web search and software monolith, has announced that it will require authorization from government entities to lend advertising services to financial companies in Spain. This measure, which was also implemented in the U.K. back in 2021, is expected to be extended to more countries in coming months. Google...
EU Council Endorses Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) Legislation – Regulation Bitcoin News
Council of the EU, one of the European Union’s legislative bodies, has approved the proposed regulatory framework for the European crypto space. It’s now up to European lawmakers to approve the Markets in Crypto Assets package before its final adoption. Comprehensive Crypto Regulation Moves Closer to Adoption in...
Visa partners with FTX in a bet that shoppers still want to spend cryptocurrencies in a bear market
Visa payment cards laid out on a computer keyboard. The payments giant is teaming up with global exchange FTX to offer debit cards in 40 countries with a focus on Latin America, Asia and Europe. The cards, which are already available in the U.S., will link directly to a user’s FTX cryptocurrency investing account. The move allows customers to spend digital currencies without moving those off an exchange, “like you would with any bank account,” according to Visa’s CFO.
2008 ‘Lehman Moment About to Hit’ — Major Banks Suffer; How to Access Your ETHW, ‘No Digital Dollar Act,’ Sega Blockchain Game — Bitcoin.com News Week in Review – The Weekly Bitcoin News
In this week’s edition of the Bitcoin.com News Week in Review, two of the world’s largest banks — Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank — are suffering from distressed valuations, with credit default insurance levels looking like those last seen in the 2008 financial crisis. For those interested in assets outside of such behemoth tradfi (traditional finance) institutions, a handy guide on how to claim your ETHW tokens from the recent Ethereum hard fork can also be found in this edition. Further, a U.S. senator has introduced a “No Digital Dollar Act,” and Japanese gaming giant Sega is set to launch its first blockchain game.
Binance To Reach 1 Billion In Investments By End Of This Year
Despite the long-lasted crypto winter, blockchain developments continue to make headlines almost daily. Similarly, the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume, Binance, has spent a considerable fortune on investments and acquisitions and continues to pour money even in worse market situations. Chengpeng Zhao (CZ), the crypto exchange founder, has revealed that there is still so much left to build, and the company’s spending is expected to reach 1 billion by ending this year.
Has the carbon issue been resolved by crypto?
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Has crypto actually found a solution to the carbon issue, or is this just wishful thinking?. Cryptocurrencies have long been portrayed as the villains of fairytale climate stories who abuse ever-increasing power for what appears to be the benefit of a select few. The narrative has now changed direction. The second-largest cryptocurrency in the world, Ethereum, has disclosed changes to its multi-billion dollar operations that should lower its overall energy consumption by almost 99%. Could this indicate that cryptocurrency is beginning to evolve into the decentralized system that its proponents have long claimed it will be, revolutionizing banking, economics, and perhaps even environmental policy? Or will everything resume as usual when twelve o’clock rolls around?
$570 million cryptocurrency attack targets blockchain connected to Binance
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. According to a representative for Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, a $570 million theft has affected a blockchain connected to the company. This is the latest in a string of attacks that have hit the cryptocurrency industry this year.
Gofaizen & Sherle to Help Businesses Scale the New Lithuanian Cryptocurrency Regulations – Press release Bitcoin News
PRESS RELEASE. In light of the strengthened supervision of the cryptocurrency sector by Lithuania, Gofaizen & Sherle, an international legal and management consulting firm based in Europe, has taken the initiative to assist businesses in navigating these new regulations. According to Lithuanian regulators, these new laws will go into effect in November 2022. In addition, the country will prohibit anonymous accounts and establish more stringent requirements for customer identification.
Can your advisor tell you which crypto to buy?
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Whether it is rising or falling, bitcoin attracts a lot of attention: In 2021, 94% of financial advisors answered client inquiries about cryptocurrencies, according to a Bitwise and ETF Trends poll. According to the same survey, 47% of advisors had cryptocurrency assets in their personal portfolios. However, only 16% of advisors have cryptocurrency allocated in client accounts.
Bitcoin Adoption If We Speak Elites Language – Bitcoin Magazine
This is an opinion editorial by Cam Randell, a Bitcoiner who believes that Bitcoin is the key technology in the quest for privacy. It’s hard to admit it, as many of the core values of Bitcoin are libertarian and anti-government, but someone needs to start trying to get more countries to adopt Bitcoin. For Bitcoin, it’s not necessarily required for its existence, but it’s definitely worth the effort, because of how useful it would be to have governments encouraging Bitcoin usage through favorable regulation.
Why the US is one of the most crypto-friendly countries in the world
The United States is making strides on crypto regulation, and it’s home to the largest number of Bitcoin and Ethereum nodes in the world. In her Expert Take column, Selva Ozelli, an international tax attorney and CPA, covers the intersection between emerging technologies and sustainability, and provides the latest developments around taxes, AML/CFT regulations and legal issues affecting digital assets and blockchain.
$570 million worth of Binance’s BNB token stolen in another major crypto hack
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance temporarily suspended its blockchain network after hackers made off with around $570 million worth of its BNB token. The company said it had worked with network validators — entities or individuals who confirm transactions on the blockchain — to pause creation of new blocks on BSC, suspending all transaction processing while a team of developers investigates the breach.
Ethereum OI Hits $7.7 Billion, Why A Rally Might Be In The Works
Ethereum open interest (OI) had seen a meteoric rise in the weeks leading up to the Ethereum Merge. Even after the Merge, the open interest has not declined, given all of the new interest from institutional investors following the network’s move to a proof of work mechanism. This time around, the Ethereum open interest has hit another important high point, which points to a possible rally in the price of ETH.
Public Capacity Of Bitcoin Lightning Network Rises Over 5,000 BTC
BTC added the layer-2 protocol to mitigate the scaling challenges, Bitcoin Lightning Network (BLN). The BLN was created to offer better scalability, make transactions cheaper, and increase the transaction speed on Bitcoin Network. Scalability has been a deterrent factor to the mass adoption of many cryptocurrencies. For example, High transaction...
Grayscale’s New Co-Investment Vehicle Aims to ‘Capture the Upside of Crypto Winter’ – Bitcoin News
On October 6, Grayscale Investments announced a new venture that gives accredited investors the opportunity to invest in the mining infrastructure that powers the digital asset ecosystem. According to the announcement, the co-investment vehicle is called Grayscale Digital Infrastructure Opportunities (GDIO), and the crypto mining firm Foundry will handle the new product’s operations. GDIO is meant to “capture the upside of crypto winter,” Grayscale’s announcement on Thursday details.
Bitcoin Crashes To $19,6k And Takes Liquidity, Ready To Bounce?
Bitcoin is retracing after a rejection north of critical resistance at around $20,000 and might be gearing up for a fresh leg down into its final support level. The crypto was seeing some profits earlier this week, but any bullish momentum has been wiped out by macroeconomic forces. At the...
Shiba Inu Bullish Signal: Whale Withdraws 1.7 Trillion SHIB From Huobi
Data shows a Shiba Inu whale has withdrawn 1.7 trillion SHIB from the crypto exchange Huobi, something that could prove to be bullish for the price of the crypto. 1.72 Trillion SHIB Exited Crypto Exchange Huobi During The Past Day. As per a tweet from crypto transaction tracker Whale Alert,...
Why Celsius Exposed Users And What You Can Do – Bitcoin Magazine
This week, Celsius Network published a large document containing all the account balances of its customers. The move is part of the company’s ongoing restructuring process following its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing from earlier this year. The document reflects user balances as of July 13, 2022, when the company’s restructuring began, and customer transactions that happened in the 90 days preceding the Chapter 11 filing, per the company’s FAQ.
