Read full article on original website
Related
‘Miss me with all that bs’: Andre Iguodala breaks silence on Jordan Poole, Draymond Green altercation
The buzz surrounding the Jordan Poole-Draymond Green altercation has been loud and social media has unsurprisingly swarmed on the issue immediately. Golden State Warriors elder statesman Andre Iguodala was quick to fire back on all the outside chatter. Iguodala first defended the youngster Jordan Poole over reports that his attitude...
Woj drops more details on Warriors star Draymond Green’s ‘punch’ aimed at Jordan Poole
NBA Twitter nearly broke after it was reported that Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was involved in a practice altercation with teammate Jordan Poole. It was initially reported that Green “forcefully struck” Poole. On Thursday, ESPN’s Woj dropped some more details on the ‘punch’ thrown by Green.
‘That’s who he is’: Tom Thibodeau gushes over Jalen Brunson after Knicks debut
Jalen Brunson hasn’t played better in his career than when he lit up the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022 postseason. The southpaw out of Villanova averaged 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.7 dimes in the playoffs, and the New York Knicks rewarded him with a four-year $104 million contract in hopes that he would sustain this level of play. And Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has utmost confidence in Brunson’s ability to keep it up.
Yardbarker
DeMarcus Cousins wants back in the NBA but is there a team for him?
It's less than two weeks before the first game of the NBA season, and former All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins still doesn't have a team. In an interview with Chris Haynes, Cousins admitted he'd made mistakes, but argued that the positives he brings a team outweigh the negatives. But does any NBA team feel the same way?
NBA・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Draymond Green ‘struck’ Jordan Poole in Warriors practice, punishment imminent
Golden State Warriors fans are used to Draymond Green losing his temper from time to time. But it looks like things may have gotten a little out of hand in the All-Star’s latest flare-up during practice. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Warriors star was involved in a “physical altercation” with Jordan Poole that […] The post Draymond Green ‘struck’ Jordan Poole in Warriors practice, punishment imminent appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ESPN
NBA GMs see Milwaukee Bucks winning title, first MVP for Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic
The Milwaukee Bucks are slight favorites to win the 2023 NBA championship, and Luka Doncic was tapped as most likely to win the 2023 Most Valuable Player award in NBA.com's annual survey of all 30 of the league's general managers. The 21st edition of the survey was released Tuesday and...
Steve Kerr claps back at report that Jordan Poole’s attitude spurred Draymond Green altercation
Specific genesis of the altercation that culminated in Draymond Green “forcefully striking” Jordan Poole during Wednesday’s practice remains unknown. One day after the incident took place, though, Steve Kerr made sure to correct at least one aspect of reporting about the fracas between the Golden State Warriors stars.
Knicks Preseason Profile: Lean, Clean Derrick Rose Looks To Make MVP Impact
Fully healthy and resembling his rookie self, Rose is looking to make a sizable effect on the New York Knicks' efforts off the bench.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mavs Ex Jalen Brunson Debuts with Knicks; How'd He Look?
As the 2022-23 NBA calendar year progresses, stay up to date with the latest news happening around the league with our DallasBasketball.com tracker.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Embiid, Harden begin as 76ers top Cavs in Mitchell’s debut
Joel Embiid and James Harden were done with their preseason debuts long before Montrezl Harrell scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland 113-112 on Wednesday night in Donovan Mitchell's first game with the Cavaliers. Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds in 18...
NBA・
Lakers star LeBron James’ ‘generational talent’ take draws honest reaction from Victor Wembanyama
Victor Wembanyama pretty much became somewhat of a household name over the past few days after his coming out party against the NBA G League Ignite. The 18-year-old French phenom made such big waves that even Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James could not help but deliver some high praise for the highly-touted teenager.
Yardbarker
Suns' Devin Booker Named No. 1 Shooting Guard in NBA GM Poll
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker has ascended into one of the best players in the league since first arriving on the scene in 2015. Heading into his eighth season, he's accomplished quite a lot, most recently inking another max contract while building his portfolio with an All-NBA first team nod as well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Wins will come’: Patrick Beverley vocal on what should be LeBron James, Lakers’ primary concern
The Los Angeles Lakers took another preseason loss on Wednesday as they were dealt with a 119-115 loss courtesy of the Phoenix Suns. LA is now 0-2 following a 105-75 blowout loss in their preseason opener against the Sacramento Kings on Monday. Despite the slow start, however, Lakers newcomer Patrick...
France looking to poach Joel Embiid from Team USA to pair with Victor Wembanyama
France’s national team might get some big name acquisitions including Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid. According to the Associated Press, Embiid is considering suiting up for France at either the 2023 World Cup or the 2024 Olympics. Joel Embiid, who was born in Cameroon, holds French citizenship. He is...
Dennis Schroder’s visa issues get resolved, to join Lakers soon
Dennis Schroder has reportedly resolved his visa issues and has been cleared to travel back from Germany and join the Los Angeles Lakers. According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Schroder will fly to Los Angeles this weekend. Schroder signed with the Lakers on a one-year, $2.64 million contract in September. He has been overseas since impressively leading […] The post Dennis Schroder’s visa issues get resolved, to join Lakers soon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dallas Mavs at OKC Thunder GAMEDAY: Preview, Betting Odds, Injury Report
The Dallas Mavericks open preseason play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Tulsa on Wednesday night. Two key players have already been ruled out. Will Luka Doncic play?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Keldon Johnson will hype up Spurs fans with latest comment on shoulder injury
The 2022-23 season will look much different than previous seasons have looked for the San Antonio Spurs. Under the leadership of Gregg Popovich, the Spurs have almost always been a playoff team out of the Western Conference. Now, the team appears set for a rebuild, with guys like Keldon Johnson leading the way for them […] The post Keldon Johnson will hype up Spurs fans with latest comment on shoulder injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Latest update on Anthony Davis’ back injury, per Lakers head coach Darvin Ham
Anthony Davis was a last-minute scratch from the Los Angeles Lakers preseason contest against the Phoenix Suns in Las Vegas on Wednesday due to lower back tightness. He won’t play in the second leg of their back-to-back in the desert on Thursday, head coach Darvin Ham said after the Lakers’ 119-115 loss to the Phoenix […] The post Latest update on Anthony Davis’ back injury, per Lakers head coach Darvin Ham appeared first on ClutchPoints.
OKC Thunder Hosting Dallas Mavericks In Tulsa Wednesday
The Oklahoma City Thunder are heading to Tulsa Wednesday night to take on the Dallas Mavericks. Tip-off is 7 p.m. and News 9's Steve McGehee will have a full recap of tonight's game at 10 p.m. Luka Doncic is not expected to play for the Mavericks tonight, and the Thunder...
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo pays tribute to Kobe Bryant in epic fashion for Abu Dhabi game
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant certainly left his mark on the next generation of basketball players. He was definitely an inspiration behind the rise of Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo into superstardom, and the two-time MVP made sure to pay his utmost respect for the legendary Black Mamba. Before the Bucks’ preseason tilt against […] The post Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo pays tribute to Kobe Bryant in epic fashion for Abu Dhabi game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
113K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0