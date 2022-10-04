ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘That’s who he is’: Tom Thibodeau gushes over Jalen Brunson after Knicks debut

Jalen Brunson hasn’t played better in his career than when he lit up the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022 postseason. The southpaw out of Villanova averaged 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.7 dimes in the playoffs, and the New York Knicks rewarded him with a four-year $104 million contract in hopes that he would sustain this level of play. And Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has utmost confidence in Brunson’s ability to keep it up.
DeMarcus Cousins wants back in the NBA but is there a team for him?

It's less than two weeks before the first game of the NBA season, and former All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins still doesn't have a team. In an interview with Chris Haynes, Cousins admitted he'd made mistakes, but argued that the positives he brings a team outweigh the negatives. But does any NBA team feel the same way?
Draymond Green ‘struck’ Jordan Poole in Warriors practice, punishment imminent

Golden State Warriors fans are used to Draymond Green losing his temper from time to time. But it looks like things may have gotten a little out of hand in the All-Star’s latest flare-up during practice. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Warriors star was involved in a “physical altercation” with Jordan Poole that […] The post Draymond Green ‘struck’ Jordan Poole in Warriors practice, punishment imminent appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Embiid, Harden begin as 76ers top Cavs in Mitchell’s debut

Joel Embiid and James Harden were done with their preseason debuts long before Montrezl Harrell scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland 113-112 on Wednesday night in Donovan Mitchell's first game with the Cavaliers. Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds in 18...
Suns' Devin Booker Named No. 1 Shooting Guard in NBA GM Poll

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker has ascended into one of the best players in the league since first arriving on the scene in 2015. Heading into his eighth season, he's accomplished quite a lot, most recently inking another max contract while building his portfolio with an All-NBA first team nod as well.
Dennis Schroder’s visa issues get resolved, to join Lakers soon

Dennis Schroder has reportedly resolved his visa issues and has been cleared to travel back from Germany and join the Los Angeles Lakers. According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Schroder will fly to Los Angeles this weekend. Schroder signed with the Lakers on a one-year, $2.64 million contract in September. He has been overseas since impressively leading […] The post Dennis Schroder’s visa issues get resolved, to join Lakers soon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Keldon Johnson will hype up Spurs fans with latest comment on shoulder injury

The 2022-23 season will look much different than previous seasons have looked for the San Antonio Spurs. Under the leadership of Gregg Popovich, the Spurs have almost always been a playoff team out of the Western Conference. Now, the team appears set for a rebuild, with guys like Keldon Johnson leading the way for them […] The post Keldon Johnson will hype up Spurs fans with latest comment on shoulder injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Latest update on Anthony Davis’ back injury, per Lakers head coach Darvin Ham

Anthony Davis was a last-minute scratch from the Los Angeles Lakers preseason contest against the Phoenix Suns in Las Vegas on Wednesday due to lower back tightness. He won’t play in the second leg of their back-to-back in the desert on Thursday, head coach Darvin Ham said after the Lakers’ 119-115 loss to the Phoenix […] The post Latest update on Anthony Davis’ back injury, per Lakers head coach Darvin Ham appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo pays tribute to Kobe Bryant in epic fashion for Abu Dhabi game

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant certainly left his mark on the next generation of basketball players. He was definitely an inspiration behind the rise of Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo into superstardom, and the two-time MVP made sure to pay his utmost respect for the legendary Black Mamba. Before the Bucks’ preseason tilt against […] The post Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo pays tribute to Kobe Bryant in epic fashion for Abu Dhabi game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
