Girls volleyball team banned from locker room after trans teammate complaints: Report

2A-Ron
3d ago
mom and dad were so emotional during 2020 election they forgot about the well being of their children. if they listened closely, chuck Schumer openly stated if they won the election, they would allow men in women sports, bathrooms and locker rooms. you get what you vote for.
10
Craig Strawn
4d ago
I love this! Now you know who you need to kick out of their positions. Anyone who wants males in female spaces. FIRE THEM ALL!
14
Angela Laboy
4d ago
Unbelievable! what has this world come to? 🤦♂️ Those girls should file a law suit for sexual harrassment.
19
