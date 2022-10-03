ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph, VT

Girls volleyball team banned from locker room after trans teammate complaints: Report

By Julia Johnson, Trending News Editor
Washington Examiner
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 13

2A-Ron
3d ago

mom and dad were so emotional during 2020 election they forgot about the well being of their children. if they listened closely, chuck Schumer openly stated if they won the election, they would allow men in women sports, bathrooms and locker rooms. you get what you vote for.

Reply
10
Craig Strawn
4d ago

I love this! Now you know who you need to kick out of their positions. Anyone who wants males in female spaces. FIRE THEM ALL!

Reply
14
Angela Laboy
4d ago

Unbelievable! what has this world come to? 🤦‍♂️ Those girls should file a law suit for sexual harrassment.

Reply(1)
19
Related
The Independent

Teacher forced to go on leave after students monitored his behaviour with girls on ‘pedo database’

A teacher was placed on leave after a group of middle school students who thought him “creepy” kept a “pedo database” about his interaction with girls in their class.The teacher at the Rhode Island school is now on administrative leave and under investigation, according to The Boston Globe.Eight boys at Davisville Middle School in North Kingstown began keeping the log after the teacher allegedly gave the girls nicknames such as “sunshine” and “sweetheart” and asked them to dance for him.One boy, who is now 15, told The Globe that the group had tried reporting the situation but that the students had...
EDUCATION
TheDailyBeast

‘Stand Up, N-Words’: More Athletes Accuse Brigham Young University Crowd of Racism

Brigham Young University students have been implicated in yet another racial controversy, this time centering around a women’s soccer game. Five soccer players from a visiting team claimed that they were called racial slurs, including the N-word, at the school after they kneeled during the national anthem in 2021, according to a new report from The Guardian.“I just remember that there was like a consistent chant of, ‘Stand up, N-words,’ during the anthem and right after,” said a player, who did not want to be identified. She said BYU staff did not seem alarmed when they were alerted about what...
PROVO, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Society
Local
Vermont Sports
City
Randolph, VT
State
Vermont State
Randolph, VT
Sports
Boston 25 News WFXT

NH high school cancels weekend sporting events amid backlash over a racist homecoming poster

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire high school has canceled all weekend sporting events as the school deals with threats of violence over a racist homecoming poster that has been circulating on social media. The poster in question is highlighted in a picture that shows a now former Trinity High School student asking a girl to the school’s Homecoming Dance.
MANCHESTER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy