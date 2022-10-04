Read full article on original website
2008 ‘Lehman Moment About to Hit’ — Major Banks Suffer; How to Access Your ETHW, ‘No Digital Dollar Act,’ Sega Blockchain Game — Bitcoin.com News Week in Review – The Weekly Bitcoin News
In this week’s edition of the Bitcoin.com News Week in Review, two of the world’s largest banks — Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank — are suffering from distressed valuations, with credit default insurance levels looking like those last seen in the 2008 financial crisis. For those interested in assets outside of such behemoth tradfi (traditional finance) institutions, a handy guide on how to claim your ETHW tokens from the recent Ethereum hard fork can also be found in this edition. Further, a U.S. senator has introduced a “No Digital Dollar Act,” and Japanese gaming giant Sega is set to launch its first blockchain game.
$570 million cryptocurrency attack targets blockchain connected to Binance
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. According to a representative for Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, a $570 million theft has affected a blockchain connected to the company. This is the latest in a string of attacks that have hit the cryptocurrency industry this year.
5 Best Cryptocurrency to Buy for Lower Risk Returns October 2022 Week 2
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The crypto market appears again ready to make significant jumps after Bitcoin crossed the $20,000 threshold earlier this week. However, the crypto market remains volatile. Purchasing digital assets that could earn returns without exposure to many risks is widely considered a best practice. This article examines the best cryptocurrency to buy for lower risk returns.
Ethereum OI Hits $7.7 Billion, Why A Rally Might Be In The Works
Ethereum open interest (OI) had seen a meteoric rise in the weeks leading up to the Ethereum Merge. Even after the Merge, the open interest has not declined, given all of the new interest from institutional investors following the network’s move to a proof of work mechanism. This time around, the Ethereum open interest has hit another important high point, which points to a possible rally in the price of ETH.
$570 million worth of Binance’s BNB token stolen in another major crypto hack
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance temporarily suspended its blockchain network after hackers made off with around $570 million worth of its BNB token. The company said it had worked with network validators — entities or individuals who confirm transactions on the blockchain — to pause creation of new blocks on BSC, suspending all transaction processing while a team of developers investigates the breach.
Binance To Reach 1 Billion In Investments By End Of This Year
Despite the long-lasted crypto winter, blockchain developments continue to make headlines almost daily. Similarly, the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume, Binance, has spent a considerable fortune on investments and acquisitions and continues to pour money even in worse market situations. Chengpeng Zhao (CZ), the crypto exchange founder, has revealed that there is still so much left to build, and the company’s spending is expected to reach 1 billion by ending this year.
Is Bitcoin an inflation hedge? Why BTC hasn’t faired well with peak inflation
Bitcoin’s status as an inflation hedge has come under scrutiny in the current market, but experts point toward the exceptional market conditions. Bitcoin has been projected as many things since its inception in 2009. However, the most talked about aspects have been a fungible form of future money and an inflation hedge.
Bitcoin Adoption If We Speak Elites Language – Bitcoin Magazine
This is an opinion editorial by Cam Randell, a Bitcoiner who believes that Bitcoin is the key technology in the quest for privacy. It’s hard to admit it, as many of the core values of Bitcoin are libertarian and anti-government, but someone needs to start trying to get more countries to adopt Bitcoin. For Bitcoin, it’s not necessarily required for its existence, but it’s definitely worth the effort, because of how useful it would be to have governments encouraging Bitcoin usage through favorable regulation.
Grayscale’s New Co-Investment Vehicle Aims to ‘Capture the Upside of Crypto Winter’ – Bitcoin News
On October 6, Grayscale Investments announced a new venture that gives accredited investors the opportunity to invest in the mining infrastructure that powers the digital asset ecosystem. According to the announcement, the co-investment vehicle is called Grayscale Digital Infrastructure Opportunities (GDIO), and the crypto mining firm Foundry will handle the new product’s operations. GDIO is meant to “capture the upside of crypto winter,” Grayscale’s announcement on Thursday details.
LBank Exchange Now Offers Trading in Tamadoge (TAMA)
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The latest coin on the market, Tamadoge (TAMA), is expanding the Play-to-Earn market while building a Metaverse it has named the Tamaverse. Creating and breeding your own Tamadoge NFT pet and pitting it against others is possible in this Metaverse. The TAMA native token, which will let the firm contact more people throughout the world, will be available on the LBank Exchange as of October 5, 2022 at 11:00 UTC.
Has Bitcoin Price Broken Out Of Downtrend Resistance? BTCUSD
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine a possible breakout of Bitcoin price on linear scale. We also compare the breakout on logarithmic scale to determine if the signal might be a reliable sign the bottom could be in. Take a look at the video...
Visa partners with FTX in a bet that shoppers still want to spend cryptocurrencies in a bear market
Visa payment cards laid out on a computer keyboard. The payments giant is teaming up with global exchange FTX to offer debit cards in 40 countries with a focus on Latin America, Asia and Europe. The cards, which are already available in the U.S., will link directly to a user’s FTX cryptocurrency investing account. The move allows customers to spend digital currencies without moving those off an exchange, “like you would with any bank account,” according to Visa’s CFO.
Cardano TVL Plummets To 8 Month Low, Not Seeing Effect Of Vasil
Cardano has suffered a significant drop in its total staked volume since its March 2022 peak. The proof-of-stake blockchain has lost over 76% of its total value locked in the past eight months. The decline is alarming, given the decentralized crypto project’s recent Vasil hardfork. The Cardano community welcomed...
Is a Crypto-Backed Mortgage Worth It?
This article/post contains references to products or services from one or more of our advertisers or partners. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products or services. One challenge crypto-wealthy individuals face is the inability to directly reinvest their crypto into other assets, such as real...
EU Council Endorses Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) Legislation – Regulation Bitcoin News
Council of the EU, one of the European Union’s legislative bodies, has approved the proposed regulatory framework for the European crypto space. It’s now up to European lawmakers to approve the Markets in Crypto Assets package before its final adoption. Comprehensive Crypto Regulation Moves Closer to Adoption in...
Why the US is one of the most crypto-friendly countries in the world
The United States is making strides on crypto regulation, and it’s home to the largest number of Bitcoin and Ethereum nodes in the world. In her Expert Take column, Selva Ozelli, an international tax attorney and CPA, covers the intersection between emerging technologies and sustainability, and provides the latest developments around taxes, AML/CFT regulations and legal issues affecting digital assets and blockchain.
Why Celsius Exposed Users And What You Can Do – Bitcoin Magazine
This week, Celsius Network published a large document containing all the account balances of its customers. The move is part of the company’s ongoing restructuring process following its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing from earlier this year. The document reflects user balances as of July 13, 2022, when the company’s restructuring began, and customer transactions that happened in the 90 days preceding the Chapter 11 filing, per the company’s FAQ.
Shiba Inu Bullish Signal: Whale Withdraws 1.7 Trillion SHIB From Huobi
Data shows a Shiba Inu whale has withdrawn 1.7 trillion SHIB from the crypto exchange Huobi, something that could prove to be bullish for the price of the crypto. 1.72 Trillion SHIB Exited Crypto Exchange Huobi During The Past Day. As per a tweet from crypto transaction tracker Whale Alert,...
MBASE the new cryptocurrency to govern them all?
The cryptocurrency market is full of tokens that are both of great use and others that have no utility whatsoever. The former tokens or crypto are leading the charts of Coinmarketcap. Opposingly, the latter grade of tokens is usually short-lived and carry no intrinsic value and utility. Minebase is one of the few projects we have seen so far that require attention and we are about to learn why it is so important to the industry.
SWIFT explores the advantages of a global CBDC network
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) has conducted an 8-month trial on multiple technologies and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). The experiment conducted by SWIFT says that these monetary products could be used in supporting cross-border transactions and the global financial network.
