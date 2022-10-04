This Friday (October 7th), United Way of Southwest Georgia is bringing an exciting new event to the area: RUN THE RACE – Until Every Need Is Met. Modeled after the reality tv competition series The Amazing Race, teams will work and play together to solve clues to find local United Way-funded nonprofit agencies, complete small volunteer projects, capture photos, and answer trivia questions. With the City of Albany as the game board, participants will have two hours to complete as many volunteer activities as possible, earning points along the way.

ALBANY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO