Albany, GA

albanyceo.com

Albany Technical College, Columbia Southern University Sign Articulation Agreement

Today, Albany Technical College (ATC) and Columbia Southern University (CSU) have partnered together to make it easier for ATC graduates to earn their bachelor’s degree. Through the articulation agreement, the two colleges will establish criteria for transfer credit and program acceptance for ATC graduates to complete a bachelor's degree at CSU.
ALBANY, GA
albanyceo.com

Albany State University Prepares Next Week for a Homecoming to Remember

Albany State University (ASU) is preparing to welcome thousands of alumni and friends to the Albany area for the annual Homecoming celebration held Sunday, October 9, through Sunday, October 16. This year’s theme, “Greatest of all Time: Remember the Time,” celebrates the special memories that are sure to be created and pays homage to the past memories and traditions of the institution.
ALBANY, GA
albanyceo.com

Second Phase of Albany TSPLOST Resurfacing Underway

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Oxford Construction will begin its work on Phase B of the Albany TSPLOST Resurfacing Plan. Crews will work on the curbs and gutters on Nottingham Way between Whispering Pines and Stuart Avenue. See more.
ALBANY, GA
albanyceo.com

Colquitt County High School Launches CFA Leadership Academy

On September 20, 29 students started a commitment to becoming future leaders. They applied for and were accepted into Colquitt County High School's first Chick-fil-a Leadership Academy program. The Moultrie Chick-fil-a and owner/operator Wesley Rogers are sponsoring the program. According to Chick-fil-a's website, the leadership program has one shared mission;...
MOULTRIE, GA
albanyceo.com

United Way SWGA to Kick Off 2022 Campaign with RUN THE RACE Volunteer Scavenger Hunt

This Friday (October 7th), United Way of Southwest Georgia is bringing an exciting new event to the area: RUN THE RACE – Until Every Need Is Met. Modeled after the reality tv competition series The Amazing Race, teams will work and play together to solve clues to find local United Way-funded nonprofit agencies, complete small volunteer projects, capture photos, and answer trivia questions. With the City of Albany as the game board, participants will have two hours to complete as many volunteer activities as possible, earning points along the way.
ALBANY, GA

