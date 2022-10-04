Read full article on original website
Related
Aidan Hutchinson moves off Edge, other shifts as Lions make adjustments
New faces on the Line – Demetrius Taylor makes his debutAidan Hutchinson looks to find his wayDemetrius Taylor is ready to make an impactOther Defensive Adjustments. Earlier in the Week, Dan Campbell alluded to the fact that things just weren’t working for Rookie Aidan Hutchinson and that they were going to look to make adjustments as needed to give him as much room to improve and find opportunities as possible.
Fantasy Football Week 5 starts, sits, and sleepers
BOSTON -- If you've been flipping a coin to build your fantasy football roster each week, you've come to the right place. All those inner "start or sit" arguments that you've been having with yourself can come to an end.With Week 5 of the football -- and fantasy football -- season upon us, we turn to CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg for a plethora of start and sit advice, with a handful of sleeper options as well.As always, best of luck while you hit the laboratory to concoct your roster this week.QuarterbacksStart: Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence vs. Houston"Lawrence struggled with five turnovers...
Lions Visited With Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday
With the Detroit Lions' receiving corps seriously banged up at the moment, the front office has decided to bring in a veteran wideout for a visit. Mohamed Sanu met with the Lions on Wednesday. Sanu, 33, appeared in eight games for the San Francisco 49ers last season. He had 15...
msn.com
NFL picks for Week 5 of the 2022 season
It’s a two horse race after four games in our Mile High Report staff pick’em challenge. Ian and Laurie have a ton of ground to make up as Adam and I duke it out for the top spot heading into Week 5. Here are all of our NFL...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit Lions’ Jameson Williams pick may come back to haunt them
This article is not meant as self-aggrandizement for the DSN Media team, but we kinda called this one. I feel it appropriate to give full marks to Don Drysdale, A. J. Reilly, Ryan Griffin, and myself for seeing a freight train barrelling towards the Detroit Lions‘ rebuild process. The Jameson Williams pick is a lame duck now in the face of what we’ve been presented this season, and all of us at DSN Media saw it coming a mile away.
Jameson Williams will not make debut with Detroit Lions for quite a while
When will Jameson Williams make his debut?Predicting when Jameson Williams will make his debut. After the Detroit Lions traded up and selected WR Jameson Williams in the opening round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Williams told reporters that he would be ready for training camp. Well, Williams had some pretty...
Detroit Lions sign K Michael Badgley
Earlier today, the Detroit Lions announced the had cut K Dominik Eberle following his horrific performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, according to reports, the Lions have signed K Michael Badgley to their practice squad. Just two days ago, Badgley was perfect on his field goal attempts for the Chicago...
fantasypros.com
Freedman’s Favorites: Week 5 (2022 Fantasy Football)
I remember the first time I saw Sex and the City. Actually … let’s save that story — the full story — for another time. And if that time never materializes, so be it. Suffice it to say, when I was a junior in college I once saw about 30 seconds of Sex and the City, and what I saw convinced me that I’d probably be fine going the rest of my life without seeing more of it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jameson Williams Likely Will Not Debut until 'Good Time after Bye'
Detroit Lions will not likely have their first-round draft pick until well after the bye week.
numberfire.com
Michael Thomas (toe) DNP in Saints' Wednesday practice
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe) did not practice on Wednesday. After a one game absence, Thomas will open Week 5's practice week with a DNP. Expect Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave to see more targets against a Seattle Seahawks' defense ranked 21st (28.4) in FanDuel points allowed per game to receivers if Thomas remains inactive.
profootballnetwork.com
Thursday Night Football Broncos vs. Colts Prop Bets: Weighing Wagers on Michael Pittman Jr., Nyheim Hines, Melvin Gordon III, and Russell Wilson
Week 4 is in the books, and now things are getting all too real. It’s time for Thursday Night Football, and if you’re making Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts prop bets for Week 5, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated as well as fall short of expectations.
fantasypros.com
FantasyPros Football Podcast: Week 5 WRs to Buy Low or Sell High – Why You MUST Trade for Drake London NOW!
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Joe Pisapia (@JoePisapia17) and Andrew Erickson (@AndrewErickson_). Together, they offer insight to help your squads. Joey P.,...
numberfire.com
3 FanDuel Defenses to Target in Week 5
Selecting a defense is never the most glamorous part of fantasy football. It often goes overlooked for the more fun positions that people want to watch and root for during the game. The good news is that if our opponents aren’t putting too much thought into their defense, we can gain an advantage with some research. So let’s dig in and try to identify some defenses that could be in a good position to score fantasy points this week.
numberfire.com
Washington's Jahan Dotson (hamstring) absent on Wednesday
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday. After leaving Week Four's game with a hamstring injury, Dotston was unable to participate on Wednesday. Expect Dyami Brown to see more playing time if Dotson is inactive against a Tennessee Titans' defense ranked 29th (36.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts this season.
numberfire.com
Curtis Samuel (illness) still not practicing for Washington
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (illness) was absent at practice on Thursday for a second straight day. Samuel and Jahan Dotson (hamstring) have both started the week with consecutive missed practices, potentially setting up Dyami Brown for a larger role in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans. Last week, Samuel didn't record a rush attempt for the first time this season and he had season-lows in targets (7), catches (4), and yards (38).
numberfire.com
Seahawks' Ken Walker (shoulder) limited on Thursday
Seattle Seahawks running back Ken Walker (shoulder) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 5's game against the New Orleans Saints. Walker was added to the injury report on Thursday with a shoulder injury and logged a limited session. Thursday's injury report will provide more information. Rashaad Penny (shoulder) was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday.
numberfire.com
Chargers' Gerald Everett (hamstring) limited on Thursday
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett (hamstring) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 5's game against the Cleveland Browns. Everett was added to the injury report on Thursday with a hamstring issue. He logged a limited practice, but his status is now up in the air following the midweek downgraded. Friday's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
Josh Palmer (ankle) limited for Chargers on Thursday
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer (ankle) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 5's game against the Cleveland Browns. Palmer logged his second consecutive limited practice on Thursday. With Keenan Allen (hamstring) trending in the wrong direction, and Gerald Everett (hamstring) added to the injury report on Thursday, Palmer could continue to see additional targets if he is active in Week 5.
Dan Campbell weighs in on former Detroit Lions HC Matt Patricia
What did Dan Campbell say about Matt Patricia?Detroit Lions at New England Patriots: Who wins in Week 5?Detroit Lions offense vs. New England Patriots defenseNew England Patriots offense vs. Detroit Lions defense. If you are like me, you have probably tried to erase it from your head as Dan Campbell...
numberfire.com
Giants' Daniel Jones (ankle) limited again on Thursday
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 5's game against the Green Bay Packers. Jones was limited again on Thursday as he progresses in his recovery from an ankle injury. Friday's practice report and injury designation will provide more information. Jones'...
Comments / 0