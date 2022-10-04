Services set Wednesday for Cajun musician, Carroll Langlinais

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Cypress Funeral Home Chapel in Maurice, Louisiana for Carroll L. Langlinais, age 87, who passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, at his residence in Maurice.

Deacon Keith Duhon of Milton will officiate the services.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM at Cypress Funeral Home Chapel.

Carroll L. Langlinais was born on June 9, 1935, in Vermilion Parish and was a lifelong resident of Acadiana. After graduating high school, he went on to serve his country in the United States Army. He was a tough and hardworking man with a heart of gold. Carroll’s kind, generous, and humble spirit will be remembered by all of those who had the pleasure of meeting him. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Carroll thoroughly enjoyed Cajun culture and French Music. He displayed his gift of musical talent through his band, “Moi-J’aime-Sa-Comme-Ca” as a drummer. Carroll will be dearly missed.

Carroll is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Eunice “Marie” Langlinais; his six children, Dianne Langlinais, Euel Langlinais, Jacqueline Langlinais, Micheal Guidry (Lori), Susan Richard (Billy), and Troy Guidry (Christi); as well as his seven grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Romauld Langlinais and Louisa Gallett Langlinais; as well as his siblings, Euel, Bertha, Bernice, Ulysses “Shoe-Bee”, and Pervis “PJ” Langlinais.

Cypress Funeral Home & Crematory, 206 W. Lafayette St., Maurice, LA 70555, (337) 740-3123, is in charge of Cremation arrangements.