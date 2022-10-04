Some things are worth travelling for and the new Story mfg store is one of them. Located in Brighton, on England’s south coast, make the pilgrimage to the brand’s HQ and you’ll be rewarded with impeccable interior design, the calming effect of their signature incense and the opportunity to play dress up and shop their AW22 collection. Not technically their first physical space — founders Katy and Saeed Al-Rubeyi once hosted a pop-up shop on their London canal boat — the store, which opened in spring, is the brand’s first permanent home.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO