This recipe is the coming together of two classic breakfasts I grew up with in my Jewish Filipino household: tapsilog and matzo brei. Some of my favorite childhood memories revolve around breakfast. Whenever we would visit my grandparents in the summer, one of the dishes I loved the most was my grandpa’s garlic fried rice. To this day I tell him that I’ve never been able to make fried rice as good as his. It always makes him laugh because he says it’s an easy meal: leftover rice, garlic, scrambled eggs, and usually SPAM. Occasionally, and most special to me, if there was leftover beef from dinner the night before, he’d slice it up and throw that in instead. Even now, I always ask for it the very first morning on any visit.

RECIPES ・ 5 DAYS AGO