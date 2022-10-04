Read full article on original website
Related
9 new fall items already spotted on Trader Joe's shelves
Fall has officially arrived and that's super apparent at Trader Joe's. In celebration of pumpkin spice season and sweater weather, the California-based retailer has begun rolling out its roster of seasonal, autumnal-themed goodies. The specific products were first teased by food blogger and internet personality Markie Devo, who took to Instagram to share a detailed list back in August 26. And on Sept. 12, Trader Joe's released a podcast episode that outlined all the new and returning items coming to stores. Pumpkin Spiced Joe-Joe's Sandwich Cookies, Salted Maple Ice Cream and Mexican Style Hot Cocoa Melts are just a few items to keep an eye out for!
Eater
Foggy Bottom’s New Tigerella Cooks Personal Pies in ’90s Pizza Hut Pans
Tigerella, the new all-day cafe inside Foggy Bottom’s Western Market food hall, bakes a hint of behind-the-scenes nostalgia into each six-inch personal pie. The team behind Mt. Pleasant’s acclaimed bakery Ellē went went outside the box for its pizza-making debut at Tigerella (2000 Pennsylvania Avenue NW), where pizza suits its busy Northwest neighborhood filled with bankers and college students.
Eater
A New Documentary About the Rise and Fall of Mario Batali Premieres This Week
A new documentary about the controversial career of Mario Batali, dubbed Batali: The Fall of a Superstar Chef, premieres Thursday, September 22, on Discovery+, according to the New York Times. The documentary chronicles accusations of sexual misconduct that date back over two decades, which first surfaced in 2017, leading Batali to divest from his restaurants and pay a settlement of $600,000 to former employees. In August, Batali also settled two additional sexual misconduct lawsuits, related to alleged incidents in Boston, after a Boston judge found Batali not guilty of indecent assault and battery in May. The Times reveals that the documentary includes new testimony from a former Babbo employee, who previously remained anonymous, asserting that she was allegedly sexually assaulted by Batali.
A new Latin-Asian fusion restaurant on the Gulf Coast is already going viral on TikTok
Bulgogi fajitas! Bao buns! From the food to the walls to the bar, everything at this new spot is Instagrammable and is just a short drive from Biloxi. Here’s everything you need to know.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit News
Tapping into beer for cooking
Stocking up on beer to wash down game day snacks? Buy some extra. For cooking. Adding beer to your ingredient repertoire can give everything from vinaigrettes to stews, to breads and desserts a boost. Of course, cooking with beer is nothing new. And it stretches far beyond your college days,...
Pepperidge Farms Reveals Limited-Edition Milano Cookie Flavor With a Holiday Twist
Pepperidge Farm is getting ready for the holiday season. While most of us are still basking in the warmth of all things pumpkin spice, Milano is busy brewing a new Hot Cocoa flavor with a twist. The exciting new flavor, Hazelnut Hot Cocoa, is guaranteed to be a holiday favorite...
This Beef Tapa Matzo Brei Silog Perfectly Combines My Filipino and Jewish Cultures
This recipe is the coming together of two classic breakfasts I grew up with in my Jewish Filipino household: tapsilog and matzo brei. Some of my favorite childhood memories revolve around breakfast. Whenever we would visit my grandparents in the summer, one of the dishes I loved the most was my grandpa’s garlic fried rice. To this day I tell him that I’ve never been able to make fried rice as good as his. It always makes him laugh because he says it’s an easy meal: leftover rice, garlic, scrambled eggs, and usually SPAM. Occasionally, and most special to me, if there was leftover beef from dinner the night before, he’d slice it up and throw that in instead. Even now, I always ask for it the very first morning on any visit.
Expert Pizza Chef Daniele Uditi Reveals Details About His New Series Best In Dough - Exclusive Interview
Chef Daniele Uditi did not have an easy time when he first came to the United States to pursue a cooking career. Uditi left his home country of Italy for Los Angeles and was living out of his van for months while trying to sell his pizza as a street vendor to earn enough cash to live. He told us in an exclusive interview that it was a difficult time for him, but he's so thankful for the opportunities those struggles would later lead to.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPBS
CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Moroccan Flatbread
Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at 1:30 p.m.and Thursday, Oct. 13 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand with PBS Video App + YouTube. On this episode, we take a trip to Morocco to learn about a traditional, all-purpose flatbread, Khobz. Next, Milk Street Cook Josh Mamaclay makes easy, yet deeply rich and flavorful Moroccan Harissa-Garlic Shrimp. Finally, Milk Street Cook Sam Fore prepares Salmon with Matbucha, a North African cooked “salad” made with olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, sweet peppers and spicy chilies.
Haute-dog cuisine: US restaurant caters to canine gourmets
Does your dog like fine dining? "Dogs are amazing, because what you see is what you get, right?
Epicurious
29 Vegetarian Brunch Ideas for Low-Key Gatherings at Home
In any group of brunchers, there's likely to be a non-meat eater. So you'll need vegetarian brunch ideas if you're hosting soon. Brunch at home can be a luxurious affair—no long lines or crowds, no one rushing you out of your table, your favorite soundtrack playing and all the food and drink you love best. Below you'll find ideas to build your weekend brunch menu, including crispy yeasted waffles, skillets of creamy greens and eggs, biscuits, frittatas, French toast, and more. Get the coffee percolating and scroll through.
Eater
East London’s Best Butcher Sounds Out New Crowd With Late-Night Listening Bar
Northeast London’s best butcher’s shop has doubled up as an avant-garde listening bars, with Stella’s on Newington Green launching System, a sleek new space for a regularly changing roster of the capital’s hottest up-and-coming DJs. They will play while Stella’s staff serve natural wines, beers, and a small selection of southern European-style snacks on Thursdays and Friday evenings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPBS
AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Pupusas and Yuca
Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at 2 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 14 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with KPBS Passport!. On this episode, test cook Dan Souza and host Julia Collin Davison make Pupusas with Curtido. Equipment expert Adam Ried shares with host Bridget Lancaster his top picks for soda makers. Test cook Elle Simone Scott makes Bridget Fried Yuca.
I Tried Cameron Diaz's Organic Wine Brand, and It Was Love at First Sip
As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. At the start of the pandemic, I got really into making charcuterie boards —...
ABC News
Recipes that celebrate the purest expression of heirloom corn sourced from Mexico
After years working under some of the most influential culinary names in New York City, Jorge Gaviria found a way to reconnect with his Latin roots while preserving the traditions of farmers producing one of Latin cooking's staple ingredients. "Masa is really at the center of all Latin cuisine, it's...
Harper's Bazaar
Noma’s Chefs On How Their Celery Root Shwarma Gets Made
When the restaurant Noma, a portmanteau of the Danish words nordisk (Nordic) and mad (food), opened in a former warehouse along the canals of Copenhagen’s Christianshavn neighborhood in 2003, “fine dining” meant white tablecloths and caviar. Then-25-year-old chef René Redzepi completely upended the concept. His belief that truly one-of-a-kind culinary experiences could be achieved in an unpretentious setting using natural, locally sourced ingredients set a new course for the farm-to-table movement. Noma topped the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list four times between 2010 and 2014 and became the foodie destination. And then it closed.
At This London Restaurant, a Server With ‘Gorgeous Hands’ Will Feed You Grapes
In depictions of ancient Rome and Greece, the pinnacle of luxury is being hand-fed grapes, ideally while also being held aloft by beautiful, strong men (because walking and feeding yourself are activities only for peasants). Now, you can at least carry out the first part of that fantasy. Bacchanalia, a forthcoming London restaurant, has hired what it calls the city’s first grape feeder, the New York Post reported on Tuesday. The new spot, which will serve Greek and Italian fare, is hoping to be as much an experience—a “feast for the senses,” its website says—as it is a place to grab...
Citrus County Chronicle
Flavor is front and center with this vegan lunch
Convenience has a tendency to reign supreme in regard to midday meals. Non-remote workers may simply opt for something from the nearest restaurant come lunchtime, while even those who work from home may eat last night’s leftovers. Indeed, a hectic workday often guarantees that nutrition will be outranked by...
foodondemandnews.com
C3 Teams Up with Gzooh Kitchens in Canada
Canada delivery diners will soon have more choices thanks to a partnership between U.S.-based C3 and Canada’s Gzooh Kitchens, a ghost kitchen provider. The partnership will bring C3’s brands, including Umami Burger and Sam’s Crispy Chicken, to Canada for the first time, starting in Alberta. Launching this...
Eater
Pouring One Out for Oat Milk
No plant-based milk has been hotter than oat milk. Driven in large part by the success of Oatly, a Swedish company that invented oat milk in the early 1990s, the fervor for oat milk has been so intense that the brand has faced shortages throughout 2021, as more and more milk drinkers converted to the product. But now, following Oatly’s first major recall and a turning of the tide of popular opinion, the oat milk backlash has arrived.
Comments / 0