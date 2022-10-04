Multiomic comparison shows a reduction in circulating monocytes correlated with persistent post-COVID-19 pulmonary fibrosis

Read full article on original website
UMSOM researchers identify how multiple genes of SARS-CoV-2 affect disease severity
University of Maryland School of Medicine researchers have identified how multiple genes of SARS-CoV-2 affect disease severity, which could lead to new ways in how we develop future vaccines or develop newer treatments. The genes control the immune system of the host, contributing to how fiercely the body responds to a COVID-19 infection.
Frailty Index predicts postoperative complications after endoscopic surgery for benign prostatic hyperplasia
The Five-item Frailty Index (5i-FI) is a tool used by physicians to predict surgical risk and postoperative complications after a procedure. Researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, looked at whether the 5i-FI could be used to predict surgical complications in endoscopic surgery for benign prostatic obstruction (BPO). Patients who received either transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP) between 2009 and 2019, photoselective vaporization of the prostate (PVP), or laser enucleation of the prostate (LEP) were assessed for frailty using the 5i-FI. The frailty scores were then compared against any complications experienced, major complications, length of stay in the hospital, and 30-day postoperative readmission. The team found that a 5i-FI score greater than two is predictive of these instances.
COVID‐19 pathology across different tissues
In a recent study published in Cells, researchers investigated coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pathophysiology in multiple tissues, including the lungs, kidneys, heart, and brain, for a deeper understanding of its acute and long‐term symptoms. Background. Coronaviruses (CoVs), including severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), typically infect the respiratory...
Study suggests an immunological benefit of combining previous natural infection with vaccination against COVID-19 using a combination of different vaccine platforms
In a recent study published in PLoS Pathogens, researchers explored severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2)-targeted immune responses among COVAC1 participants who received a novel self-amplifying ribonucleic acid (saRNA) vaccine followed by the messenger RNA (mRNA) BNT162b2 vaccine BNT162b2 vaccine, with or without prior coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) history.
Scientists investigate the antibody titers post-mRNA COVID-19 booster vaccine in the elderly
The coronavirus 2019 disease (COVID-19) pandemic has affected millions worldwide and claimed multiple lives. The elderly-;aged above 60 years-;remain the most vulnerable group. They have been more susceptible in contracting the virus and many have succumbed to the infection. Long-term care facilities (LTCF) and day-care centers for the elderly have become potential sources of virus transmission; unfortunately, a large proportion of the global elderly population is dependent on these establishments.
Study links pancreatic cancer survival outcomes with arrangement of immune cells in tumors
Researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine have discovered that the organization of different types of immune cells within pancreatic tumors is associated with how well patients with pancreatic cancer respond to treatment and how long they survive. The new findings, published Sept. 16 in Cancer Research, could eventually lead to new ways of treating pancreatic cancer, which has the highest mortality rate of all major cancers.
mRNA boost offers better protection against COVID-19 in people who received two Coronavac doses
One year after mass vaccination against COVID-19 was launched, inactivated virus vaccines accounted for half of the doses administered worldwide. Now, a large observational study performed in Brazil and co-led by Fiocruz and the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), an institution supported by " la Caixa" Foundation, shows that, in people who initially received two doses of the inactivated CoronaVac vaccine, an mRNA boost offers considerably better protection against mild and severe COVID-19 than a boost with the same vaccine. These findings, published in Nature Communications, have important implications for guiding boosting strategies in countries where most of the population received inactivated virus vaccines.
Vaccine-induced neutralizing and non-neutralizing antibody activity against SARS-CoV-2
A recent study published in Cell Reports demonstrated that vaccine-induced antibody functions against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) diminish with age. Neutralizing antibodies (nAbs) SARS-CoV-2 represent one of the core measures of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine efficacy. Moreover, protection from hospitalization remains high even when neutralization is...
Silver nanoparticle and polyurethane composite provides potential coating options to limit fomite transmission of SARS-CoV-2
In a recent study published in Polymers, researchers synthesized and evaluated a silver and polyurethane nanocomposite surface coating material that exhibits antiviral activity against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Background. During the initial stages of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), when the route of transmission of SARS-CoV-2 was...
New class of drugs can safely counter allergic asthma without creating vulnerability to infections
Blocking the action of calcium signals in immune cells suppresses the most common form of asthma, but without compromising the body's defenses against flu viruses, a new study finds. Led by researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, experiments showed that removing the gene for a calcium channel – specifically...
The magnitude and duration of the protective effect of prior infection and hybrid immunity against Omicron infection and severe disease
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers reviewed the duration and magnitude of the protective effect of previous severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections (PE) and hybrid immunity (HE, from previous infections and vaccinations) against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant of concern (VOC) infections and coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) severity.
Two popular drugs to treat type 2 diabetes performed best in large clinical trial
In a large clinical trial that directly compared four drugs commonly used to treat type 2 diabetes, researchers from the University of Minnesota Medical School aided in the discovery that insulin glargine and liraglutide performed best. The results were published in a pair of papers in The New England Journal of Medicine.
Study reports low incidence of severe COVID-19 among vaccinated and boosted individuals
A large study of COVID-19 disease following vaccination and booster, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), reports surprisingly low incidence, especially in individuals younger than 65 years of age with no high-risk conditions. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 disease among individuals who had received vaccines and boosters occurred...
MSU researchers use big data and AI to identify existing drugs to fight new COVID-19 variants
MSU researchers are using big data and AI to identify current drugs that could be applied to treat new COVID-19 variants. Finding new ways to treat the novel coronavirus and its ever-changing variants has been a challenge for researchers, especially when the traditional drug development and discovery process can take years. A Michigan State University researcher and his team are taking a hi-tech approach to determine whether drugs already on the market can pull double duty in treating new COVID variants.
Histone mimicry by SARS-CoV-2 protein disrupts epigenetic regulation of host cells
In a recent study published in Nature, researchers demonstrated that a severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) protein functions as a histone mimic to disrupt the epigenetic regulation of host cells. Recent evidence indicates that infection with SARS-CoV-2 suppresses innate immune responses and disrupts epigenetic regulation. However, it remains...
Study using human and animal-derived cell lines suggests human origin of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant
In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* server, researchers examined the replicative capacity of seven severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) isolates in 17 cell lines to understand their phenotypic variations and host range. The variants monitored in the study included ancestral SARS-CoV-2 strain B.1, variants of concern (VOCs) Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Omicron (BA.1), and a former variant of interest (VOI) Zeta.
Acute kidney injury in hospitalized COVID-19 patients
In a recent study published in the Frontiers in Medicine journal, researchers examined the phenotypes of acute kidney injury (AKI) in hospitalized coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients. AKI affects roughly one in three patients hospitalized in an intensive care unit (ICU), making it a fairly common disorder. An abrupt drop...
Successful rollout of vaccine has led to dramatic reduction in long COVID clinic referrals
Referrals to Cambridge's long COVID clinic fell dramatically in the period August 2021 to June 2022, which researchers say is likely due to the successful rollout of the vaccine. According to the Office of National Statistics, in July this year an estimated 2 million people in the UK were living...
Study uncovers how the TAZ protein protects hematopoietic stem cells from aging
A well-functioning immune system is essential for protection against infections. However, with increasing age, the functioning of the immune system diminishes, which is also due to age-related damage in hematopoietic (blood) stem cells. Researchers at the Leibniz Institute on Aging - Fritz Lipmann Institute (FLI) in Jena, Germany, have now discovered how the co-activator of the Hippo signaling pathway, the TAZ protein, can protect hematopoietic stem cells from aging and thus prevent them from loss of function. Moreover, hematopoietic stem cells age very heterogeneously. In addition to old cells, one can also find "youthful" cells when the protective mechanism has worked effectively.
New platform for gene editing may change the landscape of CRISPR-based therapeutics
A team of researchers at Northwestern University has devised a new platform for gene editing that could inform the future application of a near-limitless library of CRISPR-based therapeutics. Using chemical design and synthesis, the team brought together the Nobel-prize winning technology with therapeutic technology born in their own lab to...
