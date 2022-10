An Iowa City woman reportedly made good on a threat to assault another woman, and has been charged for the incident. Police say 35-year-old Kesha Exum of Bittersweet Court went to pick up a friend down the street from her residence at noon on September 30th. There, she saw another woman sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with the window down. According to the friend and the victim, Exum said, “Didn’t I tell you I was going to beat your ass when I saw you?” She then reportedly punched the woman in the face through the open driver’s window. The victim suffered swelling and a small cut to her lip. She was allegedly bleeding on the concrete when she got out of her vehicle.

