ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Comments / 0

Related
EWN

Three Top Celsius Executives Withdrew $42 Million Before Crypto Lender Announced Liquidity Bottleneck

New documents in the Celsius bankruptcy hearing revealed withdrawals from top-ranking executives prior to the crypto lender’s decision to pause operations in June. Ex-CEO Alex Mashinsky, former CSO Daniel Leon, and current CTO Nuke Goldstein cryptos including Bitcoin, Celsius tokens, Ether, and Circle’s USD Coin from custody accounts, court documents revealed late on Wednesday.
MARKETS
EWN

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Mulls Acquiring Celsius Assets

Sam Bankman-Fried could acquire assets from bankrupt crypto lender Celsius, Bloomberg reported. SBF already acquired Voyager Digital assets in a massive $1.4 billion deal. Celsius is the process of restructuring and regaining stability after falling into insolvency earlier in the year. CEO Alex Mashinsky stepped down on Tuesday as part...
BUSINESS
EWN

Dogecoin (DOGE) Now Second Biggest PoW Blockchain After The Ethereum Merge

Dogecoin has climbed to the second spot among proof-of-work cryptocurrencies with a market cap north of $7.9 billion. The meme coin achieved the feat following the merge. Ethereum was previously the second largest PoW blockchain before its proof-of-stake upgrade. Doge is now topped only by the world’s largest decentralized network...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Crypto Winter#Crypto Tokens
EWN

Binance Eyes Crypto License In Japan 4 Years After Exit

Crypto exchange giant Binance could resume operations in Japan for the first time since 2018. Changpeng’s Zhao company has eyes on a crypto license to legitimize such operations, Bloomberg reported on Monday. The news comes as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hopes to lead a crypto-inclusive regime. Binance has chased...
MARKETS
EWN

What is Sudoswap? The First Automated NFT Market Maker for Web3 Degens

Launched in May 2022, Sudoswap is the first automated NFT market maker that aims to solve the lack of liquidity in the NFT market. Instead of having to trade directly among themselves, users can deposit NFTs and ETH into liquidity pools, allowing others to buy or sell NFTs through these pools.
MARKETS
EWN

Exchange Giant Coinbase Wins Dutch Crypto License

Coinbase secured regulatory approval to operate crypto services in the Netherlands. The approval was awarded by the De Nederlandsche Bank, the Dutch central bank. Coinbase becomes the first major exchange to receive the green light from the Dutch regulator. Thursday’s news means the exchange can now offer a full suite...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Commodities & Future
Reuters

Stocks slip in Asia, brace for CPI and earnings

SYDNEY, (Reuters) - Stocks slipped in Asia on Monday after a surprise drop in U.S. unemployment quashed any thought of a pivot on policy tightening ahead of a reading on inflation which is expected to see core prices move higher again.
STOCKS
EWN

ETHW Token Plummets 60% In The Last 24 Hours

The ETHW token’s value has dropped 60% a day after its launch on the mainnet. The token was earlier trading at $60.08. However, at press time, the token has documented a fall of 60% and is currently sitting at $11.75. The Ethereum PoW fork token, which launched 24 hours...
STOCKS
EWN

Circle Adds USDC Support To Five Leading Blockchains

The second largest stablecoin issuer, Circle, is expanding support for USDC across five leading blockchains. USDC will now be available on Arbitrum One, Near, Polkadot, Optimism, and Cosmos. In addition, the firm has also launched the Cross Chain Transfer Protocol to facilitate smooth interoperability for USDC across all chains. USDC...
MARKETS
EWN

Top Decentralized Platforms (DEX) for Crypto Trading

Decentralized platforms for trading are extremely popular in the crypto market, and for a good reason. These are, first and foremost, non-custodial, meaning that you are always in control of your funds. You’ll also find a much larger selection of crypto assets — and you can trade these for lower fees. Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs) have been growing in popularity for these reasons and more, and many new DEXs arrive on the market with regularity.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
EWN

$5 Million Ethereum Index Fund Debuted By Fidelity

Fidelity announced a new Ethereum index fund per details from a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The mammoth asset manager boasts around $5 million in investments for its latest crypto offering. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz hinted that the company might provide retail exposure to Bitcoin soon. A...
STOCKS
EWN

What are Soulbound Tokens? A Deep Dive into this Non-Transferrable NFT

Soulbound tokens (SBTs) are non-transferable, non-tradeable digital assets representing your identity and achievements in Web3. As SBTs can establish provenance and reputation, these tokens may see widespread adoption in DeFi, social media, and many more aspects of our life. Back in May, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin published a paper about...
TECHNOLOGY
EWN

Ethereum Proof-of-Work Hard Fork Token Nosedives Post The Merge

The ETHW token rallied in the hours after The Merge before crashing heavily. The token is down 18% over the past 24 hours. The ETHPoW mainnet launch is less than 24 hours away. The Proof-of-Work fork of the Ethereum network, ETHPoW, saw its token rally then crash after The Merge....
MARKETS
EWN

Michael Saylor’s Microstrategy Buys The Dip By Purchasing Another $6M Bitcoin

Michael Saylor confirmed today that Microstrategy purchased an additional 301 Bitcoins at an average price of $19,851 per Bitcoin. According to Saylor, Microstrategy now holds $130,000 Bitcoins acquired at an average of $30,639 per Bitcoin. MicroStrategy’s former CEO Micheal Saylor revealed today via his official Twitter account that MicroStrategy purchased...
STOCKS
EWN

EWN

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

Ethereum World News, a U.S.- and U.K.-centric organization founded in June of 2017, is a media outlet predicated on providing pertinent, up-to-date, and impactful news stories in the Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and blockchain industry.

 https://en.ethereumworldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy