Three Top Celsius Executives Withdrew $42 Million Before Crypto Lender Announced Liquidity Bottleneck
New documents in the Celsius bankruptcy hearing revealed withdrawals from top-ranking executives prior to the crypto lender’s decision to pause operations in June. Ex-CEO Alex Mashinsky, former CSO Daniel Leon, and current CTO Nuke Goldstein cryptos including Bitcoin, Celsius tokens, Ether, and Circle’s USD Coin from custody accounts, court documents revealed late on Wednesday.
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Mulls Acquiring Celsius Assets
Sam Bankman-Fried could acquire assets from bankrupt crypto lender Celsius, Bloomberg reported. SBF already acquired Voyager Digital assets in a massive $1.4 billion deal. Celsius is the process of restructuring and regaining stability after falling into insolvency earlier in the year. CEO Alex Mashinsky stepped down on Tuesday as part...
Dogecoin (DOGE) Now Second Biggest PoW Blockchain After The Ethereum Merge
Dogecoin has climbed to the second spot among proof-of-work cryptocurrencies with a market cap north of $7.9 billion. The meme coin achieved the feat following the merge. Ethereum was previously the second largest PoW blockchain before its proof-of-stake upgrade. Doge is now topped only by the world’s largest decentralized network...
The Reason Behind Ethereum’s Decline? ETH Miners Dump 17,000 ETH in A Week
ETH miners have dumped 17,000 ETH in the last seven days, which could be attributed to ETH’s decline. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,330, down 2.16% in the last 24 hours. Several crypto analysts have weighed in on potential causes of Ethereum’s Downward trend, and the mass dumping by...
Binance Eyes Crypto License In Japan 4 Years After Exit
Crypto exchange giant Binance could resume operations in Japan for the first time since 2018. Changpeng’s Zhao company has eyes on a crypto license to legitimize such operations, Bloomberg reported on Monday. The news comes as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hopes to lead a crypto-inclusive regime. Binance has chased...
What is Sudoswap? The First Automated NFT Market Maker for Web3 Degens
Launched in May 2022, Sudoswap is the first automated NFT market maker that aims to solve the lack of liquidity in the NFT market. Instead of having to trade directly among themselves, users can deposit NFTs and ETH into liquidity pools, allowing others to buy or sell NFTs through these pools.
Staked ETH Coins See $33 Million Inflow Thanks To Ethereum’s PoS Upgrade: Nansen
On-chain analytics startup Nansen reported massive inflows into staked Ether tokens following the Merge. Ethereum’s proof-of-stake upgrade successfully shipped on September 15, EWN reported. “Smart money” investors have deployed over $33 million into locked-up Ether coins in the past week alone. Ethereum’s upgrade dubbed the merge seemingly bolstered...
Exchange Giant Coinbase Wins Dutch Crypto License
Coinbase secured regulatory approval to operate crypto services in the Netherlands. The approval was awarded by the De Nederlandsche Bank, the Dutch central bank. Coinbase becomes the first major exchange to receive the green light from the Dutch regulator. Thursday’s news means the exchange can now offer a full suite...
Stocks slip in Asia, brace for CPI and earnings
SYDNEY, (Reuters) - Stocks slipped in Asia on Monday after a surprise drop in U.S. unemployment quashed any thought of a pivot on policy tightening ahead of a reading on inflation which is expected to see core prices move higher again.
Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Expects Zcash And Dogecoin To Adopt The Environment-Friendly PoS
Buterin expects Zcash and Dogecoin to adopt the sustainable PoS consensus. After the successful merge upgrade, Buterin shared additional details about the upcoming Ethereum “surge” phase. After the successful deployment of the Ethereum merge upgrade on September 15, Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin expects Zcash and Dogecoin to transition...
ETHW Price Will Be the Same As ETH in Ten Years: Ethereum Hard Fork Organizer
Chandler Guo said that the price of ETHW would match ETH in ten years. He also confirmed on his interview with Bitcoin.com that there would be over 100 projects running on top of ETHPoW. ETHW has crashed from over $50 to under $10 following The Merge. Chandler Guo, the man...
ETHW Token Plummets 60% In The Last 24 Hours
The ETHW token’s value has dropped 60% a day after its launch on the mainnet. The token was earlier trading at $60.08. However, at press time, the token has documented a fall of 60% and is currently sitting at $11.75. The Ethereum PoW fork token, which launched 24 hours...
Circle Adds USDC Support To Five Leading Blockchains
The second largest stablecoin issuer, Circle, is expanding support for USDC across five leading blockchains. USDC will now be available on Arbitrum One, Near, Polkadot, Optimism, and Cosmos. In addition, the firm has also launched the Cross Chain Transfer Protocol to facilitate smooth interoperability for USDC across all chains. USDC...
Top Decentralized Platforms (DEX) for Crypto Trading
Decentralized platforms for trading are extremely popular in the crypto market, and for a good reason. These are, first and foremost, non-custodial, meaning that you are always in control of your funds. You’ll also find a much larger selection of crypto assets — and you can trade these for lower fees. Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs) have been growing in popularity for these reasons and more, and many new DEXs arrive on the market with regularity.
$5 Million Ethereum Index Fund Debuted By Fidelity
Fidelity announced a new Ethereum index fund per details from a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The mammoth asset manager boasts around $5 million in investments for its latest crypto offering. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz hinted that the company might provide retail exposure to Bitcoin soon. A...
What are Soulbound Tokens? A Deep Dive into this Non-Transferrable NFT
Soulbound tokens (SBTs) are non-transferable, non-tradeable digital assets representing your identity and achievements in Web3. As SBTs can establish provenance and reputation, these tokens may see widespread adoption in DeFi, social media, and many more aspects of our life. Back in May, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin published a paper about...
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Made Use Of Company’s Cash To Speculate On Cryptocurrencies: Report
A report by WSJ asserts that Coinbase dabbled in cryptocurrencies to earn additional money. The report further states that Coinbase made use of the company’s cash to trade and stake cryptocurrencies with the intention of earning profits. Per a recent report issued by the Wall Street Journal, Coinbase’s Risk...
Investors Sell GBP & EURO For Bitcoin (BTC) In Record Numbers Reaching $881M in Volume
Bitcoin trading volumes recorded an all-time high against GBP today on Sep 28th, as GBP fiat currency showed weakness. According to the Strategy adviser of investment giant VanEck, BTC should see increased interest from the G20 countries as a hedge against their own policies. Over the past year, GBP has...
Ethereum Proof-of-Work Hard Fork Token Nosedives Post The Merge
The ETHW token rallied in the hours after The Merge before crashing heavily. The token is down 18% over the past 24 hours. The ETHPoW mainnet launch is less than 24 hours away. The Proof-of-Work fork of the Ethereum network, ETHPoW, saw its token rally then crash after The Merge....
Michael Saylor’s Microstrategy Buys The Dip By Purchasing Another $6M Bitcoin
Michael Saylor confirmed today that Microstrategy purchased an additional 301 Bitcoins at an average price of $19,851 per Bitcoin. According to Saylor, Microstrategy now holds $130,000 Bitcoins acquired at an average of $30,639 per Bitcoin. MicroStrategy’s former CEO Micheal Saylor revealed today via his official Twitter account that MicroStrategy purchased...
