Rugby

BBC

Prince of Wales title must go says Gwynedd councillor

A Welsh council has voted in favour of a motion calling for the title Prince of Wales to be abolished. Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn tabled the motion at Gwynedd council describing the monarchy as "archaic oppressive tradition". It follows the decision by King Charles to name his son William as...
Daily Mail

Come on Red Roses! Princess of Wales represents England in Zara blazer and says she'll be 'setting her alarm early' to cheer on women's team in a video message wishing them luck ahead of the Rugby World Cup 2022 in New Zealand

The Princess of Wales has said she will be setting her alarm early to wake up in time for England Women's rugby matches as they compete in the World Cup in New Zealand this autumn. Kate, a patron of England Rugby since earlier this year, sent a video message to...
Daily Mail

Can Steven Gerrard get the Aston Villa fans onside like Nottingham Forest counterpart Steve Cooper has? Both managers desperately need a win in Monday night clash

Steven Gerrard would never swap owners with Steve Cooper but the Aston Villa boss would give a great deal for the love Monday’s opponent enjoys among Nottingham Forest fans. Cooper’s stunning achievement last season, when he led Forest to the top flight for the first time this century after taking over when they were bottom of the Championship, means it will take more than five straight Premier League defeats for the crowd to turn on him.
BBC

C﻿helsea v Man Utd kick-off time confirmed

The Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on Saturday, 22 October will kick off at 17:30 BST. The time has only been confirmed now after extensive talks involving both clubs, the Premier League and the Metropolitan Police. United’s ticket allocation for the game has been reduced to 2,370,...
BBC

Jessica Lawson death: Teacher thought pontoon was safety feature

A teacher in charge of a school trip where a 12-year-old girl drowned after a pontoon capsized said he thought the platform was a safety feature. Jessica Lawson, from Wolfreton School near Hull, had been swimming in a lake near Limoges, France, in 2015 when it overturned. She later died in hospital.
The Guardian

Move over Brits: Danish royals in crisis after decision to strip titles

Popular royal family rocked by rows after Queen Margrethe’s decision to take titles away from four of her eight grandchildren. On a crisp Copenhagen morning, Amalienborg has the same air of royal and stately permanence it must have had two-and-a-quarter centuries ago, when Christian VII became the first of Denmark’s rulers to make it his home.
BBC

William and Kate on one-day trip to Northern Ireland

The Prince and Princess of Wales have made a one-day trip to Northern Ireland where they visited charities and community organisations. It was the couple's first visit since receiving their new titles following the accession of King Charles III. Their trip began with a visit to suicide prevention charity PIPS...
The Independent

‘I’m doing this for my son’: Woman carried off Waterloo Bridge during wave of protests over environment and cost of living crisis

"I’m doing this for my son," says a woman to the camera as she is carried off Waterloo Bridge by police officers during protests on Sunday staged by campaign groups Just Stop Oil, Extinction Rebellion and others.The major civil resistance march over the weekend closed four bridges in central London, bringing parts of the capital to a standstill, while simultaneous national rail strikes crippled transport services more widely.In the video, the woman – Lora Johnson – provides a remarkably clear rationale for why she is protesting, despite being forcibly carried away by the police.Speaking to the camera following her...
BBC

Reece Radford: Man, 26, stabbed in Sheffield city centre dies

A 26-year-old man who was stabbed in Sheffield a week ago has died from his injuries. South Yorkshire Police said Reece Radford was attacked in the early hours of 29 September on Arundel Gate in the city centre and died on Tuesday. A post-mortem examination found he died from a...
