Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Prince of Wales title must go says Gwynedd councillor
A Welsh council has voted in favour of a motion calling for the title Prince of Wales to be abolished. Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn tabled the motion at Gwynedd council describing the monarchy as "archaic oppressive tradition". It follows the decision by King Charles to name his son William as...
Come on Red Roses! Princess of Wales represents England in Zara blazer and says she'll be 'setting her alarm early' to cheer on women's team in a video message wishing them luck ahead of the Rugby World Cup 2022 in New Zealand
The Princess of Wales has said she will be setting her alarm early to wake up in time for England Women's rugby matches as they compete in the World Cup in New Zealand this autumn. Kate, a patron of England Rugby since earlier this year, sent a video message to...
Can Steven Gerrard get the Aston Villa fans onside like Nottingham Forest counterpart Steve Cooper has? Both managers desperately need a win in Monday night clash
Steven Gerrard would never swap owners with Steve Cooper but the Aston Villa boss would give a great deal for the love Monday’s opponent enjoys among Nottingham Forest fans. Cooper’s stunning achievement last season, when he led Forest to the top flight for the first time this century after taking over when they were bottom of the Championship, means it will take more than five straight Premier League defeats for the crowd to turn on him.
BBC
Chelsea v Man Utd kick-off time confirmed
The Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on Saturday, 22 October will kick off at 17:30 BST. The time has only been confirmed now after extensive talks involving both clubs, the Premier League and the Metropolitan Police. United’s ticket allocation for the game has been reduced to 2,370,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
These are the oldest crown jewels in Britain but it is not a part of the jewels kept in the Tower of London
Credit: Honours of Scotland replicas by kim traynor; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Honours of Scotland or the Scottish Crown Jewels are the oldest set of crown jewels in the British Isles. The jewels have been used in the coronation of Scottish monarchs beginning with Mary, Queen of Scots in 1543.
BBC
Jessica Lawson death: Teacher thought pontoon was safety feature
A teacher in charge of a school trip where a 12-year-old girl drowned after a pontoon capsized said he thought the platform was a safety feature. Jessica Lawson, from Wolfreton School near Hull, had been swimming in a lake near Limoges, France, in 2015 when it overturned. She later died in hospital.
Move over Brits: Danish royals in crisis after decision to strip titles
Popular royal family rocked by rows after Queen Margrethe’s decision to take titles away from four of her eight grandchildren. On a crisp Copenhagen morning, Amalienborg has the same air of royal and stately permanence it must have had two-and-a-quarter centuries ago, when Christian VII became the first of Denmark’s rulers to make it his home.
BBC
Christian Dior: The French designer who brought chic to Scotland
The French designer Christian Dior is credited with changing the face of fashion in the years immediately following the end of World War Two. His exquisite gowns were modelled on catwalks in Paris and London during the post-war years, but in 1955 he took his show to a more unlikely venue - Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
William and Kate on one-day trip to Northern Ireland
The Prince and Princess of Wales have made a one-day trip to Northern Ireland where they visited charities and community organisations. It was the couple's first visit since receiving their new titles following the accession of King Charles III. Their trip began with a visit to suicide prevention charity PIPS...
U.K.・
William and Kate in royal cocktail race at Belfast market
The Prince of Wales earned a slightly controversial victory in Belfast in a race against his wife to make the quickest cocktail. The royal couple accepted the challenge during a visit to Trademarket in Belfast, stepping around to the other side of a bar and listening carefully to instructions. Poised...
‘I’m doing this for my son’: Woman carried off Waterloo Bridge during wave of protests over environment and cost of living crisis
"I’m doing this for my son," says a woman to the camera as she is carried off Waterloo Bridge by police officers during protests on Sunday staged by campaign groups Just Stop Oil, Extinction Rebellion and others.The major civil resistance march over the weekend closed four bridges in central London, bringing parts of the capital to a standstill, while simultaneous national rail strikes crippled transport services more widely.In the video, the woman – Lora Johnson – provides a remarkably clear rationale for why she is protesting, despite being forcibly carried away by the police.Speaking to the camera following her...
BBC
Reece Radford: Man, 26, stabbed in Sheffield city centre dies
A 26-year-old man who was stabbed in Sheffield a week ago has died from his injuries. South Yorkshire Police said Reece Radford was attacked in the early hours of 29 September on Arundel Gate in the city centre and died on Tuesday. A post-mortem examination found he died from a...
Comments / 0