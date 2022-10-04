"I’m doing this for my son," says a woman to the camera as she is carried off Waterloo Bridge by police officers during protests on Sunday staged by campaign groups Just Stop Oil, Extinction Rebellion and others.The major civil resistance march over the weekend closed four bridges in central London, bringing parts of the capital to a standstill, while simultaneous national rail strikes crippled transport services more widely.In the video, the woman – Lora Johnson – provides a remarkably clear rationale for why she is protesting, despite being forcibly carried away by the police.Speaking to the camera following her...

PROTESTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO