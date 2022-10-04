ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny Named Best Small City In Iowa

By Mandy Billings
(Des Moines, IA) — Several of Des Moines’s suburbs are among the top small cities in the U.S. WalletHub recently ranked all the small cities in the country with a population between 25-thousand and 100-thousand people. Ankeny is in the 96th percentile, Urbandale is in the 90th, and West Des Moines in the 83rd. WalletHub says Ankeny also ranks in the top 100 for affordability and economic health. WalletHub says the best small city in the country is Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

