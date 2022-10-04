Ankeny Named Best Small City In Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — The end is near for the owners of Valley West Mall with a judge ordering the mall be put up for auction. Valley West went into receivership last May, with US Bank filing a foreclosure petition. A couple months ago, Valley West Mall said it was working to bring in new stores. This week the court approved foreclosure and ordered the mall to be auctioned off by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. According to court documents, Valley West parent company Watson Centers of Minneapolis owes 42-million dollars to the bank for the mall, and is millions behind on payments. The auction date is not set yet.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO