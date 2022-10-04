Read full article on original website
A leftist victory in Brazil's election could be the lifeline Cuba, Venezuela need right now
As Brazilians go to the polls this weekend some analysts are concerned that a leftist victory could strengthen the dictatorships in Cuba and Venezuela. Others question whether Bolsonaro will accept defeat if he loses.
Brazil election: why was Sunday’s result so disappointing for the left?
Closer than expected result in first round of voting means Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro face runoff
Big Brazilian gold refiner delisted amid Amazon mining probe
MIAMI — (AP) — One of Brazil’s biggest gold refiners, which processes gold suspected of being mined illegally in the Amazon rainforest, has been stripped of an important industry seal of approval that global manufacturers from Apple to Tesla rely on to root out abuses in their supply chains.
The lesson from the first round of Brazil’s election: Bolsonarismo is here to stay
The first lesson from Brazil’s election on Sunday is that public opinion surveys severely misfired. Just a few days before the contest, many reported a 15% lead for Luiz Inàcio Lula da Silva over the incumbent, Jair Bolsonaro; and many also predicted a Lula first-round victory. The second lesson is that, far from being a flash in the pan – as many had hoped – the rightwing populist movement Bolsonarismo is an organised political force, and it is here to stay, at least for the medium term.
Lula receives fresh endorsements ahead of Brazil election
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva received two symbolic endorsements Wednesday as he seeks new allies ahead of an Oct. 30 runoff against incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to return to the country’s highest office. Simone Tebet, a center-right candidate who came...
New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
Nicaragua breaks ties with Netherlands, bars US envoy
Nicaragua found itself even more isolated on the international stage Saturday after saying it would deny entry to the ambassador appointed by Washington and then severing diplomatic ties with the Netherlands. Declared persona non grata on Friday, EU ambassador Bettina Muscheidt left Nicaragua Saturday on a commercial flight to France via Mexico City.
Philippines' Marcos Open to Buying Russian Fuel, Proposes New Myanmar Approach
MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday said his nation may need to turn to Russia to fulfil its fuel needs amid rising global energy prices, bucking pressure from Western allies for countries to shun Moscow. Speaking to the Manila Overseas Press Club, Marcos, who is also...
Solomon Islands rejects Biden’s Pacific deal
The Solomon Islands has refused to sign a new regional agreement that Pacific Island countries have been negotiating with the United States in recent weeks, according to Australia's ABC. The island nation has sent a diplomatic letter to its regional partners on Monday informing them of its rejection of the...
Brazil presidential election: Jair Bolsonaro proves polls wrong, forces socialist opponent into runoff
In a significant departure from polls showing a large Lula lead, the leftist leader bested incumbent Jair Bolsonaro by just four points, forcing a tight runoff at month’s end.
Praise for Chavez, Castro and China does not belong at the head of the IDB
The Biden administration would like a consensus candidate committed to democracy and development.
Mexico to extend talks with U.S. over energy, hails 'productive' dialogue
MEXICO CITY, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Talks between the United States and Mexico to resolve a dispute over energy policy will extend beyond an initial consultation period as the two sides narrow differences, officials said on Monday.
Voices: The outcome of Brazil’s titanic election battle will reverberate across the Western world
On Sunday, the two biggest names in Brazilian politics went head-to-head to claim the greatest prize in Latin America. The most highly-anticipated election in Brazil’s history, it has garnered significant international attention. Few, however, foresaw the result that played out.Some polls had predicted left-wing former president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, better known simply as Lula, would achieve the 50 per cent threshold required for a first round victory.Instead, the incumbent, far-right former army captain Jair Bolsonaro, far outperformed expectations, winning in several key states where he was projected to lose heavily, and securing 43 per cent of the...
Putin's Russia Strikes Big International Trade Deal With Taliban For Fuel, Wheat: Here's The Fine Print
In a bid to diversify its trading partners and to take advantage of a discount on average global commodity prices, the Taliban have signed a provisional deal with Russia for the supply of gasoline, diesel, gas and wheat, Reuters reported. This is the first known major international economic deal struck...
Election showed Brazil's far-right was sold short: analysts
If anything, Sunday's surprise first round election surge for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro revealed a bigger-than expected appetite for his polarizing brand of conservative "God, homeland and family" politics, analysts say. - Common touch - For Jairo Nicolau, a political scientist at the Getulio Vargas Foundation, "some Brazilians are far-right, but Bolsonarism is more an expression of the country’s conservative movement."
Brazil third-place candidate backs Lula in runoff
The candidate who finished third in Brazil's first-round presidential election gave her endorsement Wednesday to leftist veteran Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for his runoff against far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. "I maintain my criticism of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva... but I will give him my vote, because I recognize his commitment to democracy and the constitution, which I have never seen from the current president."
Bolsonaro, Lula Neck-And-Neck In Polarized Brazil Election
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s top two presidential candidates were neck-and-neck late Sunday in a highly polarized election that could determine if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world’s fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office for another four years.
Blinken hails 'shared approach' with Chile
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday hailed a "shared approach and shared priorities" with Chile under President Gabriel Boric, one of a string of leftist leaders recently elected in Latin America. Hailing the United States and Chile's "shared approach and shared priorities," Blinken said the countries would strive together for "building more equitable and inclusive economies... dealing with the issues that are front and center in the lives of our people."
Bolsonaro’s first-round election bounce back reminds us why populist leaders are so popular
The sitting Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro secured an unexpected 43% vote in the recent first round of the presidential election, close behind his opponent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (48%). Many polling companies had predicted Bolsonaro would not do that well in the first round, and there had even...
Telefónica Brazil Signs Expansion Agreement for Surveillance Climate System Vivo Clima
Antonio Carlos Valente, president of Telefónica in Brazil , signed an agreement of technical cooperation with the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation and the National Center for Natural Disaster Monitoring and Alerts (Cemaden) of Brazil for the expansion of the surveillance climate system VIVO Clima. This agreement is...
