UPDATE: Missing Epping, NH Woman Found Safe
6:45 p.m. SUNDAY UPDATE: Priscilla Wotton was safely located, according to NH State Police. State Police issued a Silver Alert Sunday for an Epping woman with signs of dementia who did not return from a walk Sunday morning. The caregiver for Priscilla Wotton, 61, reported her missing around 10:30 a.m....
Out-of-State Teen Threatened Scarborough High School Via Text
An arrest was made after an out-of-state threat shut down Scarborough High School on Tuesday. The threat was received via text by a student who reported it to Scarborough Police Monday night. Investigators tracked the origin of the threat to a juvenile located in another state. They were arrested with the assistance of "an outside law enforcement agency", and criminal charges are expected.
Charming Barnhouse Airbnb on Serene Farmland in Maine Comes With Horses
With Maine’s varying landscapes and terrain, our state makes for a stunning place to get away and experience the most unique Airbnbs and areas to explore. Whether you’re from the state or visiting from away, there are many options to get a taste of different parts of Pine Tree State.
wabi.tv
Men killed in Arundel plane crash remembered as construction leaders who moved Maine forward
ARUNDEL, Maine (WMTW) - The two men killed in a plane crash on Wednesday are being remembered by Maine transportation officials for their contributions in moving the state forward. Wednesday morning, 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth and 55-year-old Paul Koziell, of Scarborough, took off in a single-engine airplane from Presque...
2 Killed in Small Plane Crash in Arundel, Maine
Two people were killed when a small plane crashed in a wooded area of Arundel Wednesday afternoon. York County Sheriff William King said the single engine Beechcraft airplane owned by CPM Constructors of Freeport had left Biddeford Airport just before 8 a.m. and arrived in Presque Isle around 9 a.m. The plane was on a return flight when it went down just after 2 p.m. on Portland Road in Arundel, across from Weirs Motors.
What’s Open, Closed During Columbus Day (Indigenous Peoples’ Day) 2022
Monday is the Columbus Day state and federal holiday in New Hampshire and Massachusetts but also Indigenous Peoples' Day for more communities and the state of Maine. Regardless of the name it comes with a variety of closures for offices, businesses, and schools, but a regular day for others. Portsmouth...
Saco, Maine, Mom and Two Kids Found Safe — UPDATE
5:05 p.m. UPDATE: Maine State Police said the children are safe and their mother was found in Massachusetts. Maine State Police on Tuesday issued an Amber Alert for two children believed to be with their mother in New Jersey. Aleeah Patrock, 8, and Vincent Patrock, 6, were taken by their...
WATCH: Maine Police Successfully Rescue a Raccoon From Drowning
It's always both sad and heartwarming to see videos of people rescuing animals in need. On one hand, it's sad to see any animal that has gotten itself into a dangerous or life-threatening situation. At the same time, it's relieving when the story has a happy ending thanks to kind citizens or local authorities who step in to save the day.
Neo-Nazi group marches through Lewiston park
LEWISTON, Maine — A normal Sunday afternoon at Kennedy Park in Lewiston is a peaceful time. But on Sunday, the scene was home to what the Anti-Defamation League calls a neo-Nazi group. It's labeled Nationalist Social Club 131, a New England-based neo-Nazi group that broadcasts antisemitism and targets people...
The Birthplace of Maine is a Haunted Tavern in Freeport
You may spend the day going to the Freeport Outlets in Maine, walking up and down Main Street, and shopping until you can't shop anymore. One of the many stops on Main Street that you probably make is to L.L. Bean (let's be honest, we all have to go in or at least take a picture with the giant boot outside).
This Smart Maine Dog Came to a Woman’s Rescue After She Lost Her Keys
Do any of you do the triple check only to realize you can't find your keys? And then you're looking everywhere for them, and of course, they've pulled a Houdini on you. We've all probably lost our keys at some time or another, and that happened to be the case for a woman in Brunswick, Maine.
Far-Traveling Ammo Closes Kingston, NH, Waterfowl Hunting Area
An area in the back of Sanborn Regional High School in Kingston along the Pow Wow River has been closed to hunting by New Hampshire Fish and Game because of a bullet that travels farther than others. The agency invoked emergency closure powers to shut down the area, beginning where...
Felon Threatens Two With Gun Outside Somersworth, NH, House
A tactical team was called to a Somersworth neighborhood after a convicted felon with a weapon refused to come out of a house on Sunday morning. Alexander M. Tibbetts-Cullen, 26, of Somersworth, threatened two individuals outside a house on Ford Sreet at around 4:10 a.m., according to Somersworth police. Tibbetts-Cullen went inside and refused to come out for several hours. Police said the victims were acquainted with Tibbetts-Cullen.
A Small Maine Town is Surrounded by One of the Most Haunted Forests in the World
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There is seemingly an endless amount of forestland through the state of Maine. Most of that forestland is harmless, filled with walkable trails and exciting little finds that make exploring it an actual pastime for many. But there is one specific part of forestland that has gained worldwide attention over the years because of a series of strange happenings that are difficult to explain. It's the forest that surrounds the small town of Randolph, Maine, which is home to an incredible bike path and some very goosebump-inducing tales.
Margarita Flights Are a Thing at This Epping, New Hampshire, Restaurant
Beer flights? They are quite common! Bloody Mary flights? It's like seeing a shooting star. They are rare, but they do exist. Now, MARGARITA FLIGHTS... that is something I have never seen before, until now! To say I am intrigued is an understatement. I am a proud member of the...
If Walls Could Talk: Historic $3.8M Pickering-Heffenger House in Portsmouth, NH, is on the Market
If walls could talk, this historic home would have quite the tale to tell. The Pickering-Heffenger House sits at 53 Austin Street in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and dates back to 1804. The 6 bed, 6 bath, 7,823 square foot home was recently listed for $3,890,000 by Tony Jalbert with Tate & Foss Sotheby's International Realty. The listing reveals some fascinating information about the property's history:
‘Fuel for Vets’ Art Auction to Help NH Veterans With Energy Costs
A cleaning project turned into a fundraiser called "Fuel for Vets" to help veterans handle their heating bills this winter. Nearly 40 pieces of artwork donated by Seacoast artists will be up for bid during a live auction at the Kingston Community Library on Sunday, October 16, from 12-2pm. A brunch proceeds the auction at 10:30am.
Spook Easily? New Hampshire Haunted Attraction Will Have Special ‘No Scares’ Nights
Some people might hear about a Halloween attraction with “no scares” nights and say, “What’s wrong with some people??”. But as someone who recalls the last two years of cable news, Kanye tweets and Red Sox games, I counter: “What’s wrong with you??”. Some...
Dover 400 Crosswalks Commemorate Anniversary Celebration
Visitors to Dover's Apple Harvest Day were among the first to see the colorful new Dover 400 sidewalks. The crosswalks commemorating Dover's 400th anniversary celebration were the brainchild of Community Services Director John B. Storer, whose department had to repaint the sidewalks after the downtown paving project. "The Dover 400th...
Only Mainers Know What This Mark on L.L. Bean Tags Mean
What was once founded in Maine is now a national company you see everywhere you go. Flannel-lined jeans, bean boots, and outdoor gear are only some of what the retail company L.L. Bean prides itself in. The outdoor gear company started more than 100 years ago here in Maine and...
