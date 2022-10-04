ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarborough, ME

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

UPDATE: Missing Epping, NH Woman Found Safe

6:45 p.m. SUNDAY UPDATE: Priscilla Wotton was safely located, according to NH State Police. State Police issued a Silver Alert Sunday for an Epping woman with signs of dementia who did not return from a walk Sunday morning. The caregiver for Priscilla Wotton, 61, reported her missing around 10:30 a.m....
EPPING, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Out-of-State Teen Threatened Scarborough High School Via Text

An arrest was made after an out-of-state threat shut down Scarborough High School on Tuesday. The threat was received via text by a student who reported it to Scarborough Police Monday night. Investigators tracked the origin of the threat to a juvenile located in another state. They were arrested with the assistance of "an outside law enforcement agency", and criminal charges are expected.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

2 Killed in Small Plane Crash in Arundel, Maine

Two people were killed when a small plane crashed in a wooded area of Arundel Wednesday afternoon. York County Sheriff William King said the single engine Beechcraft airplane owned by CPM Constructors of Freeport had left Biddeford Airport just before 8 a.m. and arrived in Presque Isle around 9 a.m. The plane was on a return flight when it went down just after 2 p.m. on Portland Road in Arundel, across from Weirs Motors.
ARUNDEL, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Neo-Nazi group marches through Lewiston park

LEWISTON, Maine — A normal Sunday afternoon at Kennedy Park in Lewiston is a peaceful time. But on Sunday, the scene was home to what the Anti-Defamation League calls a neo-Nazi group. It's labeled Nationalist Social Club 131, a New England-based neo-Nazi group that broadcasts antisemitism and targets people...
LEWISTON, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Felon Threatens Two With Gun Outside Somersworth, NH, House

A tactical team was called to a Somersworth neighborhood after a convicted felon with a weapon refused to come out of a house on Sunday morning. Alexander M. Tibbetts-Cullen, 26, of Somersworth, threatened two individuals outside a house on Ford Sreet at around 4:10 a.m., according to Somersworth police. Tibbetts-Cullen went inside and refused to come out for several hours. Police said the victims were acquainted with Tibbetts-Cullen.
SOMERSWORTH, NH
Seacoast Current

A Small Maine Town is Surrounded by One of the Most Haunted Forests in the World

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There is seemingly an endless amount of forestland through the state of Maine. Most of that forestland is harmless, filled with walkable trails and exciting little finds that make exploring it an actual pastime for many. But there is one specific part of forestland that has gained worldwide attention over the years because of a series of strange happenings that are difficult to explain. It's the forest that surrounds the small town of Randolph, Maine, which is home to an incredible bike path and some very goosebump-inducing tales.
RANDOLPH, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

If Walls Could Talk: Historic $3.8M Pickering-Heffenger House in Portsmouth, NH, is on the Market

If walls could talk, this historic home would have quite the tale to tell. The Pickering-Heffenger House sits at 53 Austin Street in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and dates back to 1804. The 6 bed, 6 bath, 7,823 square foot home was recently listed for $3,890,000 by Tony Jalbert with Tate & Foss Sotheby's International Realty. The listing reveals some fascinating information about the property's history:
PORTSMOUTH, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover 400 Crosswalks Commemorate Anniversary Celebration

Visitors to Dover's Apple Harvest Day were among the first to see the colorful new Dover 400 sidewalks. The crosswalks commemorating Dover's 400th anniversary celebration were the brainchild of Community Services Director John B. Storer, whose department had to repaint the sidewalks after the downtown paving project. "The Dover 400th...
DOVER, NH
94.9 HOM

Only Mainers Know What This Mark on L.L. Bean Tags Mean

What was once founded in Maine is now a national company you see everywhere you go. Flannel-lined jeans, bean boots, and outdoor gear are only some of what the retail company L.L. Bean prides itself in. The outdoor gear company started more than 100 years ago here in Maine and...
FREEPORT, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

