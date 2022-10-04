Amazon Studios Announces Latino Community Initiatives, Including the Inaugural Youth Cinema Project Fellowship

Read full article on original website
NewsTimes
Sundance Institute Announces 2022 Documentary Fund Grantees
The Sundance Institute has announced this year’s grantees for the Sundance Institute Documentary Fund, with a total of $1,396,500 in unrestricted grant support bestowed upon 35 projects. “As we celebrate the DFP’s 20th anniversary, it’s an exceptional achievement that Sundance has been able to provide documentary filmmakers robust and...
Literary Manager Jon Kee Joins Circle Of Confusion
EXCLUSIVE: Circle of Confusion has hired Literary Manager Jon Kee to join the firm. Kee is the first person from the Entertainment Industry College Outreach Program’s Historically Black Colleges & Universities Los Angeles Program to be hired by a major management company. During Kee’s time with the program, he went from being an intern to a literary manager. Kee grew up in the Nickel City. He cut his teeth interning at UTA, ultimately working in the VO department. He also worked for the SAG Awards, and worked at Good Fear Content, where he assisted Scott Stoops in the literary department and Chris Bender on the...
‘The Changemakers’: Paramount+ Greenlights Grassroots Activism Doc
EXCLUSIVE: Paramount+ has greenlit a docuseries titled The Changemakers (working title), featuring the stories of eight ordinary people fighting for a better world. Airing next year, the eight-episode show will feature a different storyline per ep focusing on grassroots activists facing challenges across the globe. Stories will range from Black mothers in the U.S. fighting the effects of systemic racism to Indigenous people in Ecuador protecting their land from deforestation. The show is part of Paramount’s Content for Change initiative, which aims to counteract racism, bias, stereotypes and hate on and off-screen through three pillars, one of which is focused on systemically transforming...
Essence CEO Explains Why The Future Is ‘Doomed’ Without Black Women’s Involvement at Revolt Summit
Essence CEO Caroline A. Wanga made it her business to “reposition who the Black woman is” this past weekend at the Revolt Summit x AT&T 2022. She made it clear that the future would be “doomed” without the Black woman’s involvement. The two-day conference took...
NewsTimes
Christian Bale Confirms He ‘Mediated’ on ‘American Hustle’ Set After David O. Russell Made Amy Adams Cry: ‘I Did What I Felt Was Appropriate’
Christian Bale confirmed in a recent GQ interview that he “mediated” a tense situation between David O. Russell and Amy Adams on the set of their 2013 crime movie “American Hustle.” Russell is known for his aggressive directing style, and Adams revealed in 2016 that he made her cry on set.
Meet the Two Black Women introducing diversity and inclusion to children through conversation
Simply put, black women make change happen. Meet Veronica Appleton, Ph.D., and Khalilah Lyons who promote the use of healthy conversations early on with parents and caregivers with children through, Candidly Connecting, an organization they co-founded in 2020. These women work to provide an authentic framework through coaching families to create belonging and equity in their daily spaces.
CoinDesk
Bored Ape Creator Yuga Labs Unveils Community Council to Help Shape Future Initiatives
Yuga Labs, creators of the Bored Ape Yacht Club non-fungible token (NFT) collection, has assembled a community council made up of notable Ape collectors to help grow its Web3 presence. The company announced the news in a Wednesday blog post. “This council was formed with the intention of representing the...
NewsTimes
Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories Expands With U.K. Office, Taps Sarah Harvey As Creative Director
Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories has launched a U.K. office led by Sarah Harvey (“Ticket to Paradise”). Harvey, who boasts a two decades long career in film and high-end drama, joins the company as a producer and creative director. She has previously worked at production companies including Blueprint Pictures, Intermedia Films and Working Title Films.
NewsTimes
Floyd Mayweather Inks Life-Rights Deal With Hidden Empire Films, Announces ‘The GOAT’ Docuseries About Life and Career
Floyd Mayweather Jr. is set to chronicle his life and career as a champion boxer through a new docuseries, titled “The GOAT,” after inking a life-rights deal with Hidden Empire Films’ Deon Taylor and Roxanne Avent Taylor. “Now is the perfect time to share my story with...
NewsTimes
‘Monarch’ and ‘The Cleaning Lady’ Audiences Double After A Week of Multiplatform Viewing While ‘9-1-1’ is Fox’s Most-Streamed Show (EXCLUSIVE)
Fox dramas “Monarch” and “The Cleaning Lady” both saw a double in total viewership after one week of multiplatform viewing, Variety has learned exclusively. “Monarch” had its series premiere on Sept. 11, a week before the Sept. 19-25 window that Nielsen considers the beginning of the 2022-2023 TV season. Therefore, the country music drama was on its second episode by premiere week. According to Live + Same Day data, Episode 2 brought in 1.7 million total viewers, but that number has increased to 3.7 million after seven days of viewing on digital platforms. Fox says that to date, “Monarch” has reached 18.7 million viewers across platforms in the U.S. and Canada.
NewsTimes
LeAnn Rimes to Receive ASCAP’s Golden Note Award, Will Discuss Life and Career in ASCAP Experience Session
LeAnn Rimes has been named as the newest recipient of the ASCAP Golden Note Award. Tying in with the accolade, the singer-songwriter will participate in a presentation and interview for ASCAP Experience 2022 that will be webcast on the performing rights organization’s YouTube channel Oct. 12. The lifetime achievement...
NewsTimes
Jared Leto to Star as Late Fashion Superstar Karl Lagerfeld in Biopic Produced by Actor
Jared Leto is set to star in and produce a biopic of Karl Lagerfeld, the iconic fashion designer whose career spanned more than 50 years. Lagerfeld, who died in Feb. 2019, is best known for his powerful role as artistic director of Chanel. First reported by WWD, a sister publication...
NewsTimes
Banijay Set to Acquire ‘MythBusters’ Firm Beyond International
Banijay announced its plans to formally acquire scripted and non-scripted multi-territory content group Beyond International on Wednesday. Under the terms of the agreement, Banijay would assume full control of the Beyond International group of companies and departments — as well as its more than 8,000 hours of IP — with all elements of the business boarding the Banijay production and distribution footprint. Beyond’s titles includes “Highway Thru Hell,” “Heavy Rescue: 401,” “Massive Engineering Mistakes,” “Halifax: Retribution,” “MythBusters” and “Deadly Women.”
NewsTimes
‘Let the Right One In’ Is a Vampire Saga Without Juice: TV Review
Once again, the great cycle of culture has come back around to vampires. This year, TV has seen a new season of FX’s “What We Do in the Shadows” as well as the debuts of AMC’s “Interview With the Vampire,” Peacock’s “Vampire Academy,” and Netflix’s “First Kill” — all of which were based on existing intellectual property. It follows, then, that the latest entry into the genre would be drawn from a story that was big during the last great vampire craze.
NewsTimes
Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘Cobra Kai’ Debuts at No. 1, ‘Rings of Power’ Still Edges out ‘House of the Dragon’
“Cobra Kai” had an explosive debut on Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings, racking up 1.7 billion minutes viewed between its Netflix premiere on Sept. 9 and the end of the viewing window on Sept. 11. It’s a significant feat not only because of the series’ ample bump past the one billion mark, but because it achieved that number in what ultimately became a historic week streaming.
NewsTimes
James Cameron Using a ‘Simple Hack’ to Achieve High Frame Rate on ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
James Cameron will be using a “simple hack” to bring high-frame rate projection to standard cinemas for his upcoming “Avatar: The Way of Water.”. Previous attempts to distribute high frame rate versions of films globally have been largely unsuccessful with theatre owners and audiences, due to high projector upgrade costs and a perceived lack of cinema aesthetics.
Smithonian
Judy Baca On Her Mural “Uprising of the Mujeres”
Judith Baca is a painter, muralist, and scholar who works collaboratively within communities to create sites of public memory. Her public arts initiatives reflect the lives and concerns of populations that have been historically disenfranchised, including women, the working poor, youth, the elderly, LGBTQ+, and immigrant communities. Editor’s note: In...
