Korea Box Office: ‘Confidential Assignment 2’ Reaches $47 Million After Winning Fifth Weekend
Comedy action film “Confidential Assignment 2: International” claimed its fifth successive weekend victory at the South Korean box office as only U.S. horror film “Smile” was able to break into the top five. The CJ Entertainment-distributed “Confidential Assignment 2” managed $1.64 million over the Friday to...
Box Office: ‘Smile’ Beats ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’ as David O. Russell’s ‘Amsterdam’ Flops
David O. Russell’s star-studded period drama “Amsterdam” collapsed in its box office debut, earning an anemic $6.5 million from 3,005 North American theaters. The movie, which cost $80 million to produce, couldn’t overcome bad reviews and minimal buzz and is shaping up to be one of the biggest misfires of the year.
