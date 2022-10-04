Read full article on original website
A leftist victory in Brazil's election could be the lifeline Cuba, Venezuela need right now
As Brazilians go to the polls this weekend some analysts are concerned that a leftist victory could strengthen the dictatorships in Cuba and Venezuela. Others question whether Bolsonaro will accept defeat if he loses.
Big Brazilian gold refiner delisted amid Amazon mining probe
MIAMI — (AP) — One of Brazil’s biggest gold refiners, which processes gold suspected of being mined illegally in the Amazon rainforest, has been stripped of an important industry seal of approval that global manufacturers from Apple to Tesla rely on to root out abuses in their supply chains.
The lesson from the first round of Brazil’s election: Bolsonarismo is here to stay
The first lesson from Brazil’s election on Sunday is that public opinion surveys severely misfired. Just a few days before the contest, many reported a 15% lead for Luiz Inàcio Lula da Silva over the incumbent, Jair Bolsonaro; and many also predicted a Lula first-round victory. The second lesson is that, far from being a flash in the pan – as many had hoped – the rightwing populist movement Bolsonarismo is an organised political force, and it is here to stay, at least for the medium term.
Lula receives fresh endorsements ahead of Brazil election
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva received two symbolic endorsements Wednesday as he seeks new allies ahead of an Oct. 30 runoff against incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to return to the country’s highest office. Simone Tebet, a center-right candidate who came...
Brazil presidential election: Jair Bolsonaro proves polls wrong, forces socialist opponent into runoff
In a significant departure from polls showing a large Lula lead, the leftist leader bested incumbent Jair Bolsonaro by just four points, forcing a tight runoff at month’s end.
US News and World Report
Voices: The outcome of Brazil’s titanic election battle will reverberate across the Western world
On Sunday, the two biggest names in Brazilian politics went head-to-head to claim the greatest prize in Latin America. The most highly-anticipated election in Brazil’s history, it has garnered significant international attention. Few, however, foresaw the result that played out.Some polls had predicted left-wing former president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, better known simply as Lula, would achieve the 50 per cent threshold required for a first round victory.Instead, the incumbent, far-right former army captain Jair Bolsonaro, far outperformed expectations, winning in several key states where he was projected to lose heavily, and securing 43 per cent of the...
Brazil elections 2022 live: Lula headed for run-off with Bolsonaro
Latest updates: leftwing former president fails to secure majority of first-round votes
Election showed Brazil's far-right was sold short: analysts
If anything, Sunday's surprise first round election surge for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro revealed a bigger-than expected appetite for his polarizing brand of conservative "God, homeland and family" politics, analysts say. - Common touch - For Jairo Nicolau, a political scientist at the Getulio Vargas Foundation, "some Brazilians are far-right, but Bolsonarism is more an expression of the country’s conservative movement."
Brazil third-place candidate backs Lula in runoff
The candidate who finished third in Brazil's first-round presidential election gave her endorsement Wednesday to leftist veteran Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for his runoff against far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. "I maintain my criticism of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva... but I will give him my vote, because I recognize his commitment to democracy and the constitution, which I have never seen from the current president."
Chicago Brazilians support Lula over Bolsonaro
If Brazil's presidential election were left up to Chicago Brazilians, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva would have won Sunday's election and avoided the upcoming runoff against far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. By the numbers: Lula captured 48.4% of the vote, while Bolsonaro got 43.2%, per Brazil's electoral authority.
