Read full article on original website
Related
Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash
President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
FOXBusiness
Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines
The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
In one tiny German town, nobody worries about energy bills
While most Europeans are watching their energy bills soar as the war in Ukraine drives up the price of natural gas, oil and electricity, the tiny German town of Feldheim has been energy self-sufficient for a decade
'Firewood is the new gold' - prices and theft jump in Europe as Russia's gas cutoff boosts wood demand ahead of winter
Soaring energy prices in Europe are pushing the continent to revert to heating sources like coal and firewood, according to a report from the Washington Post. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has upended global energy markets and forced consumers to cut back exceptionally to make up for the sharp increase in energy costs. With winter approaching, the report says, countries in Europe are facing a stark reality of rationing, thievery and a reliance on wood.
RELATED PEOPLE
Homes could face three-hour power cuts this winter, warns National Grid
Households could experience a series of three-hour power cuts this winter if Vladimir Putin shuts off gas supplies from Russia and Britain experiences a cold snap, National Grid has warned. Such an event would mean consumers in different parts of the country being notified a day in advance of three-hour...
CNBC
Energy giants return to fossil fuels like coal as Europe braces for winter
"In order to ensure the security of the electricity supply, the Danish authorities have today ordered us to continue as well as resume operations at some of our oil- and coal-fired power stations," Mads Nipper, the Orsted CEO, says. Orsted says all of the units concerned will need maintenance in...
‘Significant risk’ of winter gas shortages in Great Britain, warns Ofgem
Electricity-producing firms ask regulator to change rules that could penalise them if gas supplies run out
Energy price cap comes into effect
The Government’s energy price cap to shield households and businesses from the worst of the impact of soaring oil and gas prices comes into effect on Saturday.Under the energy price guarantee – which limits the unit price paid for electricity and gas – means the annual bill for a typical household in England, Scotland and Wales will be held to around £2,500 for the next two years.A similar scheme will operate in Northern Ireland.The cost of not acting would have been enormousLiz TrussThe Government has said that without action, energy bills had been expected to hit £3,500 from October rising...
IN THIS ARTICLE
German minister asks for more ‘solidarity’ from U.S. and EU to help lower soaring natural gas prices as winter approaches
Germany’s top economic minister is urging the U.S. and the EU to do more to help countries vulnerable to the energy crisis.
World Bank ‘has given nearly $15bn to fossil fuel projects since Paris deal’
The World Bank has provided nearly $15bn of finance directly to fossil fuel projects since the Paris agreement was signed in 2015, and is likely to have spurred far greater investment indirectly, new research has found. Funding for “upstream” oil and gas projects from the World Bank was meant to...
After 90 years, German bakery to close as energy costs soar
COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — For 90 years, Engelbert Schlechtrimen’s family has been baking wheat rolls, rye bread and chocolate cakes in this western German city. Next month, they will turn off the ovens for good, because they can no longer afford rising energy prices resulting from Russia’s war in Ukraine.
pgjonline.com
Gazprom Resumes Gas Exports to Italy Via Austria
(Reuters) — Russian energy giant Gazprom resumed gas exports to Italy via Austria on Wednesday after resolving an issue over guarantees that had led to the suspension of flows over the weekend. Gazprom said the company and its Italian customers had found a solution following regulatory changes in Austria...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rigzone.com
Gazprom Resumes Flows to Italy
Russian gas supplies to Italy via Austria resumed, bringing some temporary relief to gas prices in Europe. Gazprom PJSC said it has found a solution with Italian buyers to overcome the regulatory changes in Austria at the end of September that were preventing transit flows, according to a company statement on Telegram. Benchmark gas futures fell as much as 4.7% after the news.
UK drops plan to prepare for winter blackouts with energy rationing campaign
Exclusive: business department and industry were considering drive to cut household use, despite PM ruling it out
Putin, OPEC, Big Oil: Biden’s against whoever’s responsible for gas prices
President Biden and the White House are taking on big oil companies, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and anyone else who might be to blame for high gas prices in the U.S. With the midterms fast approaching, rising gas prices pose a major threat to Democratic...
Energy industry says Biden made US vulnerable to OPEC+ production cut: 'Prices are going to go up'
OPEC+ announced it will cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day, constricting global oil supplies and likely leading to increased gas prices in the U.S.
US News and World Report
France Taps Strategic Fuel Reserves as Refinery Strike Grinds On
PARIS (Reuters) -France has tapped its strategic fuel reserves to resupply petrol stations that have run dry, the government said on Wednesday, amid strikes by workers at refineries and depots that have stunted production and blocked deliveries. Government spokesman Olivier Veran acknowledged "tensions" but said there was no shortage of...
US News and World Report
Italy's Meloni Vows Government Action to Tackle Soaring Energy Prices
MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's next government will direct its efforts to trying to tame soaring energy prices, Giorgia Meloni, who is widely expected to be named prime minister, said on Saturday. Meloni's Brothers of Italy party and allies Forza Italia and the League face a daunting list of challenges, including...
Oil, gas prices elevated ahead of key OPEC+ meeting
Oil prices climbed as much as 4% Tuesday, topping $86 per barrel level. Meanwhile, the national average gas price is currently sitting at $3.80 per gallon, according to AAA.
marinelink.com
Maersk Orders Six Methanol-fueled Containerships
A.P. Moller - Maersk announced it has ordered six more large containerships that can sail on green methanol as the Danish shipping giant makes headway toward its goal to achieve net-zero emissions across its entire business by 2040. Ordered to replace existing tonnage in the Maersk fleet, the six vessels...
Comments / 0