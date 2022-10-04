ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

firststateupdate.com

Troopers Update Fatal Pedestrian Accident That Closed Route 1 In New Castle

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the New Castle area earlier this morning, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on October 8, 2022, at approximately 5:43 a.m., a black 2011 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on South Dupont...
NEW CASTLE, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the New Castle area earlier this morning. On October 8, 2022, at approximately 5:43 a.m., a black 2011 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on South Dupont Highway approaching exit # 156 in New Castle. At the same time, a pedestrian was walking southbound on South Dupont Highway and began crossing the roadway directly in the path of the Camry. As a result, the Toyota struck the pedestrian on the highway. The subject was then struck by a second vehicle, a black 2013 Cadillac XTS, which had been traveling northbound behind the Camry.
NEW CASTLE, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Pedestrian killed in early morning accident

A 74-year-old man is dead after being hit by two cars in the pre-dawn hours Saturday in Red Lion. Delaware State Police report the man was crossing South duPont Highway near the Route 1 interchange around 5:45 a.m. when he was hit. It's unclear why he was on the highway.
RED LION, PA
WMDT.com

Pickup truck crashes into house in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A man was ejected from his vehicle after crashing into a house Friday afternoon. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company (RBVFC) responded to the crash on Warrington Road around 2:30 p.m. on October 7th. When first responders arrived, they found a pickup truck that had crashed into a house.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

State Police Investigate Shooting in Bar Parking Lot

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside of a New Castle bar on early Friday morning. On October 7, 2022, at approximately 1:31 a.m., troopers responded to the Paradigm Sports Bar, located at 3800 North Dupont Highway, regarding a shooting that had occurred. The ensuing investigation revealed that a 41-year-old male from Wilmington, Delaware had been shot in his right leg while he was standing in the parking lot of the bar. The victim was driven to an area hospital by an acquaintance for emergency medical treatment. No other individuals were injured.
NEW CASTLE, DE
firststateupdate.com

Route 1 NB Closed Due To Accident Involving A Pedestrian

Just before 5:45, Saturday morning rescue crews responded to Route 1 NB in the area of the Route 13 exit in New Castle for an acident involving a pedestrian. Delaware State Police released a statement saying they are on the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision on Route 1 northbound at the Red Lion Creek bridge, just south of the split with Route 13 in New Castle. As a result of the crash, Route 1 will be closed for an extended period of time, and traffic will be diverted as police units work to investigate and clear the scene.
NEW CASTLE, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Man shot in parking lot of New Castle - area bar

A 41-year-old man is being treated for a gunshot wound to his leg after being shot outside a bar in the New Castle area. Delaware State Police said troopers responded to the Paradigm Sports Bar on Route 13 just after 1:30 a.m. Friday for a reported shooting. The victim was wounded while he was standing in the parking lot. An acquaintance drove him to a hospital.
NEW CASTLE, DE
WDEL 1150AM

27-year-old man shot in Wilmington early Friday

Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in a 27-year-old man being hospitalized. Police said that a few minutes before 2:00 a.m. Friday, the shooting was reported in the 1,800-block of West 8th Street. The victim was reported to be in stable condition. Anyone with information about the incident...
WILMINGTON, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Man for DUI and Gun Charges

Delaware State Police have arrested 36-year-old Brandon Benson of Dover, Delaware for DUI and other charges following a traffic stop that occurred in the Felton area on Thursday afternoon. On October 6, 2022, at approximately 2:11 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a white 2011 Toyota RAV4 traveling at a...
DOVER, DE
firststateupdate.com

At Least Two Shot In Wilmington Early Friday Morning

Wilmington Police are investigating at least two shootings that injured two people early Friday morning. Sources familiar with the first incident tell FSU that a man in his 40s arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to her lower extremity. The location of the shooting is unknown at this time.
WILMINGTON, DE
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING – RED MILL FARMS

(Newark, DE 19711) Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Unit are currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the community of Red Mill Farms. On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 2:30 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the unit block of Andries Road in reference to a shooting that just occurred. Prior to officers arriving it was broadcasted that the victim had been transported to Christiana Hospital emergency room by a private vehicle. Officers responded to the hospital and located a 22-year-old male victim who sustained a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim reported he was driving in the area at which point his car was shot multiple times. The victim was shot one time during the incident and remains in stable condition.
NEWARK, DE
BreakingAC

Egg Harbor Township teen reported missing

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Egg Harbor Township teen. Edwardo Valentin, 14, was reported missing by his father. He was last seen leaving his residence at 6:30 p.m. Friday. He may possibly be in the Atlantic City area. Edwardo is described at being...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
WPXI Pittsburgh

Philadelphia teen charged in fatal shooting

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia teen accused in the shooting death of a 25-year-old man was arrested Friday after a months-long search, authorities said. Jahme Barnes, 17, was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, third-degree murder, aggravated assault, robbery, conspiracy, possessing an instrument of crime and multiple firearms charges, WTXF-TV reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

County Police Detail Thursday’s Newark-Area Shooting

New Castle County Police looking for a suspect in a shooting that occurred in the Newark-Area on Thursday. Officials said Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Unit are currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the community of Red Mill Farms. At 2:30 PM officers responded to the unit block of Andries Road in reference to a shooting that just occurred. Prior to officers arriving it was broadcasted that the victim had been transported to Christiana Hospital emergency room by a private vehicle. Officers responded to the hospital and located a 22-year-old male victim who sustained a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim reported he was driving in the area at which point his car was shot multiple times. The victim was shot one time during the incident and remains in stable condition.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE

