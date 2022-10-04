ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Aylesbury woman grows then shaves beard for PCOS awareness

A woman who grew a beard for two months has shaved it off to raise awareness of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and help a charitable cause. Annette, from Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire, said because of her condition she produced excessive facial hair and experienced weight gain. She said she posted most...
HEALTH
BBC

Thai nursery attack: The story of the three-year-old survivor

Three-year-old Emmy was napping next to her best friend at a day-care centre in northern Thailand when the attacker broke in, armed with a gun and a knife. The class of 11 children, all around three years old, had earlier been busy drawing and writing. At around 10:00 local time, teachers sent photo updates to all the parents of smiling, happy children.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Roman DNA bone analysis reveals Cheddington 'family tragedy'

DNA analysis of three late Roman-era skeletons found in the same grave has revealed "a family tragedy". Experts now believe a mother, her unborn son and her mother-in-law became ill and died at the same time. The grave was found at Cheddington, Buckinghamshire, and the DNA was sequenced as part...
U.K.
BBC

Peter Tobin: The horrific crimes of a serial killer

Peter Tobin was only unmasked as a serial killer after his final victim was discovered hidden under the floorboards of a church in Glasgow. His arrest, while feigning illness in a London hospital, set in motion a UK-wide investigation which spanned six decades and generated 1,400 lines of inquiry. Operation...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sickle Cell Disease#Blindness#Birmingham
BBC

Student suicides: Parents seek law change to prevent deaths

A group of parents whose children killed themselves at university are campaigning for a change in law to make the institutions more accountable. They want universities to have a legal duty of care towards their students, like schools already do. The parents include Natasha Abrahart's mother and father, who sued...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Search continues for missing father

Police officers, firefighters and volunteers are continuing to search for a man missing since 2 October. Harjinder Takhar, 58, who is widely known as Harry, was last seen when he got out the family car and ran off into woodland off Stirchley Lane in Telford. Det Insp Jo Whitehead said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Murder probe after man dies in Birmingham flats

A man has died after being found seriously injured in the hallway of a block of flats in Birmingham, police have said. West Midlands Police launched a murder investigation after the discovery in Guild Close, in the Ladywood area of the city, at about 09:10 BST. The man, believed to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Great Waldingfield inquest opens into deaths of mother and daughter

A man arrested on suspicion of murdering a 12-year-old girl and her mother remains in hospital awaiting interview, an inquest has heard. Jillu Nash, 44, and Louise Nash were found dead at home in Heath Estate in Great Waldingfield, Suffolk, on 8 September. A post-mortem found Louise was stabbed in...
PUBLIC SAFETY

