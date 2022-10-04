Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NC State HC Dave Doeren offers final thoughts ahead of FSU
NC State football coach Dave Doeren spoke with members of the media following practice Thursday ahead of the Wolfpack's.
What we learned about Wake Forest Football in 45-10 win over Army
Wake Forest (5-1. 1-1) took care of business from start-to-finish Saturday night at Truist Field in a dominant 45-10 victory over Army (1-4). Combining a solid defensive.
WATCH: UNC Basketball 'Live Action' Scrimmage Highlights
North Carolina held 'Live Action with Carolina Basketball' on Friday night in the Smith Center. The event is an annual preseason celebration of UNC basketball and signifies the unofficial beginning of the college basketball season. The 2022-23 version had a similar feel to past events. It featured a Blue/White scrimmage that gave fans a glimpse of what the 2022-23 Tar Heel will look like and what they have in the freshman and new players like Pete Nance and Beau Maye.
Duke takes Georgia Tech to overtime in a wild battle but ends in loss on 52-yard field goal attempt
Duke's offense had been humming as they entered Week Six, but after a half of football the Blue Devils had put up just three points against Georgia Tech's offense. Riley Leonard had an uncharacteristically inaccurate passing game and numerous injuries on both sides of the ball exposed a thin roster for Mike Elko's group.
247Sports
54K+
Followers
381K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0