Dallas, TX

Why NBA Insiders Don't Expect Draymond Green Punch Will Force Divorce

On Wednesday, when word got out that Draymond Green and Jordan Poole had been involved in an altercation, the fog of competing reporting left much to the imagination. The most definitive report, from The Athletic's Shams Charania, Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson, described the incident as a "chest-to-chest interaction" with Green "forcefully [striking] Poole."
Kyrie Irving Says Nets 'Want to Erase Everything That Was Said' by Critics

Kyrie Irving is hoping to change the narrative after three up-and-down years with the Brooklyn Nets. "We want to erase everything that was said about our team the last few years in terms of our weaknesses," Irving told reporters Saturday. "We want to turn those into our strengths—and it starts with developing good practice habits. And going out in the game and not just talking about it, and actually doing it."
BROOKLYN, NY
Draymond Green: Harder to Be Motivated vs. 'Sorry Motherf--kers' Like Kings, Thunder

Draymond Green wants to play hard in every game, but he acknowledges it can be tough to motivate yourself when playing against lesser competition. Appearing on The Shop, the Golden State Warriors star said on nights when they are playing "against the sorry motherf–kers" like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Sacramento Kings, it's hard to amp himself up.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Lakers Must Go All-In on Russell Westbrook Amid Latest Trade Rumors

As the Los Angeles Lakers continue to navigate the 2022 preseason largely without their superstars, one of L.A.'s most notable players continues to be the subject of trade buzz. The Russell Westbrook experiment was a failure last season. The nine-time All-Star never played particularly well, and the Lakers stumbled to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Stephen A.: 'Trust Me' Draymond Green Not Opposed to Joining LeBron James, Lakers

After Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green got into a scuffle in practice on Wednesday, many are speculating about his future with the team. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said on Thursday's episode of NBA Countdown that Green, who can opt out after this season and become a free agent, wouldn't be opposed to joining the Los Angeles Lakers and playing alongside star forward LeBron James.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBA Trade Rumors: Mo Bamba Linked to Heat, Nets; Exec Floats Lakers as Landing Spot

Ahead of the 2022-23 season, Orlando Magic center Mohamed Bamba is reportedly drawing trade interest from multiple teams. According to Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers have all been named as potential landing spots for the 24-year-old big man. An Eastern Conference executive outlined how each team would go after him:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

2022 MLB Free Agents: Rumors and Predictions for Aaron Judge, Carlos Rodón & More

As Major League Baseball continues to navigate its 2022 postseason—the Cleveland Guardians, Philadelphia Phillies and Seattle Mariners advanced on Saturday—much of the baseball world is already focused on the looming offseason. The upcoming free agent class is a strong one, with stars like Aaron Judge, Trea Turner and...
