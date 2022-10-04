Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Ex-NBA Player Suing DFW Airport for Lack of Development Around Sports ComplexLarry LeaseDallas, TX
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces RetirementLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Draymond Green Said He Felt "Pathetic" After Punching Jordan Poole During A Team Practice, And Is Stepping Away From The Team Indefinitely
He said, "The most important thing initially is to allow Jordan to work through his thoughts and not me try to persuade his thoughts one way or another."
Wizards star Bradley Beal enters health and safety protocols
Bradley Beal has entered health and safety protocols and will miss the Washington Wizards' preseason game at Charlotte on Monday night
De'Aaron Fox: 'I've Never Really Considered Requesting a Trade' from Kings
De'Aaron Fox has been with the Sacramento Kings his entire career since they selected him with the No. 5 overall pick of the 2017 NBA draft, and he isn't looking for a way to change that. Fox was asked if he's ever considered a trade in today's "player empowerment era"...
Lakers' Russell Westbrook: 'I Know I’m a Good Shooter...I'm Very Confident in Myself'
Shooting has long been one of Russell Westbrook's biggest issues on the court, but the Los Angeles Lakers star isn't lacking confidence in his jumper ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. "I know I'm a good shooter, and I'm very confident in myself and my ability to shoot the basketball,"...
Why NBA Insiders Don't Expect Draymond Green Punch Will Force Divorce
On Wednesday, when word got out that Draymond Green and Jordan Poole had been involved in an altercation, the fog of competing reporting left much to the imagination. The most definitive report, from The Athletic's Shams Charania, Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson, described the incident as a "chest-to-chest interaction" with Green "forcefully [striking] Poole."
Warriors' Draymond Green Apologizes for Punching Jordan Poole; 'I Was Wrong'
Draymond Green publicly apologized for punching Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole during a training-camp practice this week. "I was wrong for my actions that took place on Wednesday and for that, I have apologized to my team," Green told reporters Saturday. "I have apologized to Jordan." The four-time NBA...
Lakers Rumors: VP of Basketball Ops Rob Pelinka Agrees to New Contract Through 2026
Rob Pelinka's tenure as Los Angeles Lakers vice president of basketball operations is set to continue for four years after the two sides agreed to a contract extension. Per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Pelinka's extension runs through the 2025-26 season. This has been a busy offseason for Lakers governor Jeanie...
Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes out at Least 2 Weeks After Suffering Torn UCL Injury in Elbow
The New Orleans Pelicans announced that center Jaxson Hayes suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his left elbow during his team's 107-101 preseason win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday. Hayes will undergo rehab and will be reevaluated in two weeks. The 22-year-old Hayes is entering his fourth...
Steve Kerr: Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Fight Video Shouldn't Leave 'Our Walls'
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters Saturday that the leaked video showing a practice fight between teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole "should not make it out of our walls." ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday that the Warriors are investigating "every legal course of...
Bleacher Report
Wizards' Bradley Beal Enters COVID-19 Protocols, out for Preseason Game vs. Hornets
Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal was placed in COVID-19 health and safety protocols on Sunday, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. He will not play in Monday's preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets. The 29-year-old's health figures to be a primary storyline in 2022-23 after he was ruled...
Kyrie Irving Says Nets 'Want to Erase Everything That Was Said' by Critics
Kyrie Irving is hoping to change the narrative after three up-and-down years with the Brooklyn Nets. "We want to erase everything that was said about our team the last few years in terms of our weaknesses," Irving told reporters Saturday. "We want to turn those into our strengths—and it starts with developing good practice habits. And going out in the game and not just talking about it, and actually doing it."
Spurs Hold Open Practice, Community Fair in Uvalde After School Shooting
The San Antonio Spurs held an open practice and fair at Uvalde High School in Uvalde, Texas, on Saturday in a show of support for the community that was devastated by a school shooting on May 24. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School 137 days...
Lakers' Patrick Beverley Was 'Pissed the F--k off' Marcus Smart Won DPOY over Him
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Patrick Beverley prides himself on his defense, so it should come as no surprise that he believes he has been worthy of being named NBA Defensive Player of the Year. But how did Beverley feel when Boston Celtics point guard became the first backcourt player...
Draymond Green: Harder to Be Motivated vs. 'Sorry Motherf--kers' Like Kings, Thunder
Draymond Green wants to play hard in every game, but he acknowledges it can be tough to motivate yourself when playing against lesser competition. Appearing on The Shop, the Golden State Warriors star said on nights when they are playing "against the sorry motherf–kers" like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Sacramento Kings, it's hard to amp himself up.
Nets' Kevin Durant: NBA is 'Really in Trouble' When Victor Wembanyama Gets Drafted
Victor Wembanyama, the 18-year-old French prodigy, continues to receive high praise from some of the NBA's biggest stars following his showcase games in the United States this week. Speaking to reporters after the Brooklyn Nets' preseason contest Thursday, Kevin Durant was asked to share his thoughts about Wembanyama. "The league...
Lakers Must Go All-In on Russell Westbrook Amid Latest Trade Rumors
As the Los Angeles Lakers continue to navigate the 2022 preseason largely without their superstars, one of L.A.'s most notable players continues to be the subject of trade buzz. The Russell Westbrook experiment was a failure last season. The nine-time All-Star never played particularly well, and the Lakers stumbled to...
Kevin Durant's Teammates Called Out by Twitter During Nets' Preseason Loss To Heat
Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant put on a one-man show in Thursday's preseason game against the Miami Heat, but it was because he was forced into that position after his teammates failed to show up. The Nets were blown out 109-80 on their home floor at Barclays Center against...
Stephen A.: 'Trust Me' Draymond Green Not Opposed to Joining LeBron James, Lakers
After Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green got into a scuffle in practice on Wednesday, many are speculating about his future with the team. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said on Thursday's episode of NBA Countdown that Green, who can opt out after this season and become a free agent, wouldn't be opposed to joining the Los Angeles Lakers and playing alongside star forward LeBron James.
NBA Trade Rumors: Mo Bamba Linked to Heat, Nets; Exec Floats Lakers as Landing Spot
Ahead of the 2022-23 season, Orlando Magic center Mohamed Bamba is reportedly drawing trade interest from multiple teams. According to Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers have all been named as potential landing spots for the 24-year-old big man. An Eastern Conference executive outlined how each team would go after him:
2022 MLB Free Agents: Rumors and Predictions for Aaron Judge, Carlos Rodón & More
As Major League Baseball continues to navigate its 2022 postseason—the Cleveland Guardians, Philadelphia Phillies and Seattle Mariners advanced on Saturday—much of the baseball world is already focused on the looming offseason. The upcoming free agent class is a strong one, with stars like Aaron Judge, Trea Turner and...
