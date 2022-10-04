ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant react to Ben Simmons' preseason debut

Playmaking forward Ben Simmons finally took the court for the first time in a Nets uniform and his new teammates had nothing but positive words for Simmons’ first game back. In a post-game interview, Simmons told Andrew Jackson of FOX Sports that he felt, “amazing.” Simmons continued, “I’m grateful to just step on that floor in the NBA. So yeah, a lot of fun out there.”
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Jordan Poole was annoying teammates prior to Draymond Green altercation?

We are learning more about what may have led to the incident between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. Green and Poole reportedly got into a physical altercation at practice on Wednesday. Though the two players have been known to get into verbal arguments, Green was described as having escalated Wednesday’s episode by “forcefully” striking Poole. You can read more about the incident here.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

This Lakers offseason mistake is already looking even worse

The regular season hasn’t even started and the Los Angeles Lakers offseason mistakes are already looming large. Take the failed efforts to trade Russell Westbrook for example. While the front office is working hard to trade Westbrook, the fact talks are stalling because Rob Pelinka is so hung up on draft capital (giving and receiving) is infuriating.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Video of unfortunate moment between Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons goes viral

Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons clearly still need some time to adjust to each other as teammates. Video went viral this week of a rather unfortunate moment the two Brooklyn Nets stars had prior to Monday’s preseason contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons badly missed a shot attempt in warm-ups, and the ensuing carom struck an unsuspecting Irving in the head and face area. Take a look.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Why Draymond's conduct can make or break Warriors season

It was not the shouting that alerted Warriors players and staff because occasional raising of voices is relatively normal during practices and scrimmages, particularly when Draymond Green is feeling fiery. What alarmed everybody on Wednesday was the blow upside the head of Jordan Poole. A decorated teammate in a position...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Moody provides thoughtful answer on whether Steph is 'too old'

The surprises keep coming from Steph Curry -- just ask his Warriors teammate Moses Moody. Speaking with reporters after practice Wednesday, Moody had an insightful answer when asked if the 34-year-old Curry was getting "too old." "That's one thing about Steph -- coming here, as a young guy, you got...
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Pistons, Dwane Casey, Lakers, Cavs, Cedi Osman

Coach Dwane Casey said the first preseason game against the Knicks was quite a learning experience. “A lot of great teaching points for us,” Casey said, via Mike Curtis of the Detroit News. “New York’s a very physical team for us. It was exactly what we needed to get our guys’ attention.”
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

Dwight Howard Says 'I Allowed too Much to Happen' During Magic Tenure

Longtime NBA center Dwight Howard regrets not speaking out against false narratives regarding his commitment and character while with the Orlando Magic. Appearing on All The Smoke with former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson (beginning at the 31-minute mark), Howard discussed his time in Orlando and expressed his belief that he didn't do enough to shut down the negative perceptions that surrounded him:
ORLANDO, FL
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Disagrees With Giannis Antetokounmpo's Take On Skill Not Being The Most Important Thing In The NBA: "Mentality And Skill Go Hand In Hand... All The Greats had Both."

Giannis Antetokounmpo has long been at the mercy of those suggesting he's not necessarily a skilled player. Many past and current NBA players have taken digs at Giannis, and he has responded by becoming more successful than most of them. The Greek Freak has put in the work to improve year after year, and his game is perhaps as complete as any player's in the modern game.
NBA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Embiid, Harden begin as 76ers top Cavs in Mitchell’s debut

Joel Embiid and James Harden were done with their preseason debuts long before Montrezl Harrell scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland 113-112 on Wednesday night in Donovan Mitchell's first game with the Cavaliers. Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds in 18...
NBA

