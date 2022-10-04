Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant react to Ben Simmons' preseason debut
Playmaking forward Ben Simmons finally took the court for the first time in a Nets uniform and his new teammates had nothing but positive words for Simmons’ first game back. In a post-game interview, Simmons told Andrew Jackson of FOX Sports that he felt, “amazing.” Simmons continued, “I’m grateful to just step on that floor in the NBA. So yeah, a lot of fun out there.”
Jordan Poole was annoying teammates prior to Draymond Green altercation?
We are learning more about what may have led to the incident between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. Green and Poole reportedly got into a physical altercation at practice on Wednesday. Though the two players have been known to get into verbal arguments, Green was described as having escalated Wednesday’s episode by “forcefully” striking Poole. You can read more about the incident here.
This Lakers offseason mistake is already looking even worse
The regular season hasn’t even started and the Los Angeles Lakers offseason mistakes are already looming large. Take the failed efforts to trade Russell Westbrook for example. While the front office is working hard to trade Westbrook, the fact talks are stalling because Rob Pelinka is so hung up on draft capital (giving and receiving) is infuriating.
Michael Jordan On Which Player He'd Pay $5 To See Play: "I Would Pay To See Scottie Pippen Play. I Think He Is The Ultimate Team Player."
Over the course of the league's history, many iconic duos have been formed. Among them, the Chicago Bulls' duo of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen is regarded as one of the best ever. Prior to Pippen's arrival to the Bulls, MJ may already be a great individual player, but he...
Video of unfortunate moment between Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons goes viral
Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons clearly still need some time to adjust to each other as teammates. Video went viral this week of a rather unfortunate moment the two Brooklyn Nets stars had prior to Monday’s preseason contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons badly missed a shot attempt in warm-ups, and the ensuing carom struck an unsuspecting Irving in the head and face area. Take a look.
Kevin Garnett urges Anthony Davis to ‘literally take the keys’ from LeBron James and put the Lakers on his back
In the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are going to need LeBron James and Anthony Davis to play at incredibly high levels if the team is going to have any shot at real success. Though Davis and James arguably make up the most talented duo in the NBA,...
Kevin Durant Likes Tweet Calling Out Kareem Abdul-Jabbar For His Hypocrisy In Recent Comments Against Kyrie Irving
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the most outspoken athletes in the history of sports. KAJ made bold social and political moves in his career, aligning himself with the civil rights movement and later changing his name and religion to become Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. KAJ was a trailblazer for many of the...
NBA Fans React After Jimmy Butler 'Got Rid Of His Dreadlocks': "Pat Riley Told Him He Will Be Traded If He Doesn't Change It"
Jimmy Butler has become the heart and soul of the Miami Heat franchise. In the 3 seasons since he joined them in 2019, Butler has led the team to the NBA Finals once, and he very nearly took them back there once again this past season, as they were eliminated in the Conference Finals in 7 games by the Celtics.
Why Draymond's conduct can make or break Warriors season
It was not the shouting that alerted Warriors players and staff because occasional raising of voices is relatively normal during practices and scrimmages, particularly when Draymond Green is feeling fiery. What alarmed everybody on Wednesday was the blow upside the head of Jordan Poole. A decorated teammate in a position...
Suns Owner Robert Sarver Will Reportedly Sell The Team At A Record-High Price: "It'll Be The Highest Ever Paid For An NBA Team."
Fresh after ending last season with the NBA's best record, the Phoenix Suns are undergoing a change at the top that could have major implications on the future of the franchise. According to various sources, team owner Robert Sarver has started the process of selling his stake and it is...
Sixers coach Doc Rivers out vs. Cavaliers; Dave Joerger to coach in his place
The Philadelphia 76ers continue their preseason schedule on Wednesday when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first of a preseason home-and-home with the Cavs. The Sixers will be without their head coach for the preseason’s second game. Doc Rivers is under the weather, and he will miss the...
The Los Angeles Clippers Have Waived Three Players
The Los Angeles Clippers announced on Tuesday that they have waived Juwan Morgan, Michael Devoe and Lucas Williamson, three players who had signed training camp deals with the team.
Moody provides thoughtful answer on whether Steph is 'too old'
The surprises keep coming from Steph Curry -- just ask his Warriors teammate Moses Moody. Speaking with reporters after practice Wednesday, Moody had an insightful answer when asked if the 34-year-old Curry was getting "too old." "That's one thing about Steph -- coming here, as a young guy, you got...
NBA Notes: Pistons, Dwane Casey, Lakers, Cavs, Cedi Osman
Coach Dwane Casey said the first preseason game against the Knicks was quite a learning experience. “A lot of great teaching points for us,” Casey said, via Mike Curtis of the Detroit News. “New York’s a very physical team for us. It was exactly what we needed to get our guys’ attention.”
Dwight Howard Says 'I Allowed too Much to Happen' During Magic Tenure
Longtime NBA center Dwight Howard regrets not speaking out against false narratives regarding his commitment and character while with the Orlando Magic. Appearing on All The Smoke with former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson (beginning at the 31-minute mark), Howard discussed his time in Orlando and expressed his belief that he didn't do enough to shut down the negative perceptions that surrounded him:
Kevin Durant Disagrees With Giannis Antetokounmpo's Take On Skill Not Being The Most Important Thing In The NBA: "Mentality And Skill Go Hand In Hand... All The Greats had Both."
Giannis Antetokounmpo has long been at the mercy of those suggesting he's not necessarily a skilled player. Many past and current NBA players have taken digs at Giannis, and he has responded by becoming more successful than most of them. The Greek Freak has put in the work to improve year after year, and his game is perhaps as complete as any player's in the modern game.
Dwight Howard Remembers When Kurt Rambis Dropped Harsh Reality Check On His Head: "It Really Hit Me Like Damn… I Just Gotta Shut My Mouth And Do What I’m Asked To Do."
NBA big man Dwight Howard was once one of the best players in basketball. During his days in Orlando, he dominated the court with an intense interior presence and an unforgiving defensive edge. Sadly, by the time his run with the Magic ended, D12 was already in the early stages...
Embiid, Harden begin as 76ers top Cavs in Mitchell’s debut
Joel Embiid and James Harden were done with their preseason debuts long before Montrezl Harrell scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland 113-112 on Wednesday night in Donovan Mitchell's first game with the Cavaliers. Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds in 18...
