Climbing into the 2022 Passport AWD Trailsport from Honda was a interesting experience for me as my first new car was the 1972 Honda 600 (out the door for $1,600) and you could fit three of them in the Passport. Like all Honda vehicles the interior seems bigger because of the space utilization and lack of wasted design space. As for brand loyalty, the overwhelming majority of Passport buyers are Honda owners.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO