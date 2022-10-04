Read full article on original website
2023 Kia Telluride Pricing and Details
New X-Line and X-Pro models add ruggedness and refinement. Available design, engineering and infotainment enhancements further elevate its distinctly upscale and commanding presence. Numerous advanced collision avoidance and driver assist features2 include available Highway Drive Assist 2 with lane change assist technology3. Arriving at Kia retailers in October 20224. IRVINE,...
Cop Tells Elantra N Owner His Stock Exhaust Will Cost $7K To "Fix"
Like many new vehicles, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N offers several different drive modes. One of them is N mode which, among other things, makes the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine sound a bit more lively. Apparently, it's too lively for a California police officer and officials at a state testing facility. Now, the owner can't drive his Elantra N until the problem is fixed, but since it's new and allegedly stock, there's nothing to fix.
2022 Honda Passport AWD Trailsport Review
Climbing into the 2022 Passport AWD Trailsport from Honda was a interesting experience for me as my first new car was the 1972 Honda 600 (out the door for $1,600) and you could fit three of them in the Passport. Like all Honda vehicles the interior seems bigger because of the space utilization and lack of wasted design space. As for brand loyalty, the overwhelming majority of Passport buyers are Honda owners.
Saturday, October 8, 2022
Saturday, October 8, 2022

It's been a long time coming, but the little two seat sports car Toyota introduced in 2012 as the Scion FR-S has finally evolved into the 2022 Toyota GR86. Two auto companies have decided there is a market for a smaller, car-like pickup truck.
Friday, October 7, 2022
Lordstown Motors Sinks Toward $0
The electric vehicle startup with the most product problems and one of the worst balance sheets is Lordstown Motors. Is its stock headed for zero?
Honda Makes Stunning Return To Formula 1 With Red Bull
Last year, Honda made the shocking announcement that it would leave Formula 1, but now it's back. Honda and the Red Bull Group have just announced that they will strengthen their partnership with the goal of further evolving and popularizing motorsports. Honda will not be the engine supplier to Red...
Promoting cars with inflatable objects is just ducky
Auto Central Detroit Car September 30, 2022; Auto dealers who have used inflatable dinosaurs, King Kong, Frankenstein and more have inspired this year’s Detroit Auto Show to add the world’s largest rubber duck to its roster of entertainment sources. Show attendees, downtown workers and those across the river...
