Hurricane Mills, TN

Carrie Underwood recalls the first time she met Loretta Lynn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Some of the biggest names in country music are grieving the tragic loss of Loretta Lynn. The coal miner's daughter died peacefully in her sleep Tuesday at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. She was 90 years old. Stars have been sharing stories and beloved...
Amazon looking to hire 3,900 Tennesseans for the holiday season, some full-time

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Amazon is looking to hire 2,000 people in Nashville for the holiday season with the potential to stay on as full-time employees. The marketplace and technology giant is looking to fill 150,000 positions throughout the country for seasonal, full-time, and part-time roles. In Tennessee, Amazon is searching for 3,900 people to fill roles with 2,000 in Nashville.
Tennessee State Senator Ken Yager announces cancer diagnosis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) announced Monday that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. On social media he said that he has a great team of doctors who have put him on a good course of treatment. He and his wife Malinda are in good spirits and optimistic.
GOP front-runner lies low in open US House race in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nearly two months after conservative Andy Ogles secured the Republican nomination in a reconfigured congressional district that cuts into left-leaning Nashville, the former rural county mayor has largely vanished from the public arena. In August, Ogles won a nine-way primary race for the state’s 5th...
Tennessee police search for vehicle connected to 'despicable' Boy Scouts theft

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn.--The Franklin County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) is asking for help identifying the person(s) responsible for stealing from Boy Scouts. The agency reports a group of Boy Scouts were camping at Camp Arrowhead in the Capitol Hill area of Winchester, Tennessee when some items were stolen from campers and personnel.
Police dog sniffs out 92 pounds of weed from luggage at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two men were arrested Tuesday at Nashville International Airport after a police dog sniffed out 92 pounds of marijuana packed into luggage from an arriving flight. The American Airlines flight—which originated from Los Angeles—had just arrived at BNA from Dallas, Texas, according to the arrest...
Empty the Shelters: Animals in Maury County need fur-ever homes

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WZTV) — Pups at an animal shelter in Maury County, Tennessee are in need of loving homes. Maury County Animal Services is partnering with Bissell Pet Foundation in its nationwide "Empty the Shelters" event. More than 280 shelters across the U.S. are participating in the fall project, including one facility nestled in Middle Tennessee.
Verizon 911 disruption affecting some customers in Tennessee

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Verizon is experiencing a disruption with its 911 system in some parts of Tennessee. The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency says some customers in the county are being affected Tuesday morning. Verizon is reportedly advising callers that they'll hear a 30-second delay before the...
Gaylord Opryland to pay $630K to resolve hiring discrimination allegations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Popular resort and conference center the Gaylord Opryland has agreed to pay pay $630,722, in back wages after a routine investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor alleged discrimination against 250 Black, Asian and female applicants for housekeeping positions during a two-year period. The U.S....
Nashville serial offender deemed incompetent racks up nearly 200 arrests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Thomas Harrell, a serial offender here in Nashville, has been arrested nearly 200 times since 2018. These crimes range from burglary to theft and criminal trespassing. Racking up 98 arrests in 2019 alone, with his latest arrest just a few days ago—where Harrell is accused of not paying for his $358 meal at The Palm, a high-end restaurant downtown.
Middle Tennessee inmate dies of drug overdose, fellow inmate charged with murder

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Midstate inmate accused of supplying drugs to another inmate who died of an overdose is now facing a second degree murder charge. Christopher Ellis, 44, died at the Benton County Jail back in May. Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) learned Jason Johnson, 47, was responsible for supplying the drugs to Ellis.
Man arrested after shootout near toddler in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Marquez D. Summers was arrested for aggravated and reckless assault with a deadly weapon after a shootout between two groups across 40th Avenue North in Nashville. Several people, including a toddler, were standing in the parking lot of a nearby market when the shooting occurred.
City of Dickson issues burn ban until 'significant rainfall' eliminates risk

DICKSON, Tenn.--The City of Dickson has issued a burn ban for all outdoor burning until the area receives "significant rainfall." Dickson Fire Department Fire Marshal Robby Street said in a statement "conditions in the City of Dickson have deteriorated to the point that we don't believe we can safely allow any outdoor burning."
Cheekwood's Holiday LIGHTS returns in November

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Fun for the whole family awaits at Cheekwood Estate and Gardens for their annual Holiday LIGHTS celebration beginning November 19. Along with s'mores stations, seasonal libations and visits with Santa, Cheekwood Estate and Gardens says that they are featuring over one million lights that will be decorating the historic property along a one-mile walking path.
Metro Council approves Cooper's $50 million plan to tackle homelessness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Council members on Tuesday night voted to approve Mayor John Cooper's proposed $50 million plan to help curb Nashville's growing homeless crisis. The mayor signed the legislation Wednesday morning. Cooper unveiled his plan back in September with a "housing first" approach—it's intended to increase...
