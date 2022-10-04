Read full article on original website
Related
fox17.com
Carrie Underwood recalls the first time she met Loretta Lynn
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Some of the biggest names in country music are grieving the tragic loss of Loretta Lynn. The coal miner's daughter died peacefully in her sleep Tuesday at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. She was 90 years old. Stars have been sharing stories and beloved...
fox17.com
Amazon looking to hire 3,900 Tennesseans for the holiday season, some full-time
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Amazon is looking to hire 2,000 people in Nashville for the holiday season with the potential to stay on as full-time employees. The marketplace and technology giant is looking to fill 150,000 positions throughout the country for seasonal, full-time, and part-time roles. In Tennessee, Amazon is searching for 3,900 people to fill roles with 2,000 in Nashville.
fox17.com
'Honky Tonk Angel': Country music stars react to news of Loretta Lynn's passing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Country music stars are mourning the death of coal miner's daughter Loretta Lynn, whose family says she died peacefully in her sleep Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Lynn's biggest hits came in the 1960s and ’70s, including “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “You Ain’t...
fox17.com
Tennessee State Senator Ken Yager announces cancer diagnosis
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) announced Monday that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. On social media he said that he has a great team of doctors who have put him on a good course of treatment. He and his wife Malinda are in good spirits and optimistic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox17.com
GOP front-runner lies low in open US House race in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nearly two months after conservative Andy Ogles secured the Republican nomination in a reconfigured congressional district that cuts into left-leaning Nashville, the former rural county mayor has largely vanished from the public arena. In August, Ogles won a nine-way primary race for the state’s 5th...
fox17.com
Tennessee police search for vehicle connected to 'despicable' Boy Scouts theft
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn.--The Franklin County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) is asking for help identifying the person(s) responsible for stealing from Boy Scouts. The agency reports a group of Boy Scouts were camping at Camp Arrowhead in the Capitol Hill area of Winchester, Tennessee when some items were stolen from campers and personnel.
fox17.com
Police dog sniffs out 92 pounds of weed from luggage at Nashville airport
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two men were arrested Tuesday at Nashville International Airport after a police dog sniffed out 92 pounds of marijuana packed into luggage from an arriving flight. The American Airlines flight—which originated from Los Angeles—had just arrived at BNA from Dallas, Texas, according to the arrest...
fox17.com
Middle Tennessee's peak fall foliage looks to be mid-to-late October
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Welcome to October! One of the best months of the year (in my opinion). The month is typically full of pleasant weather, little rain and really gets you into the fall spirit. While the weather for the first few weeks looks to remain fairly nice,...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox17.com
Empty the Shelters: Animals in Maury County need fur-ever homes
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WZTV) — Pups at an animal shelter in Maury County, Tennessee are in need of loving homes. Maury County Animal Services is partnering with Bissell Pet Foundation in its nationwide "Empty the Shelters" event. More than 280 shelters across the U.S. are participating in the fall project, including one facility nestled in Middle Tennessee.
fox17.com
Verizon 911 disruption affecting some customers in Tennessee
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Verizon is experiencing a disruption with its 911 system in some parts of Tennessee. The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency says some customers in the county are being affected Tuesday morning. Verizon is reportedly advising callers that they'll hear a 30-second delay before the...
fox17.com
'It's just really hard:' Community split over future of Riverchase Apartment site
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The future of the RiverChase Apartments site in East Nashville remains uncertain. Metro Council is deferring their decision on whether to re-zone the property to make way for development. The developers, Cypress Real Estate Advisors (CREA), plan to build 1,150 new units on the site,...
fox17.com
THP more visible at Tennessee schools after Gov. Lee's executive order
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — You might see the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) at your child's school more often. As a part of the Governor Bill Lee's executive order on school safety State Troopers say they've already started and will continue to be more visible than in past years at Tennessee Schools.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox17.com
Gaylord Opryland to pay $630K to resolve hiring discrimination allegations
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Popular resort and conference center the Gaylord Opryland has agreed to pay pay $630,722, in back wages after a routine investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor alleged discrimination against 250 Black, Asian and female applicants for housekeeping positions during a two-year period. The U.S....
fox17.com
Nashville serial offender deemed incompetent racks up nearly 200 arrests
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Thomas Harrell, a serial offender here in Nashville, has been arrested nearly 200 times since 2018. These crimes range from burglary to theft and criminal trespassing. Racking up 98 arrests in 2019 alone, with his latest arrest just a few days ago—where Harrell is accused of not paying for his $358 meal at The Palm, a high-end restaurant downtown.
fox17.com
VIDEO: Nashville Fire Department needs help finding man caught setting fire to club
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville Fire Department (NFD) needs help identifying a man who was caught on surveillance video breaking into a Nashville club, opening fire and then setting the business on fire. The suspect set fire to the business, WKND Hang Suite located at 1703 Church Street, around...
fox17.com
Middle Tennessee inmate dies of drug overdose, fellow inmate charged with murder
BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Midstate inmate accused of supplying drugs to another inmate who died of an overdose is now facing a second degree murder charge. Christopher Ellis, 44, died at the Benton County Jail back in May. Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) learned Jason Johnson, 47, was responsible for supplying the drugs to Ellis.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox17.com
Man arrested after shootout near toddler in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Marquez D. Summers was arrested for aggravated and reckless assault with a deadly weapon after a shootout between two groups across 40th Avenue North in Nashville. Several people, including a toddler, were standing in the parking lot of a nearby market when the shooting occurred.
fox17.com
City of Dickson issues burn ban until 'significant rainfall' eliminates risk
DICKSON, Tenn.--The City of Dickson has issued a burn ban for all outdoor burning until the area receives "significant rainfall." Dickson Fire Department Fire Marshal Robby Street said in a statement "conditions in the City of Dickson have deteriorated to the point that we don't believe we can safely allow any outdoor burning."
fox17.com
Cheekwood's Holiday LIGHTS returns in November
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Fun for the whole family awaits at Cheekwood Estate and Gardens for their annual Holiday LIGHTS celebration beginning November 19. Along with s'mores stations, seasonal libations and visits with Santa, Cheekwood Estate and Gardens says that they are featuring over one million lights that will be decorating the historic property along a one-mile walking path.
fox17.com
Metro Council approves Cooper's $50 million plan to tackle homelessness
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Council members on Tuesday night voted to approve Mayor John Cooper's proposed $50 million plan to help curb Nashville's growing homeless crisis. The mayor signed the legislation Wednesday morning. Cooper unveiled his plan back in September with a "housing first" approach—it's intended to increase...
Comments / 0