Hurricane Mills, TN

Loretta Lynn dies at Tennessee ranch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country music legend Loretta Lynn has passed away at age 90. She died Tuesday at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. “Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills.”
Once endangered Tennessee fish makes epic recovery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The snail darter, a tiny Southeastern fish at the center of an epic battle over Endangered Species Act protection in the 1970s, is no longer considered imperiled. The snail darter held up construction of the Tellico Dam in Tennessee for more than two years as...
TN Rep. Ron Gant injured in Hardeman County wreck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Tennessee State Representative Ron Gant was injured in a car wreck in Hardeman County Wednesday evening. According to the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle accident happened on Highway 18 south at 6 p.m. One car reportedly crossed a lane of traffic and struck the other. One driver was pronounced dead. That […]
Tennessee Unclaimed Property will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival

ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival in Erwin this weekend helping reunite Tennesseans with the more than $1.2 billion of unclaimed property. According to the Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, there is a...
Meet the pagans and Wiccans of Middle Tennessee

Nashville is known as the Buckle on the Bible Belt. However, the city is home to a diversity of religions and traditions, including paganism. In today’s episode, we’re joined by a pair of community leaders to learn more about Pagan Pride Day and what it means to be pagan in a traditionally Christian area. Then, we’ll hear from solo practitioners about how they found paganism, and how they discuss their spirituality with their family and friends.
Sheriff: Dogs attack family in Tennessee, 2 children die

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said. The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet. The children were pronounced dead at the scene and their mother was taken to a Memphis hospital in critical condition. The investigation remains active. No further information was immediately released.
Rapid growth in North Knoxville

Knoxville is growing at a rapid rate. It seems like new developments are popping up all over the city, specifically in North Knoxville. Knoxville is growing at a rapid rate. It seems like new developments are popping up all over the city, specifically in North Knoxville. Take a self-guided tour...
2022 Midterm Elections: The Races to Watch in Tennessee

On Nov. 8, millions of voters will go to the polls to cast their ballot in the 2022 midterm elections. At stake in this election are 35 U.S. Senate seats, all 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, 36 gubernatorial elections, and thousands of state legislators. Also at stake...
