I found Walmart secret clearance item listed at $897 for just $5 – people always miss out, but it’s easy to find them

By Anthony Russo
The US Sun
 2 days ago
A WALMART shopper has found a product for nearly $900 off and there’s a way to score other deals like this one if you happen to miss out.

As the largest retailer in the country, Walmart offers various products from groceries to games and electronics.

TikToker SynthiaSaves found a patio set for nearly $900 off
There are a couple of ways you can find clearance items at Walmart

While there are quite a few ways to save money, there might not be one better than clearance.

This is because these items are typically heavily marked down by stores in an effort to get rid of them in favor of new inventory.

And TikToker SynthiaSaves has scored a product that was originally listed at $897 for just $5.

In addition to Walmart, Synthia shows off finds and deals at Sam’s Club, Dollar General and Target.

Here’s what she found at Walmart.

The product she found and how to find clearance deals

First, keep in mind that prices and deals could vary by location.

But she claimed she was able to find a “Better Homes & Gardens Brookbury 5-Piece Patio Wicker Sectional Set” for just $5 at a local Walmart, as shown in a recent video.

Online, the price is listed as $897.

There are a couple of ways you can find clearance items like the patio set.

One of them is by going to the store and using your phone.

Ideally, you’ll want to download the Walmart app because the price is often listed wrong in the clearance section.

For example, TikToker and bargain hunter “dealswithnat2” found several bags and purses that actually cost $1, instead of the higher prices that they were listed for.

And a Walmart superfan, who goes by JoJo Gerow on TikTok, found a “My Life” doll that was priced at $34 each.

But after scanning a blonde ballerina 18-inch doll, it came up as only $9.

Additionally, markdowns can be found online through Walmart’s clearance section.

The tool allows customers to start by price, for example, $25 and under.

Other ways to save money

As always, keep in mind some general savings tips.

One of them includes buying store-brand items over name brands.

This is said to save shoppers up to 30 percent.

And if you’re worried about sacrificing the taste of store-brand products compared with prominent brands – you shouldn’t.

A market research study by IRi found that 75 percent of respondents believe that the quality of generic store brand items is just as good as those made by name-brand national companies, as cited by Ramsey Solutions.

Other than buying store-brand products, you’ll want to keep some other general savings tips in mind.

This includes couponing, which could save the average household $1,465 per year, according to a study from CouponFollow.

To coupon, you can check if they are offered on apps through the retailer that you’re looking to shop at.

Also, there are some third-party apps including Rakuten and Ibotta that you can coupon through.

For more related stories, a shopper spent less than $100 on groceries that lasted a couple of weeks for two people.

And another picked up $36 worth of items for just $7.

