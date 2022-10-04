ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Ash, OH

WKRC

'Sober October' gaining popularity as fall festivities kick off

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An international trend to give up alcohol for 30 days is getting a lot of support. "Sober October" is an initiative which encourages people to give up alcohol for the month -- something those who've struggled with addiction say can have some surprising health benefits. "I started...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Nurse's aide accused of stealing from elderly victim

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A woman who was trusted to take care of an elderly patient is accused of stealing from her. Lashawnjaree Bryant worked as an in-home nurse's aide for the victim. Bryant linked the victim's debit card to her CashApp account, according to court papers. Bryant allegedly transferred money...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Model townhome opens in $1 billion Northern Kentucky neighborhood

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati homebuilder has added to the growing list of model homes at Rivers Pointe Estates, the master-planned $1 billion residential community in Hebron. Traditions Building Group held a grand opening for its model courtyard townhome Sept. 22. The model is a part of the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

NKY home destroyed in overnight fire

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WKRC) - A house was completely destroyed in Northern Kentucky overnight. The fire was reported just before 1:30 a.m. on Trailwood Court in Edgewood. Three adults were inside the home at the time. One of them noticed the house was on fire and was able to get everyone out safely.
EDGEWOOD, KY
WKRC

Wild turkey trashes Milford couple's home after crashing through window

MILFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - It’s a breaking and entering like you’ve probably never seen before. The culprit? A 3-foot tall, 35-pound turkey. A Milford couple was expecting to find an intruder in their home when they heard glass shatter downstairs, but when they went to check their daughter’s playroom, a bird popped out from behind the couch.
MILFORD, OH
WKRC

Three orphaned Alaskan moose calves join the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium just got a little bigger!. Three orphaned Alaskan moose calves arrived at the zoo on Tuesday after a 3,900-mile trip. According to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, the trio was found and rescued by the Alaska Zoo and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKRC

Man exposes himself to 3 kids in Over-the-Rhine

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police hope to identify the man who allegedly exposed himself to three children at an Over-the-Rhine gas station. The three children were in their mother's van parked at a gas pump at the Shell station on East Liberty. When she went up to the window...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

$50,000 reward offered for information about armed USPS robbery

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A letter carrier was robbed in Over-the-Rhine last week and the USPS is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the thief. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said the letter carrier was robbed at Hust Alley near Frintz...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Pedestrian killed in crash on US 50 in Aurora

AURORA, Ind. (WKRC) - A pedestrian was hit and killed on US 50 in Aurora early Thursday. Police say the driver was headed eastbound on US 50 in the left lane when he struck the 39-year-old man at about 5:45 a.m. near Cole Road. Police say the victim was a...
AURORA, IN
WKRC

3 people injured in Avondale shooting

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Three people were injured in a shooting in Avondale Monday night. It happened at the corner of Carplin Place and Alameda Place off Reading Road. Two of the victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance. It's not clear how the third person got to the hospital.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Mt. Healthy mom accused of causing OVI crash with child in the SUV

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A woman is accused of crashing her SUV while allegedly driving over three times the legal limit. Jaymesia Tucker, 29, faces OVI, child endangering and traffic charges. Springfield Township Police say Tucker ran a red light and crashed on Compton Road near Daly Road just after 9:30...
MOUNT HEALTHY, OH
WKRC

Tongue cancer surgery & expert reconstruction at The James

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - Tongue cancer accounts for the majority of all oral cancers, and treatment involves surgery. The James at Ohio State expert Dr. Stephen Kang explains how expert reconstruction can get patients back to a normal quality of life. ----- The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center –...
COLUMBUS, OH
WKRC

Florence Y'alls to light up the stadium for the holidays

FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - It will soon be time to Deck the Y'alls!. The Florence Y'alls will debut its own Lightfest on November 25 at Thomas More Stadium. There will be more than two million lights making up a light show. Deck the Y'alls Lightfest will also offer outdoor ice skating, a holiday carnival, Christmas vendors, s'mores over firepits and more.
FLORENCE, KY

