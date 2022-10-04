Read full article on original website
Related
WKRC
Get a look at what living in Downtown Cincinnati is like with a self-guided tour
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can get a taste of downtown living on Oct. 8. You can take a self-guided tour of the trendiest places to live in Cincinnati. The Downtown Living Tour is hosted by Cincinnati Magazine and events manager Cecilia Rose shares details.
WKRC
Tragedy strikes Clermont County family for second time in less than a year
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Just when things were looking up for the family of an immunocompromised infant, the child’s mother fell through an attic and suffered a serious brain injury. Ten-month-old Luca Discepoli hasn’t been able to live outside a hospital since he was born without a thymus late...
WKRC
'Sober October' gaining popularity as fall festivities kick off
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An international trend to give up alcohol for 30 days is getting a lot of support. "Sober October" is an initiative which encourages people to give up alcohol for the month -- something those who've struggled with addiction say can have some surprising health benefits. "I started...
WKRC
Nurse's aide accused of stealing from elderly victim
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A woman who was trusted to take care of an elderly patient is accused of stealing from her. Lashawnjaree Bryant worked as an in-home nurse's aide for the victim. Bryant linked the victim's debit card to her CashApp account, according to court papers. Bryant allegedly transferred money...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRC
Model townhome opens in $1 billion Northern Kentucky neighborhood
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati homebuilder has added to the growing list of model homes at Rivers Pointe Estates, the master-planned $1 billion residential community in Hebron. Traditions Building Group held a grand opening for its model courtyard townhome Sept. 22. The model is a part of the...
WKRC
NKY home destroyed in overnight fire
EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WKRC) - A house was completely destroyed in Northern Kentucky overnight. The fire was reported just before 1:30 a.m. on Trailwood Court in Edgewood. Three adults were inside the home at the time. One of them noticed the house was on fire and was able to get everyone out safely.
WKRC
Wild turkey trashes Milford couple's home after crashing through window
MILFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - It’s a breaking and entering like you’ve probably never seen before. The culprit? A 3-foot tall, 35-pound turkey. A Milford couple was expecting to find an intruder in their home when they heard glass shatter downstairs, but when they went to check their daughter’s playroom, a bird popped out from behind the couch.
WKRC
Three orphaned Alaskan moose calves join the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium just got a little bigger!. Three orphaned Alaskan moose calves arrived at the zoo on Tuesday after a 3,900-mile trip. According to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, the trio was found and rescued by the Alaska Zoo and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRC
Man exposes himself to 3 kids in Over-the-Rhine
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police hope to identify the man who allegedly exposed himself to three children at an Over-the-Rhine gas station. The three children were in their mother's van parked at a gas pump at the Shell station on East Liberty. When she went up to the window...
WKRC
$50,000 reward offered for information about armed USPS robbery
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A letter carrier was robbed in Over-the-Rhine last week and the USPS is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the thief. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said the letter carrier was robbed at Hust Alley near Frintz...
WKRC
Health care providers say getting both flu, COVID-19 vaccines together is safe
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Flu season is from October to March. While COVID-19 cases are on the decline, already the flu virus appears to be getting a jump start. In the video above, Local 12 Medical Reporter Liz Bonis shares what you need to know about getting both vaccines at the same time.
WKRC
Cincinnati Police looking for teen who broke into Westwood business, stole PlayStation 5
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A teenager will face a breaking and entering charge after police track him down. They know what he looks like thanks to surveillance video, but detectives don't know his name. The break-in happened at a business on Harrison Avenue in Westwood in September. Police say the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRC
Billy Wagner interview: 'Ain't a bunch of hillbillies' who murdered Rhoden family
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) - State investigators outlined why they turned their attention toward the Wagner family in the Pike County massacre, testifying Wednesday that they saw red flags in Facebook messages of the victims as well as discrepancies in an interview with father Billy Wagner. The testimony came on Day...
WKRC
Pedestrian killed in crash on US 50 in Aurora
AURORA, Ind. (WKRC) - A pedestrian was hit and killed on US 50 in Aurora early Thursday. Police say the driver was headed eastbound on US 50 in the left lane when he struck the 39-year-old man at about 5:45 a.m. near Cole Road. Police say the victim was a...
WKRC
3 people injured in Avondale shooting
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Three people were injured in a shooting in Avondale Monday night. It happened at the corner of Carplin Place and Alameda Place off Reading Road. Two of the victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance. It's not clear how the third person got to the hospital.
WKRC
Mt. Healthy mom accused of causing OVI crash with child in the SUV
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A woman is accused of crashing her SUV while allegedly driving over three times the legal limit. Jaymesia Tucker, 29, faces OVI, child endangering and traffic charges. Springfield Township Police say Tucker ran a red light and crashed on Compton Road near Daly Road just after 9:30...
WKRC
Tongue cancer surgery & expert reconstruction at The James
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - Tongue cancer accounts for the majority of all oral cancers, and treatment involves surgery. The James at Ohio State expert Dr. Stephen Kang explains how expert reconstruction can get patients back to a normal quality of life. ----- The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center –...
WKRC
Chef Aaron whips up a simple and delicious pasta dish
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - October is National Pasta Month. Chef Aaron from Kroger shares a decadent but easy recipe.
WKRC
Coroner identifies 18-year-old found dead in Fairfield hotel, rules death a homicide
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - The Butler County Coroner released the name of the 18-year-old found dead in a Fairfield hotel and ruled his death a homicide. Fairfield Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of a shooting at the Holiday Inn Express on Business Park Drive shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 2.
WKRC
Florence Y'alls to light up the stadium for the holidays
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - It will soon be time to Deck the Y'alls!. The Florence Y'alls will debut its own Lightfest on November 25 at Thomas More Stadium. There will be more than two million lights making up a light show. Deck the Y'alls Lightfest will also offer outdoor ice skating, a holiday carnival, Christmas vendors, s'mores over firepits and more.
Comments / 0