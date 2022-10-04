The Pennsylvania Trolley Museum will be hosting events for fall, including a new "Trick or Trolley" event, along with its annual Pumpkin Patch Trolley. During the Pumpkin Patch Trolley, from Friday, Oct. 21, to Sunday, Oct. 23, children can select a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch, then decorate it. There will be children's games and complimentary fall-themed refreshments. Visitors can also wear their favorite costumes. The last trolley of the day will leave for the pumpkin patch at 3:30 p.m.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO