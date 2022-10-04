ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Times Leader

Brewsterhout Rooftop Party set for Friday

The Osterhout Free Library announced Monday that the library's 13th annual Brewsterhout Rooftop Party is set for this Friday. The party starts at 5 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m. atop the Wilkes-Barre Intermodal Center rooftop at 47 South Washington...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
townandtourist.com

The 15 Best All-Inclusive Poconos Resorts For Families

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The Pocono Mountains, also known as the Poconos, are most popular for their spectacular mountain views and range of outdoor activities. This beautiful mountain region in Pennsylvania attracts thousands of tourists yearly for the unforgettable experiences it provides.
LehighValleyLive.com

She was a famous actress in the 1800s. Her mansion near the Lehigh Valley is on sale for $3.5M.

It’s called the Lotta Crabtree “Cottage,” but this sprawling lakefront home is large in size, history and modern amenities. The home has 8 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms — plus another that is being finished now by the contractor/owner — and there is a potential bathroom roughed out in the basement, said listing agent Robin Dora of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty.
Pennsylvania Almanac

Fall events planned at Pennsylvania Trolley Museum

The Pennsylvania Trolley Museum will be hosting events for fall, including a new "Trick or Trolley" event, along with its annual Pumpkin Patch Trolley. During the Pumpkin Patch Trolley, from Friday, Oct. 21, to Sunday, Oct. 23, children can select a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch, then decorate it. There will be children's games and complimentary fall-themed refreshments. Visitors can also wear their favorite costumes. The last trolley of the day will leave for the pumpkin patch at 3:30 p.m.
PhillyBite

The Best Live Music Venues in Pennsylvania

- In Pennsylvania, there are a variety of Live Music Venues that host concerts, comedy shows, and other live performances. Many venues are independent, which helps to support local businesses. The National Independent Venue Association, which represents many of these venues, has introduced legislation to help these places stay open. Below are a few of our staff-pick for "The Best Live Music Venuses in PA."
Pocono Update

State Liquor Stores Offering Half-Price Wine And Spirits 

October marks the beginning of the crescendo of holidays that fall upon us in the final quarter of the year. Yet, this October, we have an extra cause for celebration because the Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores across Pennsylvania will sell select wines and spirits for half their retail value!
PhillyBite

Where Are Pennsylvania Best Spas

Philadelphia, PA - For a luxurious spa experience, head to Pennsylvania. The state boasts some of the most luxurious spas in the country. For the ultimate spa experience, try one of Pennsylvania's best spa hotels. Inns like the Buhl Mansion Guesthouse & Spa are perfect for a romantic getaway. It offers exclusive spa services and even special packages for bachelorette parties. Its facilities include monsoon showers, saunas, and steam rooms. Plus, you can receive a discount if you book a minimum number of services.
WFMZ-TV Online

Pennsylvania's Rainy Day Fund hits record high, Wolf says

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says the state's Rainy Day Fund has reached a historic high of nearly $5 billion. The Wolf Administration says the deposit for last year was the biggest yet, adding a little more than $2.5 billion. That's a big increase from when Wolf took...
Newswatch 16

Suspect in deadly Kingston shooting returned to Luzerne County

KINGSTON, Pa. — A suspect has returned to face charges for a killing last month in Kingston. Agents with the U.S. Marshals Service brought Tyquan Lassiter from New Jersey to Kingston Thursday afternoon to be arraigned on charges related to the shooting death of 38-year-old Peter McCoy along Main Street in the borough on September 10.
Newswatch 16

Deli damaged by car crash

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A car slammed into a business in Wilkes-Barre Thursday morning. The car jumped the curb and hit a porch before hitting Academy Deli on Academy Street around 11:30 a.m. There is no word on injuries or what led to the crash. See news happening? Text...
WILKES-BARRE, PA

