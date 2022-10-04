Read full article on original website
NEPA natives fly on broomsticks in Hocus Pocus Two
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Two stunt women from Wilkes-Barre took their broom and mop to the sky, living out their dreams of playing their favorite witches from Pioneer Village in Disney's most recent movie Hocus Pocus 2. For Heidi Pascoe, a graduate of Hanover Area, it was a dream come...
Brewsterhout Rooftop Party set for Friday
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Osterhout Free Library announced Monday that the library’s 13th annual Brewsterhout Rooftop Party is set for this Friday. The party starts at 5 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m. atop the Wilkes-Barre Intermodal Center rooftop at 47 South Washington...
JUST ANNOUNCED: Jeff Dunham is #StillNotCanceled and he’s bringing his all-new tour to Mohegan Sun Arena PA
JUST ANNOUNCED: Jeff Dunham is #StillNotCanceled and he’s bringing his all-new tour to Mohegan Sun Arena PA on February 9th!. Tickets on sale Monday, October 10th. COMEDY ICON JEFF DUNHAM RETURNS TO WILKES-BARRE WITH HIS ALL-NEW TOUR: STILL NOT CANCELED. TICKETS ON SALE OCTOBER 10th FOR TOUR STOP AT...
This Pennsylvania Orchard Was Named Among Best Places To Go Apple Picking In US
Whether candied, caramelized, crisped, or sauced, apples — along with doughnuts — have long been considered one of fall’s staple snacks. Fortunately, October is the perfect time of year to make a trip to a Pennsylvania farm for a fun-filled afternoon of apple-picking. Solebury Orchards in New...
The 15 Best All-Inclusive Poconos Resorts For Families
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The Pocono Mountains, also known as the Poconos, are most popular for their spectacular mountain views and range of outdoor activities. This beautiful mountain region in Pennsylvania attracts thousands of tourists yearly for the unforgettable experiences it provides.
She was a famous actress in the 1800s. Her mansion near the Lehigh Valley is on sale for $3.5M.
It’s called the Lotta Crabtree “Cottage,” but this sprawling lakefront home is large in size, history and modern amenities. The home has 8 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms — plus another that is being finished now by the contractor/owner — and there is a potential bathroom roughed out in the basement, said listing agent Robin Dora of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty.
Fall events planned at Pennsylvania Trolley Museum
The Pennsylvania Trolley Museum will be hosting events for fall, including a new "Trick or Trolley" event, along with its annual Pumpkin Patch Trolley. During the Pumpkin Patch Trolley, from Friday, Oct. 21, to Sunday, Oct. 23, children can select a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch, then decorate it. There will be children's games and complimentary fall-themed refreshments. Visitors can also wear their favorite costumes. The last trolley of the day will leave for the pumpkin patch at 3:30 p.m.
Pennsylvania liquor stores hosting big 50% clearance sale
It’s not every day the price of your favorite vodka, whiskey or wine is marked 50% off regular prices. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is hosting a major clearance sale online and at stores across the state. It started Oct. 3, just in time to stock up for the holidays.
The Best Live Music Venues in Pennsylvania
- In Pennsylvania, there are a variety of Live Music Venues that host concerts, comedy shows, and other live performances. Many venues are independent, which helps to support local businesses. The National Independent Venue Association, which represents many of these venues, has introduced legislation to help these places stay open. Below are a few of our staff-pick for "The Best Live Music Venuses in PA."
The price of every home sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 9/8/22-9/22/22.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
Restaurants to close; Phillies to playoffs; power poll: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
State Liquor Stores Offering Half-Price Wine And Spirits
October marks the beginning of the crescendo of holidays that fall upon us in the final quarter of the year. Yet, this October, we have an extra cause for celebration because the Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores across Pennsylvania will sell select wines and spirits for half their retail value!
Where Are Pennsylvania Best Spas
Philadelphia, PA - For a luxurious spa experience, head to Pennsylvania. The state boasts some of the most luxurious spas in the country. For the ultimate spa experience, try one of Pennsylvania's best spa hotels. Inns like the Buhl Mansion Guesthouse & Spa are perfect for a romantic getaway. It offers exclusive spa services and even special packages for bachelorette parties. Its facilities include monsoon showers, saunas, and steam rooms. Plus, you can receive a discount if you book a minimum number of services.
Pennsylvania Is Home To The Best Small City In America, Website Says
Nearly half of the US population says they’d prefer to live in a suburban area, so the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted a research study about 2022’s Best Small Cities in America, which it released on Tuesday, Oct. 4. To help Americans put down roots in places offering good...
Pennsylvania's Rainy Day Fund hits record high, Wolf says
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says the state's Rainy Day Fund has reached a historic high of nearly $5 billion. The Wolf Administration says the deposit for last year was the biggest yet, adding a little more than $2.5 billion. That's a big increase from when Wolf took...
Suspect in deadly Kingston shooting returned to Luzerne County
KINGSTON, Pa. — A suspect has returned to face charges for a killing last month in Kingston. Agents with the U.S. Marshals Service brought Tyquan Lassiter from New Jersey to Kingston Thursday afternoon to be arraigned on charges related to the shooting death of 38-year-old Peter McCoy along Main Street in the borough on September 10.
State charges garages, car dealers with 'title washing' fraud
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania attorney general's office has announced charges against more than a dozen businesses and individuals in a car "title washing" scheme. The businesses include a title company, garages, and used car dealers in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Carbon, and Monroe Counties. According to a release from...
How much snow will Pa. get this year? It’s complicated, Accuweather says
Making predictions about the weather is a complicated process, but meteorologists are already taking early looks at how central Pennsylvania will fare this winter. Paul Pastelok, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather, said that there are numerous factors that will come into play this winter in the northeast. AccuWeather has published its...
Deli damaged by car crash
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A car slammed into a business in Wilkes-Barre Thursday morning. The car jumped the curb and hit a porch before hitting Academy Deli on Academy Street around 11:30 a.m. There is no word on injuries or what led to the crash. See news happening? Text...
Surviving Hurricane Ian: Lackawanna County native shares his story
NORTH PORT, Fla. — David Jones is a native of Lackawanna County living in Florida. He survived Hurricane Ian and shared his storm with Newswatch 16's Andy Palumbo. The eye of Hurricane Ian came ashore just 30 miles away from Jones' Florida home in North Port. He shared photos of the damage with us.
