Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State takes down No. 15 Indiana 2-1 in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
6 of the Best Covered Bridges in Indiana to Visit this FallTravel MavenIndiana State
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: IU football coordinators Bell and Wilt recap week five, preview Michigan
Watch as IU football offensive coordinator Walt Bell and defensive coordinator Chad Wilt took a final look back at the week five loss to Nebraska, and shared thoughts about their personnel and week six against Michigan. Indiana (3-2) and No. 4 Michigan (5-0) kick off at Noon Eastern (FOX) at...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch IU football’s Connor Bazelak: Monday morning QB — Michigan week
Watch as IU football quarterback Connor Bazelak met with the media on Monday to take a final look back at the loss to Nebraska and preview this week’s game against Michigan. On the season, Bazelak is 130-of-246 throwing (52.8 percent) for 1,394 yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions.
thedailyhoosier.com
The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (10/6)
Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage plus...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football coach Tom Allen radio show: Michigan week
IU football coach Tom Allen joined legendary IU radio voice Don Fischer on Wednesday for their sixth show of the 2022 season. The pair discussed the week five loss to Nebraska and previewed Saturday’s game against Michigan. Indiana (3-2) and No. 4 Michigan (5-0) kick at Noon Eastern on...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball’s Trayce Jackson-Davis named Big Ten preseason player of the year
Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named Preseason Big Ten Player of the Year as chosen by a select media panel, the Big Conference announced Thursday. He is the first Hoosier to receive the honor since Cody Zeller prior to the 2012-13 season. The Greenwood, Ind., native was one of...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU women picked to finish second in Big Ten, Berger and Holmes earn preseason honors
Senior guard Grace Berger and junior forward Mackenzie Holmes were named 2022-23 preseason All-Big Ten selections for the second-consecutive season, and IU picked to finish second amongst the league’s media and third by the coaches, the league announced on Wednesday. Berger was a unanimous preseason All-Big Ten selection as...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Hoosier Hysteria 2022 — Streaming info | event details | expected recruiting prospects
Below is everything you need to know for the 2022 version of Hoosier Hysteria, IU basketball’s annual live preseason tip-off event. You’ll find key times, parking information, program details, and much more. You can also see how to watch virtually if you are unable to attend Friday night...
thedailyhoosier.com
2024 forward Derik Queen addresses IU visit, reclass, next steps in national report
Class of 2024 5-star big man Derik Queen says he had a good visit at Indiana a week ago, but his recruitment seems to be broadening, and staying on the longer track. In a report by national 247Sports analyst Travis Branham on Tuesday, Queen spoke briefly about his Indiana visit.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Mike Woodson points to Tamar Bates first when asked for breakout player
Indiana is returning five of its top-six scorers from a year ago, and Mike Woodson was asked which of those five will take the biggest jump in 2022-23. But Woodson’s mind immediately went to his seventh leading returning player in terms of point production from last season. Who’s going...
thedailyhoosier.com
Does a resumption of the Kentucky series actually have hope this time?
Mike Woodson was asked earlier this week in a podcast about the potential for resuming Indiana’s series with Kentucky, and honestly, his answer sounded too generic to warrant an article. “That can possibly happen in the future,” Woodson said on the podcast with Jon Rothstein. “I just think that...
thedailyhoosier.com
2022-23 floating heads schedule posters are now available for IU basketball fans
As part of a tradition that goes back 40 years, IU basketball fans can now pick up a collector’s item favorite for the 2022-23 season. The “floating heads” schedule posters are now available. Similar to last year, the posters are being sold since they feature the image of the players.
