Bloomington, IN

IU football coach Tom Allen radio show: Michigan week

IU football coach Tom Allen joined legendary IU radio voice Don Fischer on Wednesday for their sixth show of the 2022 season. The pair discussed the week five loss to Nebraska and previewed Saturday’s game against Michigan. Indiana (3-2) and No. 4 Michigan (5-0) kick at Noon Eastern on...
Does a resumption of the Kentucky series actually have hope this time?

Mike Woodson was asked earlier this week in a podcast about the potential for resuming Indiana’s series with Kentucky, and honestly, his answer sounded too generic to warrant an article. “That can possibly happen in the future,” Woodson said on the podcast with Jon Rothstein. “I just think that...
