REO Speedwagon keep spinning
Last year, REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin traveled a few miles from his Southern California home to catch Foo Fighters at a club with a capacity of 600. “It was so inspiring,” Cronin said during a phone interview. “When I took that opportunity to see what they did, they were playing really loud and really fast in this small place.”
WINNERS: Three Dog Night concert tickets
Five winners received a pair of tickets to see Three Dog Night at the Lerner Theatre on Saturday, October 8th, 2022.
Things are coming Full Circle at Acme
A little TLC, a freshening up, and a lot of energy and enthusiasm have the Acme Bar and Grill on East State back on its feet, with a goal of opening this month. In 2021, the legendary north-side eatery was closed. Now, after months of 12-hour days, the ol’ girl is ready to dance and looks to steal the show.
John Mellencamp announces 2 shows at Embassy Theatre
John Mellencamp Live and In Person is set for Monday, May 15 and Tuesday, May 16.
WANE-TV
Road closure near entrance to New Haven neighborhood
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – A gas line is being installed near the entrance of a neighborhood in New Haven, the city’s engineering department announced Tuesday in a release. Woodmere Drive between Sara and Bedford drives is being closed “for a few hours” Tuesday and Wednesday while NIPSCO installs a gas line, according to the release. A schedule for the closure was not specified.
Lima home decked out for Halloween catches the eye of entertainment icon Marie Osmond
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It has entertained locals for years but a longtime Halloween house caught the eye of a music legend and has hit Facebook in a big way. She may be a little bit country but on Sunday morning, pop icon Marie Osmond was all Halloween. She made a stop at the house on the corner of Elm and Metcalf streets.
Bandido’s Building For Sale, But Not Closing Restaurant
One of Waynedale’s most popular restaurants is staying put, despite recent rumors that it was closing. This is according to Bandidos CEO and President, Jimmie Schindler, who said his company is just going to lease the land and building, rather than owning it outright, assuring folks that his spot will be right here in Waynedale for the “foreseeable future.”
WANE-TV
Allen County Department of Health approves reopening of Golden Corral after closing restaurant due to cockroaches
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Department of Health (DOH) reopened the Golden Corral in Fort Wayne off Lima Road after briefly closing the restaurant Tuesday due to finding cockroaches in multiple areas of the restaurant, according to DOH documents. The DOH said it received a complaint...
Old Dairy Queen on Parnell torn down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The once-popular neighborhood Dairy Queen along Parnell Avenue near Northside Park was brought down Wednesday morning. An excavator leveled the structure at 2902 Parnell Ave. It had stood since 1950, WANE 15 learned. The Dairy Queen closed after the 2018 season. So what’s the...
Gabe Prough Leaving WPTA-TV: Where Is the Indiana Meteorologist Going?
Gabe Prough has been Indiana’s favorite source of all the latest weather news for a long time. Fort Wayne has had the privilege of watching this meteorologist’s forecasts for three years. Now he has got the opportunity to advance his career. Gabe Prough announced he is leaving WPTA-TV in Fort Wayne. Obviously, locals want to know where he is going next and if his new job is also taking him away from Indiana. Find out what Gabe Prough said about his departure from ABC21 here.
Truck to dump 1 ton of candy at trick-or-treat event in Wabash
WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – A truck is dumping a whole ton of candy onto a street in downtown Wabash for the city’s trick-or-treating event. The annual Trick-or-Treat Extravaganza brings in families from around northeast Indiana to enjoy Halloween festivities. Wabash Trucking is bringing a roll-off truck filled with...
Indiana among country's highest increase in gas prices
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Gas prices shot up again, this time by over 20 cents in the last week. The increase has drivers like IU Fort Wayne's Breanna Strand changing spending habits at the pump. "I kind of have to manage my money a bit and hoping that $20...
State police finally catch ‘Hamburglar’ at Halloween event in Waynedale
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The infamous McDonald’s Hamburglar made an appearance Saturday at a Halloween gathering in Waynedale,. All in good fun, Indiana State Police with the Fort Wayne Post finally “arrested” the thief. State police said in a Facebook post:. After years of being...
Chance of light rain Thursday, turning much cooler
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Thursday is a day of change for us. Expect more clouds than sunshine Thursday and a breezy southwest wind. There is a chance of a few showers or sprinkles in the morning, but coverage is limited. Highs reach into the low to mid 70s...
Here’s your chance to work at Union Street Market at Electric Works
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Union Street Market, the public market and food hall at Electric Works, is hiring. The market will host a job fair Thursday to fill a variety of positions, including pitmaster/grillmaster, line and prep cooks, cashiers, tasting bar associates, bakers and day porters, among others.
Silver Alert canceled for 82-year-old woman in Allen County
YODER, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon for an 82-year-old woman missing from a small community south of Fort Wayne. Patsy Dafforn was believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, says the Allen County Sheriff’s Department. Dafforn was last...
Auburn Garrett Drive-In raising money to fund an estimated $300K in repairs
GARRETT, Ind. (WFFT) -- Gone with the wind, but returning with your help. “The questions. The questions. The questions people have. What happened? What can be done? Are you going to reopen?" Auburn-Garrett Drive-In Operator Bruce Babbitt said. Their season was cut short this year, after a high-winded storm severely...
Premier Truck Rental to break ground on expanded HQ
Fort Wayne-based Premier Truck Rental will Wednesday break ground on a $5 million expansion of its headquarters near Fort Wayne International Airport. The company says the project includes about 24,000 square feet of warehouse and office space. PTR originally announced plans for the project in May. The company said the...
Woman killed in Minnich Road crash identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has released the name of the woman killed in a crash on Minnich Road Wednesday. The woman was identified as Cortney Ann Anderson, 27, of Monroeville, IN. Anderson had been pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which was...
Huntington places coaches named in lawsuit on administrative leave
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Two Huntington University coaches have been placed on leave after being named in a federal lawsuit that outlined sexual abuse and doping allegations against the track and cross country programs. Huntington University has announced that Lauren Johnson and Curtis Hines are on administrative leave following...
