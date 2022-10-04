ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Prairie, TX

Celebrity Chef Tim Love’s New Concert Venue Is Opening In Fort Worth — Your First Look at Tannahill’s

The bluesy rock band Arc Angels will take to Tannahill's Fort Worth stage on opening night. Fort Worth Chef Tim Love is known for his string of restaurant and catering successes. Love even added hotelier to his resume with the opening of Hotel Otto last year. That’s a container hotel situated near the levy behind Love’s Gemelle Restaurant. Now, Love’s new live music venue called Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall is set to open this Friday, October 7th in the Fort Worth Stockyards.
10 Best Indoor Water Parks in Texas (Fun For All Ages!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Everything is bigger in Texas, and the water parks here are no exception! If you’re looking for splash time fun, three-story water slides, gigantic indoor facilities, and family bonding time, you’ll find it at one of these ten epic locations below. From fun for the littles to thrills for the bigs, chill spots for the adults, and resorts that have it all, Texas does it right.
Reindeer Manor Halloween Park in Red Oak, Texas is More Than a Ghost Attraction

One activity that many in East Texas will be doing this month is going to a haunted house. Whether its the jump scares or walking through a pitch black room or being chased by a chainsaw wielding clown they are always a lot of fun. What makes a haunted house attraction even better is if the attraction itself is really haunted. That's the case for Reindeer Manor Halloween Park in Red Oak, Texas just south of Dallas. Let's learn the grisly story behind this property.
Free Dirt Available in Fort Worth

Feature Photo: Free dirt – approximately 100 truckloads (20 yards each) in Fort Worth (North Saginaw Boulevard). Art Benavidez (Construction News Reporter, Central Texas) is a seasoned journalist with over 15-years of experience in writing breaking news and in-depth features at the local level. He honed his research and reporting skills in newspapers and magazines throughout South and West Texas along with expertise in crafting digital content as Managing Editor of New Image Marketing Research Corporation. Benevidez is a Texas native and graduate of UT-RGV.
Fall Festivals in North Texas in October

As Autumn settles upon the Southwest, North Texas communities have ample opportunity to enjoy the sights, sounds, and scents of multiple fall festivals. Many cities will host fall festivities in October, including Dallas, Grapevine, Arlington, Fort Worth, and Plano. In Dallas, people can enjoy Autumn at the Arboretum and the...
New Whataburger restaurant to be constructed in far east Plano

Texas-based chain Whataburger sells burgers, fries and shakes. (Courtesy Whataburger) A new Whataburger restaurant with a drive-thru will be constructed in far east Plano at the northeast corner of Renner Road and the President George Bush Turnpike. The restaurant is part of a larger development at that intersection from Turnpike Commons of Plano LLC, according to city planning documents. The Plano Planning & Zoning Commission approved a preliminary plat for the restaurant at its Aug. 15 meeting. Construction, estimated to cost $2.6 million, is scheduled to be completed in July, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The Texas-based fast-food chain has more than 900 restaurants in 14 states, according to its website. It serves burgers, fries and shakes as well as chicken, salads and breakfast items. An address and phone number for this location are not yet available. www.whataburger.com.
Auction of Dallas Philanthropist’s Jewelry Raises Nearly $1.9 Million

The sale of jewelry from the estate of the late philanthropist Mary Anne Sammons Cree raised $1,886,292 for the Rosine Foundation Fund of Communities Foundation of Texas, so named for Cree’s mother, from whom she inherited her spirit of giving. A 17.6-carat yellow diamond ring from Cree’s collection alone...
Austin developer to bring new multifamily project to Grand Prairie

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Austin-based developer OHT Partners plans to get underway on a 400,000-square-foot apartment building early next year, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. Set to begin construction on February 15, 2023, OHT Partners will build a four- and five-story apartment...
