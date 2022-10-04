Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Ex-NBA Player Suing DFW Airport for Lack of Development Around Sports ComplexLarry LeaseDallas, TX
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces RetirementLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
papercitymag.com
Celebrity Chef Tim Love’s New Concert Venue Is Opening In Fort Worth — Your First Look at Tannahill’s
The bluesy rock band Arc Angels will take to Tannahill's Fort Worth stage on opening night. Fort Worth Chef Tim Love is known for his string of restaurant and catering successes. Love even added hotelier to his resume with the opening of Hotel Otto last year. That’s a container hotel situated near the levy behind Love’s Gemelle Restaurant. Now, Love’s new live music venue called Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall is set to open this Friday, October 7th in the Fort Worth Stockyards.
Did your Texas lottery tickets win Wednesday night? 2 $25,000 winning tickets sold in Dallas & Houston
It seems you may need to check your Texas Lottery tickets from Wednesday after two winners in the Lone Star State decided to channel their inner Cooper Rush (Dallas Cowboys undefeated starting quarterback) by getting some nice wins.
What Happened to 97.1 'The Eagle?' We Have Some Bad News About the Fort Worth Radio Station
Any 97.1 The Eagle listeners out there? The station, based in Fort Worth, Texas, is known for its variety of classic rock tunes. But as of late, the station’s been acting a little funky. What gives?. Article continues below advertisement. What happened to 97.1 'The Eagle'?. It is with...
FlowaPalooza free festival in Grand Prairie: Expect food trucks, beer garden, live entertainment & more
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who knew free could be this much fun in North Texas?. Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark will be hosting a three-day festival, FlowaPalooza on the water park’s lawn at EpicCentral Grand Prairie. Everything is going down from October 7-9! There’s going to be live entertainment, food...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
townandtourist.com
10 Best Indoor Water Parks in Texas (Fun For All Ages!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Everything is bigger in Texas, and the water parks here are no exception! If you’re looking for splash time fun, three-story water slides, gigantic indoor facilities, and family bonding time, you’ll find it at one of these ten epic locations below. From fun for the littles to thrills for the bigs, chill spots for the adults, and resorts that have it all, Texas does it right.
Reindeer Manor Halloween Park in Red Oak, Texas is More Than a Ghost Attraction
One activity that many in East Texas will be doing this month is going to a haunted house. Whether its the jump scares or walking through a pitch black room or being chased by a chainsaw wielding clown they are always a lot of fun. What makes a haunted house attraction even better is if the attraction itself is really haunted. That's the case for Reindeer Manor Halloween Park in Red Oak, Texas just south of Dallas. Let's learn the grisly story behind this property.
Hungry for hot dogs? This Dallas restaurant serves the best hot dog in the entire state of Texas, report says
When it comes to a good sausage there are several types to choose from, andouille, bratwurst, chorizo, and so on and so forth; but everyone's favorite, at least in America, is the hot dog.
‘Bring Your Own Tots’: Texas Theatre screening ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ with film’s stars
DALLAS (KDAF) — Heat up some tots, bust out your “Vote For Pedro” shirt and head on down to the Texas Theatre next April for a screening of Napoleon Dynamite. On April 1, 2023, almost 19 years after the film was first released in the U.S., The Texas Theatre will be hosting a screening of […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
virtualbx.com
Free Dirt Available in Fort Worth
Feature Photo: Free dirt – approximately 100 truckloads (20 yards each) in Fort Worth (North Saginaw Boulevard). Art Benavidez (Construction News Reporter, Central Texas) is a seasoned journalist with over 15-years of experience in writing breaking news and in-depth features at the local level. He honed his research and reporting skills in newspapers and magazines throughout South and West Texas along with expertise in crafting digital content as Managing Editor of New Image Marketing Research Corporation. Benevidez is a Texas native and graduate of UT-RGV.
dallasexpress.com
Fall Festivals in North Texas in October
As Autumn settles upon the Southwest, North Texas communities have ample opportunity to enjoy the sights, sounds, and scents of multiple fall festivals. Many cities will host fall festivities in October, including Dallas, Grapevine, Arlington, Fort Worth, and Plano. In Dallas, people can enjoy Autumn at the Arboretum and the...
Report: Did you know you can eat the best pizza in the country at this Dallas restaurant?
Well, the fall season is here in Texas as football is being played, the sun is still shining without it being nearly 100 degrees every day, fall fun & festivals are popping up everywhere and it's about that time to stop counting those calories.
CW33 NewsFix
Company will pay one lucky person $1,000 to binge-watch Disney Halloween movies: How to apply
DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you want to get paid to binge-watch Disney Halloween movies? Who doesn’t?. Shane Co. wants to pay one lucky person to binge-watch 10 of the Disney-Halloween movies:. Hocus Pocus. Hocus Pocus 2. Halloweentown. Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge. Halloweentown High. Return to Halloweentown. Twitches.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex
It sure does pay to play even if you aren't a resident of the state you play in when it comes to the lottery.
New Whataburger restaurant to be constructed in far east Plano
Texas-based chain Whataburger sells burgers, fries and shakes. (Courtesy Whataburger) A new Whataburger restaurant with a drive-thru will be constructed in far east Plano at the northeast corner of Renner Road and the President George Bush Turnpike. The restaurant is part of a larger development at that intersection from Turnpike Commons of Plano LLC, according to city planning documents. The Plano Planning & Zoning Commission approved a preliminary plat for the restaurant at its Aug. 15 meeting. Construction, estimated to cost $2.6 million, is scheduled to be completed in July, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The Texas-based fast-food chain has more than 900 restaurants in 14 states, according to its website. It serves burgers, fries and shakes as well as chicken, salads and breakfast items. An address and phone number for this location are not yet available. www.whataburger.com.
Dallas-Fort Worth resident over $1 million richer after Texas Lottery jackpot win
How much wood could a woodchuck chuck if the woodchuck just won $1 million?
Report: North Texas restaurants among the best places to get chicken-fried steak in Texas
Some chicken fried steaks are better than others and we want to know where you can get the best chicken fried steak in Texas.
Taco Tuesday: Where to eat the best tacos around Dallas
We know one of your favorite foods to eat for breakfast, lunch, and especially dinner is tacos, but do you know where to find the best taco spot in North Texas?
peoplenewspapers.com
Auction of Dallas Philanthropist’s Jewelry Raises Nearly $1.9 Million
The sale of jewelry from the estate of the late philanthropist Mary Anne Sammons Cree raised $1,886,292 for the Rosine Foundation Fund of Communities Foundation of Texas, so named for Cree’s mother, from whom she inherited her spirit of giving. A 17.6-carat yellow diamond ring from Cree’s collection alone...
From discounts to ticket prices & parking: Everything you need to know about the State Fair of Texas
For North Texans it may be a 30-minute drive to Fair Park; however, to everyone else in Texas, the State Fair is an adventure that costs a lot of time and money.
WFAA
Austin developer to bring new multifamily project to Grand Prairie
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Austin-based developer OHT Partners plans to get underway on a 400,000-square-foot apartment building early next year, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. Set to begin construction on February 15, 2023, OHT Partners will build a four- and five-story apartment...
Comments / 0