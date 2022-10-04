ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mille Lacs County, MN

County board OKs preliminary levy increase of 11.5%

By by A. R. V. van Rheenen
Mille Lacs Messenger
Mille Lacs Messenger
 5 days ago

Final budget will be approved in December

If the Mille Lacs County Board had passed the preliminary levy for 2023 at a 7.5% increase over 2022, residents would have seen the “third lowest tax rate here in 30 years,” County Administrator Dillon Hayes said, and the lowest one since 2009. It would have been “encouraging to start trending in the right direction.”

But a 7.5% levy felt “tight” to a couple commissioners, worried about the uncertainty of costs that have not been finalized on the budget. Commissioner Dave Oslin asked about the 11.5% increase the board briefly discussed before – what would that tax rate look like for an average home of $300,000 that is homesteaded? Hayes did the math quickly and said it would be an increase of about $198 – about $70 more than the tax rate increase from the 7.5% levy.

During the work session on Sept. 27, Hayes stated the county is still waiting on a final number for insurance rates, which could be between six and eight percent. The proposed budget plans on an 8% increase; if those rates come in lower, Hayes said, perhaps some of the cuts made can be restored.

The board began the budgeting process with a preliminary levy of 36.8% this year to 7.5%, Hayes said, and he doesn’t disagree with the inclination for a “little wiggle room.” But, overall, the county needs to address operating costs and start getting those down. The budget proposal includes a transfer of funds from the Community and Veteran Service account of $2 million – something Hayes reminded the commissioners they can’t rely on. Without it, though, “we’ll be in a world of hurt.”

He stressed the importance of the class/comp study to be conducted in 2023 in an effort to make sure the wage compensation and job description of each county worker reflects the work actually being done. Getting operating costs down will help equalize the wage increases that will likely come with that study. He stressed that “with the turnover we have,” the county is in a tough spot in regards to recruiting and retaining employees.

Chair Genny Reynolds supported the 7.5% preliminary levy. “I think the residents will appreciate this,” she said. With rising costs of groceries, fuel, and other necessities, having a small break like this could go a long way.

Commissioner Tim Wilhelm spoke up, saying, “There’s a perception that we’re gouging [the departments].” Based on the 7.5% increase graph Hayes presented, Wilhelm stated that cutting budgets in departments did not really appear to be the case. Hayes concurred, stating that CVS sees a reduction in the levy, but not expenses. The reason the levy is reduced is due to the draw down the county will make in that account. Hayes also made clear that public safety expenditure is increasing – ”they’re not being reduced.”

At their regular board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20, Commissioner Phil Peterson moved to pass the preliminary levy at 11.5%. His motion died, as it did not receive a second. At the work session on Sept. 27, he said, “My thoughts on this haven’t changed.” With the uncertainty of rising costs, he believes in the need for a cushion. He also reminded the board they have not addressed the state of the county roads. “We keep pushing it down the road.”

Hayes said, “We’ve never really planned for those expenditures” in the last decade, therefore they’re starting from scratch on what’s expected. He suggested a five to 10 year plan get in place, similar to the plan the county has for County State Aid Highways.

Commissioner Roger Tellinghuisen added, “I see the value in having a little cushion,” and suggested a compromise between 7.5% and 11.5% – why not 9%? “We’ll probably get back down to seven anyway, but at least we’ll have a little room.”

Hayes said a 9% increase would result in about a $155 tax rate for the average $300,000 home.

Wilhelm expressed a desire to present to the residents of the county what the increase will accomplish, in order to hopefully curb some “sticker shock.” He also asked if the board did go to a higher proposed levy, could those increase in funds be designated to the sheriff’s office?

Hayes recommended that the increase in funds, if the board went that direction, be designated to the contingency fund. He sees the ongoing lawsuit between the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe and the county as the biggest wild card. The board also needs to determine how they want to staff the sheriff’s office.

Earlier during the work session, Hayes said perhaps a “point of contention” in the proposed budget would be the decision to not fund the filling of certain positions in the sheriff’s department for the time being. He added that the sheriff’s office has the second highest staffing in the county. Not only that, but the attorney’s office is the highest in the area.

Peterson asked Hayes where the levy was last year. Hayes stated it was a 16.1% increase. “We’re making progress at 11.5%,” Peterson stated.

When the time came during the regular meeting, Oslin made the motion to set the preliminary levy at 11.5% with the extra funds designated to the contingency fund, Peterson seconded. The motion passed in a roll call vote, with Reynolds and Tellinghuisen voting nay. The board now has until December to finalize the budget for the Truth in Taxation public meeting.

The public can read a summary of the budget as well as add their input at https://www.millelacs.mn.gov/2768/Mille-Lacs-County-Budget-2023. Hayes stated he created this page last year “in an effort to provide more transparency in the budgeting process, and the budget itself, leading up to the Truth in Taxation (TNT) hearing.” The short survey near the bottom provides residents a chance to give feedback to the board, which “was valuable for us last year as we worked towards setting the final budget/levy and preparing a presentation for the TNT hearing.”

Comments / 0

Related
patriotnewsmn.com

Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF. LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That Default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:. DATE OF MORTGAGE: 4/15/2015. ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $139,900.00. MORTGAGOR(S): Marilee K Lagace-Peterson and Scott K...
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
Mille Lacs Messenger

Sheriff’s office staffing point of contention

With the preliminary levy set at 11.5%, a raise of the proposed 7.5% increase and the extra funds allocated to the contingency fund, the Mille Lacs County Board was again faced with the possibility of rescinding motions made in prior meetings on Tuesday, Sept. 27. The motions in question were regarding a few vacancies in the sheriff’s department. On Aug. 16, commissioners approved the posting and recruitment of a deputy...
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
Mille Lacs Messenger

County board hears from public on short-term rentals

Eleven members of the public spoke at the recent public hearing for Mille Lacs County’s proposed short-term rental ordinance. The room was filled with people at the regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20, with many clearing out after the board voted to table any further action until their work session on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Those who spoke at the public hearing were owners of the short-term rentals in question and the full-time residents who live in the communities and areas affected by them. ...
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
Mille Lacs Messenger

Slow steps forward for airport

During the open forum toward the beginning of the regular Isle City Council meeting on Sept. 13, Clerk Jamie Hubbell read a letter on behalf of a citizen who was not present at the meeting. Frank Bertik of Isle stated in the letter that taking the airport public “is not very smart.” He expressed concerns about its proximity to town and if the town would benefit from it at all. The city is having difficulty maintaining streets and sidewalks. He ended the letter, “Let’s make sure our police and firefighters have proper equipment always.” ...
ISLE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
County
Mille Lacs County, MN
Mille Lacs County, MN
Government
Mille Lacs Messenger

New administration system at Isle schools

Longtime Isle High School teacher Jen Ernest took a chair at the August Isle School Board meeting ready to address the board for the first time in her new role as the District’s PK-6 Elementary Principal. Little did she realize at that moment, that in less than 24 hours, her position would be restructured and she would be offered a new position: that of PK-12 Principal. This restructuring of the principalships of Isle schools was the result of the sudden resignation of Isle’s High School...
ISLE, MN
fox9.com

Former Hennepin County commissioner arrested for DWI

FOX 9 - Dayton Police arrested former Hennepin County Commissioner Mike Opat Wednesday night for DWI refusal. Opat, 61, posted $12,000 bail on Thursday after being booked into Hennepin County Jail. According to Dayton Police, Opat took a breathalyzer at the scene, which registered a 0.093 BAC but he refused an Intoxilyzer test at the police station.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

Level 3 Predatory Offender Moves to Rural Motley Area

A convicted Level 3 predatory offender recently moved to the rural Motley area. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public that 35-year-old Joshua Matthew McMillen moved to the vicinity of Dogwood Lane on September 27th. According to a fact sheet from the Sheriff’s Office, McMillen was designated...
MOTLEY, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Peterson
Mille Lacs Messenger

Isle Council sets preliminary levy

Budget will be finalized in December “This is where we always panic the good citizens of Isle,” councilor Monica Keding said at the regular city council meeting for Isle on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The panic comes from the council setting the preliminary budget, which the councilors agreed to raise 19 percent for 2023, with Councilor Dave Keding being the only “nay” vote. However, it will not stay there, the council...
ISLE, MN
Mille Lacs Messenger

Stagnant library funding could mean more cuts

It’s budget season for cities and counties, and city and county officials are attempting to split limited resources in a way that makes sense and is equitable. In a special meeting for the Mille Lacs County Board, at which the primary goal was to prepare the preliminary levy for approval at the next regular meeting on Sept. 20, Chair Genny Reynolds shared the East Central Regional Library’s 2023 budget request. Funds for ECRL, a six-county library system, serve to fund purchase of materials, programs both...
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

UPDATE: Highway 23 in Sauk Rapids Reopened After a Serious Crash Thursday Morning

(KNSI) — The Minnesota State Patrol says two people were hurt in a crash on Highway 23 in Sauk Rapids Thursday morning. The initial report says the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta was going east on 23 and making a left turn at 35th Avenue Northeast when she was hit by a westbound SUV driven by a 51-year-old man from Oak Park. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Mille Lacs Messenger

Board postpones economic impact study for new OHV park

Economic development director Mike Wimmer approached the Mille Lacs County Board at their special meeting Tuesday, Sept. 13 about conducting a study about the recently opened off-highway vehicle park near Chico’s Place on Highway 169. Wimmer explained the study would be conducted by the Center for Community Vitality, an extension from University of Minnesota, and help “quantify economic impact” of the park. The office has conducted similar studies in Isle and Onamia in 2016, Wimmer said. ...
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Compensation#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax
Mille Lacs Messenger

Wahkon to update “blight” ordinance

Oftentimes the agendas of small-town city council meetings are rife with local citizens asking the council to consider variances or special rulings for their properties or businesses. On the agenda for the Sept. 12 meeting of the Wahkon City Council were several of these sorts of requests: one concerning a complaint that surfaced over problems with a party renting a VRBO in town, and another concerning a person who wanted the city to grant changes to his property line so he could remodel his home and at the same time not disturb Indian mounds nearby. ...
WAHKON, MN
valleynewslive.com

Missing Minnesota man found dead after rolling ATV

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man from Center City, Minnesota has died after rolling an ATV in northern Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified just before 3:00 p.m. on October 1 of a man who was missing in the Foothills State Forest/Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area.
CENTER CITY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Mille Lacs Messenger

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October was first declared as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in 1989, but efforts to create such a day started in the late 1970s. Since then, October has been a time to acknowledge domestic violence survivors and be a voice for victims and survivors. Domestic violence is prevalent in every community, including Mille Lacs County, and affects all people regardless of age, socio-economic status, sexual orientation, race, religion or nationality. Physical violence is often accompanied by emotionally abusive and controlling behavior as part of a...
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
WJON

Update: State Patrol Releases Details on Highway 23 Crash

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol has released more details on the crash that shut down westbound traffic on Highway 23 east of Sauk Rapids early Thursday morning. A vehicle was going west on the highway while a second vehicle was going east on the highway taking...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Central Minnesota man airlifted after being pinned under pickup truck

LAKE EDWARD TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A central Minnesota man was airlifted to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after a pickup truck he was working on rolled off a trailer and pinned him down. The man was unconscious and not breathing when deputies arrived to the 23000 block of Mollie Lake Road in Lake Edward Township, the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said.The Nisswa Fire Department got the 31-year-old man from Pillager out from under the truck. After they performed CPR, he was flown to a St. Cloud hospital.  The man's condition is currently unknown. 
Mille Lacs Messenger

Mille Lacs Messenger

Mille Lacs County, MN
140
Followers
264
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Mille Lacs Messenger has been serving the Mille Lacs area since 1913. Published Wednesdays by APG of East Central Minnesota with 24/7 local coverage found online at millelacsmessenger.com

 https://www.messagemedia.co/millelacs/

Comments / 0

Community Policy