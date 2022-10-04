County board OKs preliminary levy increase of 11.5%

Final budget will be approved in December

If the Mille Lacs County Board had passed the preliminary levy for 2023 at a 7.5% increase over 2022, residents would have seen the “third lowest tax rate here in 30 years,” County Administrator Dillon Hayes said, and the lowest one since 2009. It would have been “encouraging to start trending in the right direction.”

But a 7.5% levy felt “tight” to a couple commissioners, worried about the uncertainty of costs that have not been finalized on the budget. Commissioner Dave Oslin asked about the 11.5% increase the board briefly discussed before – what would that tax rate look like for an average home of $300,000 that is homesteaded? Hayes did the math quickly and said it would be an increase of about $198 – about $70 more than the tax rate increase from the 7.5% levy.

During the work session on Sept. 27, Hayes stated the county is still waiting on a final number for insurance rates, which could be between six and eight percent. The proposed budget plans on an 8% increase; if those rates come in lower, Hayes said, perhaps some of the cuts made can be restored.

The board began the budgeting process with a preliminary levy of 36.8% this year to 7.5%, Hayes said, and he doesn’t disagree with the inclination for a “little wiggle room.” But, overall, the county needs to address operating costs and start getting those down. The budget proposal includes a transfer of funds from the Community and Veteran Service account of $2 million – something Hayes reminded the commissioners they can’t rely on. Without it, though, “we’ll be in a world of hurt.”

He stressed the importance of the class/comp study to be conducted in 2023 in an effort to make sure the wage compensation and job description of each county worker reflects the work actually being done. Getting operating costs down will help equalize the wage increases that will likely come with that study. He stressed that “with the turnover we have,” the county is in a tough spot in regards to recruiting and retaining employees.

Chair Genny Reynolds supported the 7.5% preliminary levy. “I think the residents will appreciate this,” she said. With rising costs of groceries, fuel, and other necessities, having a small break like this could go a long way.

Commissioner Tim Wilhelm spoke up, saying, “There’s a perception that we’re gouging [the departments].” Based on the 7.5% increase graph Hayes presented, Wilhelm stated that cutting budgets in departments did not really appear to be the case. Hayes concurred, stating that CVS sees a reduction in the levy, but not expenses. The reason the levy is reduced is due to the draw down the county will make in that account. Hayes also made clear that public safety expenditure is increasing – ”they’re not being reduced.”

At their regular board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20, Commissioner Phil Peterson moved to pass the preliminary levy at 11.5%. His motion died, as it did not receive a second. At the work session on Sept. 27, he said, “My thoughts on this haven’t changed.” With the uncertainty of rising costs, he believes in the need for a cushion. He also reminded the board they have not addressed the state of the county roads. “We keep pushing it down the road.”

Hayes said, “We’ve never really planned for those expenditures” in the last decade, therefore they’re starting from scratch on what’s expected. He suggested a five to 10 year plan get in place, similar to the plan the county has for County State Aid Highways.

Commissioner Roger Tellinghuisen added, “I see the value in having a little cushion,” and suggested a compromise between 7.5% and 11.5% – why not 9%? “We’ll probably get back down to seven anyway, but at least we’ll have a little room.”

Hayes said a 9% increase would result in about a $155 tax rate for the average $300,000 home.

Wilhelm expressed a desire to present to the residents of the county what the increase will accomplish, in order to hopefully curb some “sticker shock.” He also asked if the board did go to a higher proposed levy, could those increase in funds be designated to the sheriff’s office?

Hayes recommended that the increase in funds, if the board went that direction, be designated to the contingency fund. He sees the ongoing lawsuit between the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe and the county as the biggest wild card. The board also needs to determine how they want to staff the sheriff’s office.

Earlier during the work session, Hayes said perhaps a “point of contention” in the proposed budget would be the decision to not fund the filling of certain positions in the sheriff’s department for the time being. He added that the sheriff’s office has the second highest staffing in the county. Not only that, but the attorney’s office is the highest in the area.

Peterson asked Hayes where the levy was last year. Hayes stated it was a 16.1% increase. “We’re making progress at 11.5%,” Peterson stated.

When the time came during the regular meeting, Oslin made the motion to set the preliminary levy at 11.5% with the extra funds designated to the contingency fund, Peterson seconded. The motion passed in a roll call vote, with Reynolds and Tellinghuisen voting nay. The board now has until December to finalize the budget for the Truth in Taxation public meeting.

The public can read a summary of the budget as well as add their input at https://www.millelacs.mn.gov/2768/Mille-Lacs-County-Budget-2023. Hayes stated he created this page last year “in an effort to provide more transparency in the budgeting process, and the budget itself, leading up to the Truth in Taxation (TNT) hearing.” The short survey near the bottom provides residents a chance to give feedback to the board, which “was valuable for us last year as we worked towards setting the final budget/levy and preparing a presentation for the TNT hearing.”