news3lv.com

Patient ambassadors tee off to start Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Patient ambassadors teed off to start the annual Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas Thursday morning. The ceremony marks the beginning of the four-day professional golf tournament, a featured part of the PGA TOUR. Golfers like Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay and last year's...
Fox5 KVVU

Paw Patrol Live! bringing interactive show to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Looking for something to do with the kids? Paw Patrol Live! announced Wednesday it will bring its “The Great Pirate Adventure” show to Las Vegas. According to a news release, Chase, Marshall, Rubble and the rest of the team will make stop at the Orleans Arena from Thursday, Feb. 9 through Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
news3lv.com

UNLV Kirk Kerkorian Medical School now open

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UNLV's Kirk Kerkorian Medical School is officially opening its doors tonight. The Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine is in the heart of the medical district and is expected to put southern Nevada on the medical map. It will feature training spaces for clinical skills, simulation,...
news3lv.com

First Friday to celebrates 20th anniversary during October showcase

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A milestone will be celebrated during First Friday's upcoming event, which promises to be bigger and better than usual. Friday, October 7th, will mark two decades of the event in downtown Las Vegas. The City of Las Vegas advises anyone headed down to the celebration...
news3lv.com

Salt and Straw opening first ice cream shop in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Popular ice cream shop Salt & Straw will be bringing its first location to Las Vegas next year. The new parlor will open at the UnCommons mixed-use development at the corner of the 215 Beltway and Durango Drive in the southwest valley. "We are so...
news3lv.com

Tape Face celebrates 1,043 shows in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Tape Face is celebrating a huge milestone since his days on America's Got Talent, it's show number 1,043!. Well, we brought him in to ask. Joining me now is Sam Wills, or Tape Face.
8 News Now

Car crashes into Las Vegas day care

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A car crashed into a building that houses a day care on Wednesday. It happened just before 12:30 p.m. at 4270 South Rainbow Blvd., which appears to be a day care center, according to an online search of the address. Police are investigating the incident and said no injuries were reported. […]
Fox5 KVVU

Light Nightclub permanently closing on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A nightclub in Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip informed employees on Wednesday that it would be permanently closing its doors. In a statement, owner Clique Hospitality said it would work with its employees to transition them to other positions at the company’s 10 other Las Vegas venues.
news3lv.com

Nevada Ballet Theatre showcases horror with performance of 'Dracula'

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's the spookiest time of the year, and the Nevada Ballet Theatre is showcasing some horror with performances of "Dracula" at The Smith Center. Artistic director Roy Kaiser joined us to preview the show. Visit the Ballet Theatre's website to learn more and to purchase...
news3lv.com

City of Las Vegas completes Arts District's California Avenue project

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A remodeling project at the Arts District is now complete and ready for visitors. The City of Las Vegas announced Wednesday that its ongoing California Avenue project is now finished. The project is just one of several 'complete street' projects that will take place across...
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Convention Center hosts 2023 Bar & Restaurant Expo

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Foodie fanatics and beverage connoisseurs are gathering next year for the annual Bar & Restaurant Expo. The Las Vegas Convention Center will be the hub for the fast food and beverage industry from March 27 - 29. The three-day conference provides the opportunity to network...
8 News Now

Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Rancho, Washington

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a homicide near Rancho Drive and Washington Avenue early Tuesday morning. The homicide was reported at the 800 block of N. Rancho Drive just before 12:15 a.m. No other details were released. Hours after this homicide was reported, another homicide was reported at […]
Fox5 KVVU

Hundreds of homes approved for construction by Red Rock Canyon amid controversy

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County officials gave the green light to the construction of 429 homes by Red Rock Canyon, despite heated opposition and debate. The group “Save Red Rock” opposed the project for numerous reasons, claiming it was a “major” development that should be subject to more restrictions under the 2010 Red Rock Agreement and Clark County Code. Supporters argued for more housing, jobs and the rights of the owner of the property.
