LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Looking for something to do with the kids? Paw Patrol Live! announced Wednesday it will bring its “The Great Pirate Adventure” show to Las Vegas. According to a news release, Chase, Marshall, Rubble and the rest of the team will make stop at the Orleans Arena from Thursday, Feb. 9 through Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO