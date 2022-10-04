Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Shamrock Series 2022: another great college football game is coming to Las Vegas this weekendEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Grand Prix Tickets 2023!ShaunMurfeeyLas Vegas, NV
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
Patient ambassadors tee off to start Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Patient ambassadors teed off to start the annual Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas Thursday morning. The ceremony marks the beginning of the four-day professional golf tournament, a featured part of the PGA TOUR. Golfers like Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay and last year's...
Paw Patrol Live! bringing interactive show to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Looking for something to do with the kids? Paw Patrol Live! announced Wednesday it will bring its “The Great Pirate Adventure” show to Las Vegas. According to a news release, Chase, Marshall, Rubble and the rest of the team will make stop at the Orleans Arena from Thursday, Feb. 9 through Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
UNLV Kirk Kerkorian Medical School now open
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UNLV's Kirk Kerkorian Medical School is officially opening its doors tonight. The Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine is in the heart of the medical district and is expected to put southern Nevada on the medical map. It will feature training spaces for clinical skills, simulation,...
First Friday to celebrates 20th anniversary during October showcase
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A milestone will be celebrated during First Friday's upcoming event, which promises to be bigger and better than usual. Friday, October 7th, will mark two decades of the event in downtown Las Vegas. The City of Las Vegas advises anyone headed down to the celebration...
Salt and Straw opening first ice cream shop in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Popular ice cream shop Salt & Straw will be bringing its first location to Las Vegas next year. The new parlor will open at the UnCommons mixed-use development at the corner of the 215 Beltway and Durango Drive in the southwest valley. "We are so...
Tape Face celebrates 1,043 shows in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Tape Face is celebrating a huge milestone since his days on America's Got Talent, it's show number 1,043!. Well, we brought him in to ask. Joining me now is Sam Wills, or Tape Face.
Car crashes into Las Vegas day care
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A car crashed into a building that houses a day care on Wednesday. It happened just before 12:30 p.m. at 4270 South Rainbow Blvd., which appears to be a day care center, according to an online search of the address. Police are investigating the incident and said no injuries were reported. […]
Light Nightclub permanently closing on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A nightclub in Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip informed employees on Wednesday that it would be permanently closing its doors. In a statement, owner Clique Hospitality said it would work with its employees to transition them to other positions at the company’s 10 other Las Vegas venues.
Developer explains vision behind housing development near Red Rock Canyon
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Red Rock area housing project gets the green light. Land that’s been drilled and carved since 1904, gypsum mines, is one of Nevada’s oldest employers. In an exclusive News 3 interview, home developer Jim Rhodes said reclaiming the land with a housing...
Nevada Ballet Theatre showcases horror with performance of 'Dracula'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's the spookiest time of the year, and the Nevada Ballet Theatre is showcasing some horror with performances of "Dracula" at The Smith Center. Artistic director Roy Kaiser joined us to preview the show. Visit the Ballet Theatre's website to learn more and to purchase...
Wellness Wednesday: Why balance is important and how to improve it
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Learn more about maintaining your body's balance from the Neuropathy and Pain Centers of Las Vegas. Pain Specialist Robert Odell has more in the video.
City of Las Vegas completes Arts District's California Avenue project
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A remodeling project at the Arts District is now complete and ready for visitors. The City of Las Vegas announced Wednesday that its ongoing California Avenue project is now finished. The project is just one of several 'complete street' projects that will take place across...
Detectives investigate homicide near Lake Mead, Tonopah in west Las Vegas
Las Vegas police detectives are investigating a homicide in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Tonopah Drive on Thursday morning.
Tilman Fertitta company files to build new casino-resort on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A company backed by businessman Tilman Fertitta has filed to build a new casino-resort in the middle of the Las Vegas Strip, according to public records. The project is located at the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue and is aptly referred to as "Center Strip."
Atleast 1 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Monday. The crash happened near Eastern and Harmon at around 9:51 am. The officials stated that a departmental SUV and a vehicle were involved in the collision killing one person. According to Sgt. Miguel...
NDOC correctional entry salaries not as competitive as jails in the Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Correctional officer salaries in the Nevada Department of Corrections are lower by at least $10,000 when compared to starting correctional officer salaries for jails in the Las Vegas valley. The NDOC website shows the salary range starting for a correctional officer trainee at $46,500. However,...
Las Vegas Convention Center hosts 2023 Bar & Restaurant Expo
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Foodie fanatics and beverage connoisseurs are gathering next year for the annual Bar & Restaurant Expo. The Las Vegas Convention Center will be the hub for the fast food and beverage industry from March 27 - 29. The three-day conference provides the opportunity to network...
Crash between semi-truck, van shuts down NB U.S. 95 east of downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A crash between a semi-truck and a van has shut down a portion of northbound U.S. 95 Monday afternoon. Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol says the collision was reported at Charleston Boulevard, east of downtown Las Vegas. No serious injuries were reported and nobody was...
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Rancho, Washington
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a homicide near Rancho Drive and Washington Avenue early Tuesday morning. The homicide was reported at the 800 block of N. Rancho Drive just before 12:15 a.m. No other details were released. Hours after this homicide was reported, another homicide was reported at […]
Hundreds of homes approved for construction by Red Rock Canyon amid controversy
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County officials gave the green light to the construction of 429 homes by Red Rock Canyon, despite heated opposition and debate. The group “Save Red Rock” opposed the project for numerous reasons, claiming it was a “major” development that should be subject to more restrictions under the 2010 Red Rock Agreement and Clark County Code. Supporters argued for more housing, jobs and the rights of the owner of the property.
