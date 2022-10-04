ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Aircraft to drop raccoon rabies vaccines in region

By Slater Teague
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4deUUg_0iLTOX9q00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Wildlife officials will begin distributing rabies vaccine packets by aircraft this week in East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and North Carolina.

The goal of the program is to control rabies in raccoons by dropping oral rabies vaccine bait packets out of low-flying helicopters and aircraft. The packets’ smell attracts animals like raccoons, who eat them and become vaccinated against rabies.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, USDA’s Wildlife Services will distribute the packets in East Tennessee based on the following schedule:

Helicopter Distribution (urban areas)

  • Oct. 3 to Oct. 8: Hamilton and Bradley counties
  • Oct. 8 to Oct. 11: Greene, Hawkins, Sullivan, Carter, Unicoi, and Washington counties

Aircraft Distribution (rural areas)

  • Oct. 6 to Oct. 10: Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington counties
  • Oct. 10 to Oct.15: Bledsoe, Bradley, Hamilton, Marion, McMinn, Meigs, Monroe, Polk, Rhea, and Sequatchie counties

The USDA says bait packets will also be distributed in several western North Carolina counties, including Ashe, Madison, Mitchell, and Yancey counties between Oct. 6–16.

When dropping the packets, aircraft operators avoid dropping them on roadways, structures, and large bodies of water. Each packet is marked with a phone number (1-877-722-6725) for information or assistance regarding the vaccine packets.

The packets are covered in a fishmeal coating to make them appetizing to animals.

Wildlife officials say that while the packets are safe for humans, dogs, and cats, it is best to leave them undisturbed.

The USDA offers these precautions for people and pets:

  • Bait packets should be removed from where your pet could easily find and eat them.
  • If you or your pet finds a bait packet, confine your pet and look for other baits in the area. Wear gloves or use a towel to toss the bait packet into a wooded or fencerow area.
  • Do not try to remove a bait packet from your pet’s mouth, as you could be bitten.
  • If eaten, one bait packet won’t harm your pet, but consuming several might upset your pet’s stomach.
  • The bait packets will have a strong, fishmeal smell. Even though there is no harm in touching undamaged bait packets, always wear gloves or use a towel whenever you pick up a bait packet.
  • Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water if the bait packet has ruptured.
  • Instruct children to leave bait packets alone.
  • A warning label on each bait packet advises people not to touch the bait, and contains the rabies information line telephone number.

The USDA says more than 1.8 million baits will be distributed in western North Carolina, Southwest Virginia, East Tennessee, northern Georgia, and northeast Alabama.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, TN
Local
Tennessee Industry
City
Washington, VA
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
City
Hamilton, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Tennessee Business
State
North Carolina State
City
Sequatchie, TN
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
City
Madison, VA
State
Alabama State
Local
Virginia Industry
WJTV 12

163rd Mississippi State Fair opens to public

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A ribbon cutting will be held on Thursday, October 6 to officially open the gates to the 163rd Mississippi State Fair. The ribbon cutting will take place at 11:00 a.m. at Gate 1 of the State Fairgrounds. Fair admission is free every weekday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., except on […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashe
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee native killed in Turks and Caicos, reports say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee native was killed in a “targeted attack” while in the Turks and Caicos Islands over the weekend, according to multiple reports. The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Chief of Police Trevor Botting said three people were killed, one being a tourist from the United States, and five others were injured in a string of attacks in the area.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Tennessee Unclaimed Property will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival

ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival in Erwin this weekend helping reunite Tennesseans with the more than $1.2 billion of unclaimed property. According to the Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, there is a...
ERWIN, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raccoons#Aircraft#Urban Areas#Rabies Vaccine#Helicopter Distribution
The Associated Press

Sheriff: Dogs attack family in Tennessee, 2 children die

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said. The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet. The children were pronounced dead at the scene and their mother was taken to a Memphis hospital in critical condition. The investigation remains active. No further information was immediately released.
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Doctor shares ways to prevent West Nile virus

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV)- As the state of Mississippi has experienced the first West Nile virus case in January 2022 in Hinds County many are possibly wondering what it is and ways to prevent it. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) the West Nile virus is the leading cause of the mosquito-disease in the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WJTV 12

Federal judges appear ready to end court oversight of Mississippi mental health services

NEW ORLEANS – A panel of federal judges appears willing to overturn the court-ordered remedial plan and monitor overseeing Mississippi’s mental health system, their questions during oral arguments on Wednesday suggested.  The judges also asked the parties in the state’s mental health lawsuit to explain whether the Department of Justice can sue states directly for violations […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

New initiative aims to combat human trafficking in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Secretary of State Michael Watson (R-Miss.) announced the launch of a new initiative, Mississippi Businesses Against Trafficking (MBAT). MBAT is a statewide initiative to raise awareness and empower Mississippi businesses to combat human trafficking. The initiative is open to any business, nonprofit organization, or association in the state that […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

40K+
Followers
21K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy