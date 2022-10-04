Read full article on original website
roi-nj.com
Live sing-along bar opens at Tropicana in Atlantic City
The team behind Wild Honey Smokehouse and Tavern at the Tropicana Atlantic City announced it’s bringing a new sing-along bar — Gin Rickey’s — to the entertainment destination. Opening Thursday, the bar combines live music and a playful mix of classic cocktails. Complete with dueling pianos...
njcrda.com
30 Atlantic City Restaurants Are Extending AC Restaurant Week Menus
Atlantic City, NJ – (October 6, 2022) – If you missed the chance to enjoy all the restaurants you wanted to this past week during Atlantic City Restaurant Week, here’s some great news: 30 of the participating restaurants are extending their special value-priced menus. Sponsored by the...
Tanger Outlets Atlantic City Hosts Chalk About AC
Tanger Outlets AtlanticCity is set to participate in the annual Chalk About AC city-wide event in partnership with Atlantic City Arts Foundation on Friday, Oct. 7 – Monday, Oct. 10. Tanger retailers will create colorful chalk art in front of their stores addressing the theme, “Chalk About What Pink Means to YOU”. Visitors are invited to stroll and shop all weekend, enjoying the chalk art on display.
atlanticcityweekly.com
Atlantic City Comedy Festival promises two days of nonstop laughter
The Atlantic City Comedy Festival will return this weekend for another two nights of laughter. Brain Alden, president of North American Entertainment has partnered with Bill Ingram of Platinum Productions to put together this massive comedy festival in Atlantic City for the past 15 years. Atlantic City was deemed the...
$1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Winner Sold At New Jersey QuickChek
The New Jersey Lottery has made another millionaire. A winning Mega Millions ticket from the Tuesday, Oct. 4 Mega Millions drawing was sold in Union County. That second-tier prizewinning ticket is good for $1 million. That ticket was purchased at Quick Chek #45, 1509 Morris Ave. in Union. It matched...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
This New Jersey Casino Hotel Is Ranked No. 2 In The U.S.
New Jerseyans don’t have to go too far for a weekend getaway. According to 10Best, spearheaded by the USA TODAY Network, New Jersey has occupied the No. 2 and No. 3 spot for the best casino hotels in the U.S. 10Best came to this conclusion by using user votes...
matadornetwork.com
These Airbnbs in Atlantic City Showcase the Best of the Jersey Coast
Head out to New Jersey’s Atlantic coast to experience Atlantic City, the go-to spot for events, vacations, and quick two-day trips. No matter what you’re going for, whether it be to explore, a girl’s trip away, or to take some time with family, Atlantic City has something for everyone. Set up in your new home away from home with these Airbnbs in Atlantic City that place you right in the heart of the action.
capemayvibe.com
Harpoons on the Bay's cover photo
Our last day of the 2022 Season is Saturday, October 29 and of course we’re making the most of our last month!. Check out our Entertainment Lineup and you’ll know what we mean!. Stay tuned for some fun events while we finish out this amazing season of fun,...
My trip to Atlantic City, NJ was totally worth it — even with bad weather and no gambling!
My wife and I spent the weekend in Atlantic City to celebrate our 30th wedding anniversary. Neither of us is a gambler, so we went for the hotel experience and the boardwalk. The nasty weather put the kibosh on the boardwalk (thanks Ian), so went we mainly spent the trip visiting hotels.
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City’s Own is Reigning Jeopardy Champ
Cris Pannullo confidently flashed a thumbs-up, which wasn’t all bluster because Tuesday night, the Ocean City resident breezed through his third straight Jeopardy win. Pannullo, a customer success operations manager in Ocean City, easily outdistanced his two opponents, bringing his total winnings to $83,458. From correct answers like Silly...
WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Player Takes Home $124K
One lucky New Jersey Lottery ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $123,825 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Monday, Oct. 3, drawing. The winning numbers were: 07, 14, 29, 34 and 37 and the XTRA number was: 03. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for...
Beautiful Rainbows Over Atlantic City Area After Hurricane Ian
In the midst four days of non-stop rain, the direct result of the remnants of Hurricane Ian in the Southern New Jersey region, we have been receiving beautiful photos this morning of spectacular rainbows that have been forming in the Greater Atlantic City area. Michael Heath sent us some beautiful...
Rare purple pearl found in Rehoboth Beach gets appraised
Remember the Phoenixville man who found a rare, purple pearl in the clam appetizer he almost sent back at a Rehoboth Beach restaurant this summer?
Atlantic City activates flood response plan for remnants of Hurricane Ian
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Tuesday, more rough weather conditions are expected down the shore as the remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to roll through our region. In Atlantic City, officials have activated its flood response plan and are urging residents to take proper precautions.The city saw some soggy scenes Monday, from Atlantic City to Ocean City to Wildwood.Police blocked off some of the worst roads but not before some cars were left abandoned in the middle of the road here in Atlantic City.Tuesday is expected to be the third day of significant rainfall down the shore.Experts warn that heavy...
Watch as Massive Wave Crashes Over North Wildwood NJ Sea Wall [VIDEO]
Ian may not be a hurricane anymore, but his presence can still be seen in the form of heavy rain, coastal flooding, and beach erosion along the Jersey Shore. Check out video of a massive wave crashing over a sea wall in North Wildwood. Watch below as water from the...
Ocean City, NJ, Police Eager to Find This Cowboys Fan
Police in Ocean City are asking if you can help them find a certain fan of the Dallas Cowboys. We don't think the police really want to talk football with this guy when they catch up with him, but, it couldn't hurt. The Ocean City Police posted on Facebook Wednesday...
Coastal flooding expected to worsen at the Jersey Shore
In Sea Isle City, the streets looked more like rivers. The Action Cam captured a mail delivery truck plowing its way through high waters.
fox29.com
Video released in the murder of Philly artist and musician Chali Khan
PHILADELPHIA - A local husband, father, and artist lost his life to gun violence on Labor Day and now his family wants answers after police released surveillance video of the suspect on Monday night. 50-year-old Charles Gossett, known to many as Chali Khan, was well-known in the music and arts...
A Karen Strikes Back at Galloway Township NJ Facebook Group
The name Karen came out of nowhere a couple of years ago to be the standard name to describe someone who, well, is not very nice. "Karen is a pejorative slang term for an obnoxious, angry, entitled, and often racist middle-aged white woman who uses her privilege to get her way or police other people’s behaviors.
Drug dealer admits shipping cocaine to N.J., Philadelphia by overnight mail
A 43-year-old man admitted he shipped more than 220 pounds of cocaine from Puerto Rico to Philadelphia and New Jersey over a span of more than a year using the United States Postal Service’s overnight mail service. Iran Soler, of Philadelphia, faces at least 10 years in prison after...
