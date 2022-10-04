ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

roi-nj.com

Live sing-along bar opens at Tropicana in Atlantic City

The team behind Wild Honey Smokehouse and Tavern at the Tropicana Atlantic City announced it’s bringing a new sing-along bar — Gin Rickey’s — to the entertainment destination. Opening Thursday, the bar combines live music and a playful mix of classic cocktails. Complete with dueling pianos...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Tanger Outlets Atlantic City Hosts Chalk About AC

Tanger Outlets AtlanticCity is set to participate in the annual Chalk About AC city-wide event in partnership with Atlantic City Arts Foundation on Friday, Oct. 7 – Monday, Oct. 10. Tanger retailers will create colorful chalk art in front of their stores addressing the theme, “Chalk About What Pink Means to YOU”. Visitors are invited to stroll and shop all weekend, enjoying the chalk art on display.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
atlanticcityweekly.com

Atlantic City Comedy Festival promises two days of nonstop laughter

The Atlantic City Comedy Festival will return this weekend for another two nights of laughter. Brain Alden, president of North American Entertainment has partnered with Bill Ingram of Platinum Productions to put together this massive comedy festival in Atlantic City for the past 15 years. Atlantic City was deemed the...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

$1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Winner Sold At New Jersey QuickChek

The New Jersey Lottery has made another millionaire. A winning Mega Millions ticket from the Tuesday, Oct. 4 Mega Millions drawing was sold in Union County. That second-tier prizewinning ticket is good for $1 million. That ticket was purchased at Quick Chek #45, 1509 Morris Ave. in Union. It matched...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

This New Jersey Casino Hotel Is Ranked No. 2 In The U.S.

New Jerseyans don’t have to go too far for a weekend getaway. According to 10Best, spearheaded by the USA TODAY Network, New Jersey has occupied the No. 2 and No. 3 spot for the best casino hotels in the U.S. 10Best came to this conclusion by using user votes...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
matadornetwork.com

These Airbnbs in Atlantic City Showcase the Best of the Jersey Coast

Head out to New Jersey’s Atlantic coast to experience Atlantic City, the go-to spot for events, vacations, and quick two-day trips. No matter what you’re going for, whether it be to explore, a girl’s trip away, or to take some time with family, Atlantic City has something for everyone. Set up in your new home away from home with these Airbnbs in Atlantic City that place you right in the heart of the action.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Harpoons on the Bay's cover photo

Our last day of the 2022 Season is Saturday, October 29 and of course we’re making the most of our last month!. Check out our Entertainment Lineup and you’ll know what we mean!. Stay tuned for some fun events while we finish out this amazing season of fun,...
CAPE MAY, NJ
Chaka Khan
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City’s Own is Reigning Jeopardy Champ

Cris Pannullo confidently flashed a thumbs-up, which wasn’t all bluster because Tuesday night, the Ocean City resident breezed through his third straight Jeopardy win. Pannullo, a customer success operations manager in Ocean City, easily outdistanced his two opponents, bringing his total winnings to $83,458. From correct answers like Silly...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Atlantic City activates flood response plan for remnants of Hurricane Ian

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Tuesday, more rough weather conditions are expected down the shore as the remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to roll through our region. In Atlantic City, officials have activated its flood response plan and are urging residents to take proper precautions.The city saw some soggy scenes Monday, from Atlantic City to Ocean City to Wildwood.Police blocked off some of the worst roads but not before some cars were left abandoned in the middle of the road here in Atlantic City.Tuesday is expected to be the third day of significant rainfall down the shore.Experts warn that heavy...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Rock 104.1

A Karen Strikes Back at Galloway Township NJ Facebook Group

The name Karen came out of nowhere a couple of years ago to be the standard name to describe someone who, well, is not very nice. "Karen is a pejorative slang term for an obnoxious, angry, entitled, and often racist middle-aged white woman who uses her privilege to get her way or police other people’s behaviors.
GALLOWAY, NJ

