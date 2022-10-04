ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Favorite German Restaurant Reopens Its Doors In Amherst

This is the perfect time of year for people who love German food. If that's you, you'll be excited to hear that a German restaurant is reopening in Amherst. Technically, we're a little late to celebrate Oktoberfest. In Germany they celebrate starting in September...but a technicality is not going to stop people from getting excited about this restaurant coming back or from celebrating Oktoberfest anyway.
AMHERST, NY
WIVB

Ellicottville Fall Festival previewed on News 4 at 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The popular Ellicottville Fall Festival returns this weekend. The village is set to transform into a walkable arts and crafts show and more. Brian McFadden, the executive director of the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce, joined News 4 at 4 on Tuesday to preview the event.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
Entertainment
City
Buffalo, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo, NY Loves This Trolling Menu Item

You may have seen the video of the fisherman on Lake Erie who got caught cheating in a recent tournament...now he's getting trolled by a restaurant too. If you haven't seen the video of the tournament that happened just up the 90 near Cleveland on Lake Erie, it's pretty despicable.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Music Legends Cypress Hill Coming To Western New York

Even though summer has ended and autumn is on full display in Buffalo and Western New York, that doesn't mean that all of the great concerts and shows are done for the year. This is great news because the spring and summer of 2022 were full of great concerts and events, especially hip hop and rock shows.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Is The Best Cinnamon Roll In Western New York

This is your sign to treat yourself to one of Western New York’s favorite sweets. There’s nothing like locally baked goods at one of our favorite bakeries, and while they all taste homemade with love, there are some bakeries that are known for one sweet treat over the others.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Pizza Franchise Opening Their First Restaurant In Buffalo, NY

Papa John's has been around for a while. Somehow, we've never had one in Buffalo. That's about to change. We're getting one soon. But will Buffalo care?. Years ago I tried Papa John's pizza while we were on spring break in Myrtle Beach. It was really good. Almost like, "some of the best I'd ever had from a franchise" good. It was one of those things where you eat it, and you wonder how there isn't one in every city in America kind of good.
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Where to See The Best Halloween Houses in WNY 2022

We all know Halloween is the best time of year (sorry, Christmas lovers). Western New Yorkers always go all out when it comes to decorations – Halloween, Christmas, Bills Season, you name it. From lights and music to disturbing scenes, Buffalonians go big, turning their lawns into must-see Halloween attractions. Some you can even enter… if you dare.
EAST AURORA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

First Snow Forecasted For This Saturday In Western New York

Yep...the dreaded "S" word has been utter already here in Western New York. We are only four days into October and it looks like snow could be coming our way this weekend. Channel 7's meteorologist Aaron Mentkowski, there is a slight chance that the rain we will be getting here in Westen New York on Thursday and Friday will change over to snow early Saturday morning.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Priest shortage headlines Diocese of Buffalo's Road to Renewal initiative

Todd Remick, 56, was ordained in the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo in 2006. He was recently reassigned from Mayville and Bemus Point, and is now celebrating mass at a number of parishes in the Jamestown area under the Diocese Road to Renewal, which aims to group parish families geographically so they can consolidate programs, as well as share resources and priests.
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Meet Eyes Exclusive –Buffalo’s Newest Luxury Eyewear Store

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. If you ask us, the start of a new season always feels so good. Everyone’s getting back into a routine, refreshing their home decor, and probably indulging in some self-care shopping.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is The Waffle House Moving To Hamburg, New York?

There is currently a project underway in Hamburg, along South Park Avenue, that has grabbed the attention of residents from Eden to Orchard Park! A new Starbucks with a drive-thru is being built and it is going to be a very busy place once it opens. I love coffee and there are already plenty of options, including a few Starbucks in and around the Village of Hamburg. Maybe it is time to get more creative and have more options?
HAMBURG, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Braces For Massive Temperature Drop Across New York

A major cold front is set to sweep across Western New York tonight and with that will be a massive drop in our expected high temperature. Today we are expected to see a high near 70, which is above average for this time of the year, but with this cold front, we could see a drop in the high temperature of nearly 20 degrees.
BUFFALO, NY

