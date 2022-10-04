Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Favorite German Restaurant Reopens Its Doors In Amherst
This is the perfect time of year for people who love German food. If that's you, you'll be excited to hear that a German restaurant is reopening in Amherst. Technically, we're a little late to celebrate Oktoberfest. In Germany they celebrate starting in September...but a technicality is not going to stop people from getting excited about this restaurant coming back or from celebrating Oktoberfest anyway.
Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls to host 'Boo Bash' on October 19
The free family-friendly event will take place at the shopping center from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on October 19.
WIVB
Ellicottville Fall Festival previewed on News 4 at 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The popular Ellicottville Fall Festival returns this weekend. The village is set to transform into a walkable arts and crafts show and more. Brian McFadden, the executive director of the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce, joined News 4 at 4 on Tuesday to preview the event.
Longtime Movie Theater in Western New York Closes Its Doors
Movie theaters have been part of the fabric of pop culture for many decades. Here in Western New York, there have been many movie theaters which have been part of our childhood. Some movie theaters have come and went, like the Buffalo Drive-In in Cheektowaga and the University 8 theater...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY Loves This Trolling Menu Item
You may have seen the video of the fisherman on Lake Erie who got caught cheating in a recent tournament...now he's getting trolled by a restaurant too. If you haven't seen the video of the tournament that happened just up the 90 near Cleveland on Lake Erie, it's pretty despicable.
5 Criminally Underrated Burger Restaurants in Buffalo
What's the number one food in Buffalo and Western New York? It's without a doubt chicken wings. Wings, beef on weck, sponge candy and stuff like that is what we're known for. Western New York is also a great place for an outstanding fish fry, especially around lent, and so is bar food.
Music Legends Cypress Hill Coming To Western New York
Even though summer has ended and autumn is on full display in Buffalo and Western New York, that doesn't mean that all of the great concerts and shows are done for the year. This is great news because the spring and summer of 2022 were full of great concerts and events, especially hip hop and rock shows.
Dion Dawkins Buys $1.3 Million Home in East Aurora [PHOTOS]
*out of privacy, exterior and address of the home will not be given here*. The real estate market in Western New York, and really around the country, has not been kind for buyers over the last year or two. Even the renting market has been rather difficult. It feels like...
IN THIS ARTICLE
$2.5 Million Dollar Mansion In Buffalo Has Everything You Need [PHOTOS]
Many times in life you get what you paid for and with this newly listed mansion for sale in Buffalo, you definitely get your $2.5 million dollars worth of value. This home aka Manison near the Buffalo Zoo has everything you could need or want in a home here in Western New York.
This Is The Best Cinnamon Roll In Western New York
This is your sign to treat yourself to one of Western New York’s favorite sweets. There’s nothing like locally baked goods at one of our favorite bakeries, and while they all taste homemade with love, there are some bakeries that are known for one sweet treat over the others.
Popular Pizza Franchise Opening Their First Restaurant In Buffalo, NY
Papa John's has been around for a while. Somehow, we've never had one in Buffalo. That's about to change. We're getting one soon. But will Buffalo care?. Years ago I tried Papa John's pizza while we were on spring break in Myrtle Beach. It was really good. Almost like, "some of the best I'd ever had from a franchise" good. It was one of those things where you eat it, and you wonder how there isn't one in every city in America kind of good.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Where to See The Best Halloween Houses in WNY 2022
We all know Halloween is the best time of year (sorry, Christmas lovers). Western New Yorkers always go all out when it comes to decorations – Halloween, Christmas, Bills Season, you name it. From lights and music to disturbing scenes, Buffalonians go big, turning their lawns into must-see Halloween attractions. Some you can even enter… if you dare.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
First Snow Forecasted For This Saturday In Western New York
Yep...the dreaded "S" word has been utter already here in Western New York. We are only four days into October and it looks like snow could be coming our way this weekend. Channel 7's meteorologist Aaron Mentkowski, there is a slight chance that the rain we will be getting here in Westen New York on Thursday and Friday will change over to snow early Saturday morning.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Priest shortage headlines Diocese of Buffalo's Road to Renewal initiative
Todd Remick, 56, was ordained in the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo in 2006. He was recently reassigned from Mayville and Bemus Point, and is now celebrating mass at a number of parishes in the Jamestown area under the Diocese Road to Renewal, which aims to group parish families geographically so they can consolidate programs, as well as share resources and priests.
Job fair to take place at Delavan-Grider Community Center
The job fair will also feature guest speakers Mayor Byron Brown, Delavan Grider Community Center Executive Director Candace Moppins and Charter Communications' Senior Director of Government Affairs Mark Meyerhofer.
Lancaster pumpkin weighing over 2,500 pounds sets new North America record
A pumpkin that was grown in Lancaster, New York in Erie County set a new record for heaviest pumpkin in North America.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Meet Eyes Exclusive –Buffalo’s Newest Luxury Eyewear Store
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. If you ask us, the start of a new season always feels so good. Everyone’s getting back into a routine, refreshing their home decor, and probably indulging in some self-care shopping.
Is The Waffle House Moving To Hamburg, New York?
There is currently a project underway in Hamburg, along South Park Avenue, that has grabbed the attention of residents from Eden to Orchard Park! A new Starbucks with a drive-thru is being built and it is going to be a very busy place once it opens. I love coffee and there are already plenty of options, including a few Starbucks in and around the Village of Hamburg. Maybe it is time to get more creative and have more options?
West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Wednesday, October 5th 2022
In today’s West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report: Perry’s Ice Cream expanding in Denmark; former Schoellkopf family home for sale; 12 new homes coming to Spaulding Green subdivision; new Studio 182 opens tomorrow in the Village of Hamburg.
Buffalo Braces For Massive Temperature Drop Across New York
A major cold front is set to sweep across Western New York tonight and with that will be a massive drop in our expected high temperature. Today we are expected to see a high near 70, which is above average for this time of the year, but with this cold front, we could see a drop in the high temperature of nearly 20 degrees.
Comments / 0