ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

Richmonders remember country music legend Loretta Lynn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Many fans in Richmond are sharing their memories about Loretta Lynn, a country music legend who died at the age of 90 on Tuesday. Lynn’s death brings back memories for Plan 9 record shop owner Jim Bland. His cousin Pete played guitar on some of her albums. Bland has spent years collecting Loretta’s records to hear his cousin play.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Entertainment
Richmond, VA
Entertainment
City
Richmond, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Hall tabbed Emporia's Miss Virginia Peanut winner

Melanie Hall won the Overall Miss Virginia Peanut Pageant here in Emporia. Hall is 4 years old. She’s the daughter of Shenae and Isaiah Hall. Born and raised here in Emporia. Melanie is so loving sweet and very outgoing. Her favorite things to do are sing, dance, and play with her siblings Taylor, Kendall, Inez and Messiah. She was also crowned Prettiest Dress, Best Casual Wear, and Best Circus Wear.
EMPORIA, VA
rvahub.com

Parking Changes Coming to Arthur Ashe Boulevard

On Sat., Oct. 15th, time-restricted (2 hour limit) parking regulations enforcement begins. Where: Arthur Ashe Boulevard from Broad Street to Moore Street, Belvidere to I-95, & Leigh Street to Franklin Street. There will be a TWO-WEEK GRACE PERIOD where violators will receive a warning as a reminder about the new...
RICHMOND, VA
styleweekly.com

Keeping it Fresh

When RVA Fashion Week kicked off in 2008, it’s unlikely that its all-volunteer creative team, or even the enthusiastic participants, could have envisioned the semi-annual event’s growth and evolution. The nearly week-long event offers an opportunity to highlight the vision and expand the potential of Richmond’s diverse fashion...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Altria Theater#Dancing With The Stars#Android#Computer Keyboard#Ticketmaster#Abc Presale Starts Tue#Ios
peninsulachronicle.com

New Bargain Store Opening In Williamsburg

WILLIAMBURG-A new discount store is opening in Williamsburg. A grand opening is planned on Wednesday, October 5 for the new Bargain Outlet on Richmond Road. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account and read the article for free. Transact gives you $3 in...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
NBC12

VSU homecoming parade returns after two-year hiatus

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University’s annual homecoming parade returns after being canceled the past two years due to COVID-19. The parade will feature crowd favorites like the world-renowned VSU Woo-Woos, the award-winning Trojan Explosion Marching Band, and more than thirteen high school bands/dance teams with 700 students from as far away as New York, New Jersey and Maryland.
ETTRICK, VA
richmondmagazine.com

‘Let’s Eat, Let’s Meet’

When I asked Dan and Tamara how they ended up in Carytown blending tea on a Friday night, they ribbed each other good-naturedly. “I asked my husband to take me on a date that wasn’t dinner,” Tamara says. Dan replies with a laugh, “She doesn’t like live music, so all that was left was tea.”
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
wvtf.org

A generational challenge - Where are Virginia’s Black male doctors?

This story is published through a partnership with the Virginia Center for Investigative Journalism at WHRO. Jaz-Munn “Jaz” Johnson, a third-year medical student, headed to the Hillside Court public housing complex in Richmond on a recent Saturday. Johnson and other students from the Virginia Commonwealth University School of...
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy