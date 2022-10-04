Read full article on original website
Richmond bars and restaurants to host four late-night Halloween bar crawls
If you're looking for a non-stop night of Halloween fun at seven of Richmond's local bars and restaurants, make sure to grab your tickets to the Richmond Halloween Bar Crawls, hosted by Bar Crawl LIVE!
Richmond Folk Festival: What to know before you go this weekend
If you're one of more than 200,000 people estimated to attend the Richmond Folk Festival this year, then there may be a few things you'll want to know before you head out.
Montpelier invites Lizzo to play James Madison’s home after crystal flute concert
The Montpelier Foundation, which oversees the plantation home of founding father James Madison, has extended an invitation for singer Lizzo to visit the presidential estate after she made headlines by playing the president's 200-year-old crystal flute.
NBC12
Richmonders remember country music legend Loretta Lynn
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Many fans in Richmond are sharing their memories about Loretta Lynn, a country music legend who died at the age of 90 on Tuesday. Lynn’s death brings back memories for Plan 9 record shop owner Jim Bland. His cousin Pete played guitar on some of her albums. Bland has spent years collecting Loretta’s records to hear his cousin play.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Hall tabbed Emporia's Miss Virginia Peanut winner
Melanie Hall won the Overall Miss Virginia Peanut Pageant here in Emporia. Hall is 4 years old. She’s the daughter of Shenae and Isaiah Hall. Born and raised here in Emporia. Melanie is so loving sweet and very outgoing. Her favorite things to do are sing, dance, and play with her siblings Taylor, Kendall, Inez and Messiah. She was also crowned Prettiest Dress, Best Casual Wear, and Best Circus Wear.
rvahub.com
Parking Changes Coming to Arthur Ashe Boulevard
On Sat., Oct. 15th, time-restricted (2 hour limit) parking regulations enforcement begins. Where: Arthur Ashe Boulevard from Broad Street to Moore Street, Belvidere to I-95, & Leigh Street to Franklin Street. There will be a TWO-WEEK GRACE PERIOD where violators will receive a warning as a reminder about the new...
styleweekly.com
Keeping it Fresh
When RVA Fashion Week kicked off in 2008, it’s unlikely that its all-volunteer creative team, or even the enthusiastic participants, could have envisioned the semi-annual event’s growth and evolution. The nearly week-long event offers an opportunity to highlight the vision and expand the potential of Richmond’s diverse fashion...
Petersburg cornhole tournament to raise money for toddler with brain tumor
On Thursday evening, Old Towne's Alibi will be hosting their second annual Sydney Strong Memorial Cornhole for a Cause Tournament. Special drinks and t-shirts will also be on sale.
peninsulachronicle.com
New Bargain Store Opening In Williamsburg
WILLIAMBURG-A new discount store is opening in Williamsburg. A grand opening is planned on Wednesday, October 5 for the new Bargain Outlet on Richmond Road. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account and read the article for free. Transact gives you $3 in...
NBC12
VSU homecoming parade returns after two-year hiatus
ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University’s annual homecoming parade returns after being canceled the past two years due to COVID-19. The parade will feature crowd favorites like the world-renowned VSU Woo-Woos, the award-winning Trojan Explosion Marching Band, and more than thirteen high school bands/dance teams with 700 students from as far away as New York, New Jersey and Maryland.
richmondmagazine.com
‘Let’s Eat, Let’s Meet’
When I asked Dan and Tamara how they ended up in Carytown blending tea on a Friday night, they ribbed each other good-naturedly. “I asked my husband to take me on a date that wasn’t dinner,” Tamara says. Dan replies with a laugh, “She doesn’t like live music, so all that was left was tea.”
Raising Canes is opening two new locations in Virginia
Raising Canes is making its way back to the Hampton Roads community with two new restaurant locations later this fall.
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonuses
As we should expect given the time of year, Amazon is on a hiring spree, and it includes Virginia. The company has 3,700 positions in the Commonwealth, including 1,400 in the Richmond area, according to media release forwarded this morning.
'Hidden' Richmond home has a $4 million price tag
The house at 6311 Three Chopt Road in Richmond is one of the oldest in the area and on one of the biggest lots.
Invasive pest affecting Richmond-area crape myrtles
The white specks that can be found on some of the flowering trees are insects called bark scale. Peggy Singlemann, a horticulture consultant and the founder of RVA Gardeners, said bark scale feed on the sap out of the trees. This eventually weakens the trees and shortens their longevity.
Highland Springs unanimous #1 in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll
The Highland Springs High School Springers remain the #1 team in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
3 new stores coming to the vacant Willow Place Shopping Center in Richmond, Virginia
Willow Place Shopping Center at 5420 West Broad Street in Richmond, Virginia has been vacant for a long time. That is about to change. The property is set for a major makeover after three new stores recently filed for permits with Henrico County. The new stores will open at Willow Place in 2023.
Short Pump mall seeks ‘open container’ license to drink while you shop
Short Pump Town Center wants to allow people to walk around the mall with alcoholic beverages open and in hand.
wvtf.org
A generational challenge - Where are Virginia’s Black male doctors?
This story is published through a partnership with the Virginia Center for Investigative Journalism at WHRO. Jaz-Munn “Jaz” Johnson, a third-year medical student, headed to the Hillside Court public housing complex in Richmond on a recent Saturday. Johnson and other students from the Virginia Commonwealth University School of...
Police: Missing Richmond woman may be driving blue Ford Mustang
Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a 51-year-old Richmond woman last seen by her family last month, according to Chesterfield Police.
