Trot Princes, Na Tae Joo and Shin Yu Live at Pechanga Resort Casino
The trot fever that shook up the entire county is coming to Southern California this November. Na Tae Joo from Mr. Trot and the trot prince Shin Yu will perform live on Saturday, November 12 (2 pm & 7 pm) at Pechanga Resort Casino. Na Tae Joo, an all-round entertainer...
Jackpot Grows to $30M in SuperLotto Plus, But Winning $12K Ticket Sold in Riverside County
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing so the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $30 million. Three tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold, including one at a Stater Bros. on Highway 79 So. in Temecula, the California Lottery announced.
The Best Breakfast Spots in Palm Springs, California
When it comes to finding the best breakfast spots in Palm Springs, you really can’t go wrong. Whether you’re looking for a hearty plate of eggs and bacon or a light and refreshing fruit salad, there’s something for everyone. And with so many delicious options to choose...
COACHELLA VALLEY WILD BIRD CENTER, A DESERT GEM!
Tucked away on an Indio side street, the Coachella Valley Wild Bird Center is truly a desert gem! Many years ago, I delivered an injured bird to them and was amazed by their loving efforts to save each feathered creature. Linda York, their knowledgeable director, gave me a tour of the rehabilitation clinic and outdoor grounds with large recovery cages where the birds regain their wing strength. I gave a donation to enable this deserving non-profit to continue their work.
Acrisure Arena hiring 1,000 part-time employees through the month of October
With doors opening in late December, the Acrisure Arena is looking to hire 1,000 part-time employees. People can apply to a variety of departments from food and beverage services, event staff, ticketing, security and more. The job fairs are set to take place at several locations all throughout the valley from Desert Hot Springs to The post Acrisure Arena hiring 1,000 part-time employees through the month of October appeared first on KESQ.
Cardenas Markets opens new store in Banning, California
Cardenas Markets opened a new store last week at 3317 W. Ramsey Street in Banning, California. It is Cardenas Markets’ first store to serve the Gorgonio Pass area. The location previously operated under the company’s Rio Ranch Market banner. “We are committed to bringing our exceptional variety of...
Friends create GoFundMe for Gavin Escobar's widow and children
SAN DIEGO — An SDSU teammate of Gavin Escobar is trying to help the former Aztec and NFL player's family in their time of need. Last week the Riverside County Sheriff's reported Escobar and his friend had been killed while rock climbing near Idyllwild. Ten years ago, Escobar played...
Coachella Valley residents react to increased gas prices
The average price of gas in Riverside County has risen to its second consecutive record high as drivers across the West Coast see a costly hike at the pump. According to AAA, these steep prices are in part due to gas shortages caused by planned maintenance that six California refineries are currently undergoing. California has The post Coachella Valley residents react to increased gas prices appeared first on KESQ.
Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County
Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
Coyote wanders into middle school restroom in California
Classes got off to a wild start at Mission Middle School in Riverside, California Monday morning.
3 people injured in Palm Springs apartment fire, 2 critically
A morning blaze at a Palm Springs apartment complex is under investigation. 3 people were injured in the fire that sparked up on Tamarisk Road around 10:15 am. Captain Gunkel from the Palm Springs Fire Department reports that there are two critical patients who have been taken to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment. Gunkel The post 3 people injured in Palm Springs apartment fire, 2 critically appeared first on KESQ.
Halloween haunted house used to raise funds for terminally ill girl shut down
The Cowan family has been using their haunted house to raise money for their daughter's terminal illness for the last nine years. This year, San Bernardino has shut it down.
Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops After Setting Three Records
A streak of 16 consecutive increases that pushed the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County to records each of the past three days ended Thursday with a decrease of three-tenths of a cent to $6.37. The average price rose $1.064 during the streak, including...
Felon Arrested For Allegedly Discarding Loaded Handgun in Coachella
A 21-year-old felon was arrested Wednesday after allegedly fleeing from a vehicle and discarding a loaded handgun in Coachella. William Flores Rosas of Coachella was arrested on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and committing a felony while out on bail, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
3.0-magnitude quake is the second to rattle Southern California in hours
A 3.0-magnitude earthquake shook the Southern California area in the morning on Monday, Oct. 3, hours after another was reported in a neighboring county, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The quake, about 5 miles deep, hit nearly 2.5 miles from Banning in Riverside County just after 9 a.m., according to...
10 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Yucaipa (Yucaipa, CA)
According to the California Fire Unit, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Yucaipa on Saturday night. The crash happened along the eastbound lanes of I-10 at 16th Street at [..]
USAA Real Estate & McDonald Property Group Break Ground on 1.8MM SQFT Facility in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, CALIF., October 3, 2022 —JLL announced today that USAA Real Estate and McDonald Property Group has broken ground on a 1.8-million-square-foot distribution center for United Legwear & Apparel Company, LLC (ULAC) in Beaumont, California. ULAC specializes in legwear, bodywear, apparel, and accessories for men, women and children, maintaining nearly a dozen highly recognized licensed brands such as Hurley, Champion, Fortnite, Van Heusen, Skechers, and a joint venture partnership with PUMA North America. Completion of the facility is scheduled for December 2024.
Man allegedly stole power tools From business and fled police in La Quinta
Charges were filed today against a 45-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly stealing power tools and leading deputies on a foot pursuit in La Quinta. Jose Manuel Alvarez of Indio was charged with two misdemeanor counts, one each of shoplifting a value of $950 or under and resisting arrest, according to court records. He's The post Man allegedly stole power tools From business and fled police in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
Coyote Enters Middle School, Hides In Restroom Stall
A Riverside County Animal Services officer removed a coyote from a stall inside a school bathroom on Monday October 3rd 2022. The coyote scurried into the open bathroom after it was frightened by staff at Jurupa Valley Unified’s Mission Middle School. The call came in to Animal Services shortly...
Palm Springs quadruple murder: officer saw tall, thin man ‘running away’ from scene
Testimony continued Tuesday afternoon in the re-trial for Jose Larin Garcia, the man accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs nearly four years ago. Good afternoon - Testimony was expected to resume this afternoon in the re-trial for Jose Larin Garcia, the man accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs nearly four years The post Palm Springs quadruple murder: officer saw tall, thin man ‘running away’ from scene appeared first on KESQ.
