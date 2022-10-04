ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Mirage, CA

gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Palm Springs, California

When it comes to finding the best breakfast spots in Palm Springs, you really can’t go wrong. Whether you’re looking for a hearty plate of eggs and bacon or a light and refreshing fruit salad, there’s something for everyone. And with so many delicious options to choose...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
coachellavalleyweekly.com

COACHELLA VALLEY WILD BIRD CENTER, A DESERT GEM!

Tucked away on an Indio side street, the Coachella Valley Wild Bird Center is truly a desert gem! Many years ago, I delivered an injured bird to them and was amazed by their loving efforts to save each feathered creature. Linda York, their knowledgeable director, gave me a tour of the rehabilitation clinic and outdoor grounds with large recovery cages where the birds regain their wing strength. I gave a donation to enable this deserving non-profit to continue their work.
INDIO, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Rancho Mirage, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Acrisure Arena hiring 1,000 part-time employees through the month of October

With doors opening in late December, the Acrisure Arena is looking to hire 1,000 part-time employees. People can apply to a variety of departments from food and beverage services, event staff, ticketing, security and more. The job fairs are set to take place at several locations all throughout the valley from Desert Hot Springs to The post Acrisure Arena hiring 1,000 part-time employees through the month of October appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Cardenas Markets opens new store in Banning, California

Cardenas Markets opened a new store last week at 3317 W. Ramsey Street in Banning, California. It is Cardenas Markets’ first store to serve the Gorgonio Pass area. The location previously operated under the company’s Rio Ranch Market banner. “We are committed to bringing our exceptional variety of...
BANNING, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Valley residents react to increased gas prices

The average price of gas in Riverside County has risen to its second consecutive record high as drivers across the West Coast see a costly hike at the pump.  According to AAA, these steep prices are in part due to gas shortages caused by planned maintenance that six California refineries are currently undergoing.  California has The post Coachella Valley residents react to increased gas prices appeared first on KESQ.
NBC San Diego

Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County

Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

3 people injured in Palm Springs apartment fire, 2 critically

A morning blaze at a Palm Springs apartment complex is under investigation. 3 people were injured in the fire that sparked up on Tamarisk Road around 10:15 am. Captain Gunkel from the Palm Springs Fire Department reports that there are two critical patients who have been taken to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment. Gunkel The post 3 people injured in Palm Springs apartment fire, 2 critically appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon Arrested For Allegedly Discarding Loaded Handgun in Coachella

A 21-year-old felon was arrested Wednesday after allegedly fleeing from a vehicle and discarding a loaded handgun in Coachella. William Flores Rosas of Coachella was arrested on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and committing a felony while out on bail, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
COACHELLA, CA
theregistrysocal.com

USAA Real Estate & McDonald Property Group Break Ground on 1.8MM SQFT Facility in Beaumont

BEAUMONT, CALIF., October 3, 2022 —JLL announced today that USAA Real Estate and McDonald Property Group has broken ground on a 1.8-million-square-foot distribution center for United Legwear & Apparel Company, LLC (ULAC) in Beaumont, California. ULAC specializes in legwear, bodywear, apparel, and accessories for men, women and children, maintaining nearly a dozen highly recognized licensed brands such as Hurley, Champion, Fortnite, Van Heusen, Skechers, and a joint venture partnership with PUMA North America. Completion of the facility is scheduled for December 2024.
BEAUMONT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man allegedly stole power tools From business and fled police in La Quinta

Charges were filed today against a 45-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly stealing power tools and leading deputies on a foot pursuit in La Quinta. Jose Manuel Alvarez of Indio was charged with two misdemeanor counts, one each of shoplifting a value of $950 or under and resisting arrest, according to court records. He's The post Man allegedly stole power tools From business and fled police in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
knewsradio.com

Coyote Enters Middle School, Hides In Restroom Stall

A Riverside County Animal Services officer removed a coyote from a stall inside a school bathroom on Monday October 3rd 2022. The coyote scurried into the open bathroom after it was frightened by staff at Jurupa Valley Unified’s Mission Middle School. The call came in to Animal Services shortly...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs quadruple murder: officer saw tall, thin man ‘running away’ from scene

Testimony continued Tuesday afternoon in the re-trial for Jose Larin Garcia, the man accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs nearly four years ago. Good afternoon - Testimony was expected to resume this afternoon in the re-trial for Jose Larin Garcia, the man accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs nearly four years The post Palm Springs quadruple murder: officer saw tall, thin man ‘running away’ from scene appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA

