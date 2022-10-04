ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

Greenville Country Music Fest amping up by adding Friday kickoff party

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Country Music Fest says two days just wasn’t enough. Organizers just announced an extra day has been added to this year’s festival. The festival initially went from a one-day concert in 2021 to a two-day fest this year. Now, concert-goers are invited...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Bon Secours unveils ice rink, announces skating events

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bon Secours Wellness Arena (The Well) has lifted the curtain on its 2022-2023 ice rink as it kicks off a new season of skating events and special programming for the community. Rink season at The Well officially commences on Saturday, Oct. 22 when the Greenville...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Morgan Square Madness set to happen in downtown Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Excitement is building as is Morgan Square Madness kicks off Thursday evening in Spartanburg. The inaugural event will allow the community to be introduced to the Men’s and Women’s USC Upstate basketball teams. A half court has been installed in the square for...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
greenvillejournal.com

‘Restaurant: Impossible’ to film an episode in Greenville

“Restaurant: Impossible” will be filming an episode in Greenville focusing on The Runway Cafe, the restaurant located next to Greenville Downtown Airport where guests can eat and watch airplanes take off. Want to attend the filming?. The TV show’s production team allows guests to reserve a seat for lunch...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Blue Bell bringing back popular holiday flavor

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With the holiday season right around the corner, Blue Bell is reintroducing a popular holiday flavor. Starting Oct. 6, ice cream lovers can buy peppermint bark which is a smooth mint ice cream loaded with dark chocolate flavored chunks and peppermint bark pieces. Peppermint Bark...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville offers Taco Trail to celebrate National Taco Day

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Tuesday is National Taco Day, and Greenville is helping you celebrate. It's called the Greenville Taco Trail. The event is put together by VisitGreenvilleSC. The group has taste-tested delicious tacos around Greenville County and narrowed down the list to 12 restaurants for the trial. Here's how...
GREENVILLE, SC
wpde.com

Restaurant Impossible filming dates in upstate South Carolina

The hit food network Restaurant Impossible is making two stops in upstate South Carolina for filming, construction, and dining for those who make reservations. Big Cliff's BBQ in Central on 302b E Main Street. (Dining) Lunch on Saturday, October 22nd at 11 a.m. Dinner on Sunday, October 23rd at 7...
CENTRAL, SC
tripsavvy.com

This New South Carolina Lodge Overlooks One of the Country's Best Parks

The city of Greenville, South Carolina, located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, has given us one more reason to plan a trip to the Palmetto State. Opened in August, Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville is The Kessler Collection's second location in South Carolina. Overlooking Falls Park on the Reedy in the city's historic West End district, the seven-story boutique hotel took inspiration from the 32-acre park, where visitors will find walking trails, waterfalls, and public art installations.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Airfield of dreams: Taking to the skies in Simpsonville

A love of flying created the Foothills Aerodrome neighborhood, but a sense of community keeps it grounded. Tucked into the rolling countryside southeast of Simpsonville, Foothills Aerodrome is an enclave of aviation, a place where those who’d rather be flying have made a lifestyle of it. Steve Barbour, president...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
gsabizwire.com

Greenville-based Graycliff Capital Announces Waterleaf at Salt Creek, Upscale Multi-Family Development in Savannah’s Berwick Master-Planned Community

Greenville-based Graycliff Capital Partners, LLC (Graycliff Capital), a leading developer/owner in the multi-family sector, is pleased to announce its newest multi-family development in coastal Georgia – Waterleaf at Salt Creek, located along US Highway 17 within the Berwick master-planned community in Savannah. Construction is underway on the 252-unit, Class-A...
SAVANNAH, GA
FOX Carolina

See inside the castle for sale on Lake Keowee

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Have you ever dreamed of living like royalty? Of owning your own turret? Watching the sunset from a grand staircase on your lakefront home?. For $2.8 million, the iconic Castle on Keowee could be yours. The 12,000-square foot castle, familiar to many who have spent...
SENECA, SC
FOX Carolina

Police searching for missing Greenville woman

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman. Investigators said Chesnee Brooke Quinn was last seen in June. She does not have a permanent residence according to police, and is known to frequent the Salvation Army on Poinsett Highway. Quinn is...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman wins $1 million jackpot in Anderson on way to birthday party

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A trip to a birthday party turned into a million-dollar surprise for a woman driving through the Upstate this week. The woman, whose name was not released, bought a ticket from B K World, at 3027 N. Main St. in Anderson, according to South Carolina Education Lottery officials.
ANDERSON, SC

