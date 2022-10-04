Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Greenville Country Music Fest amping up by adding Friday kickoff party
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Country Music Fest says two days just wasn’t enough. Organizers just announced an extra day has been added to this year’s festival. The festival initially went from a one-day concert in 2021 to a two-day fest this year. Now, concert-goers are invited...
FOX Carolina
Bon Secours unveils ice rink, announces skating events
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bon Secours Wellness Arena (The Well) has lifted the curtain on its 2022-2023 ice rink as it kicks off a new season of skating events and special programming for the community. Rink season at The Well officially commences on Saturday, Oct. 22 when the Greenville...
Let’s Eat at Rails 133 in Central, S.C.
If you're looking for elevated American cuisine in a comfortable, family-friendly atmosphere, Rails 133 Cafe and Grill in Central, South Carolina could be just what you're looking for.
FOX Carolina
Morgan Square Madness set to happen in downtown Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Excitement is building as is Morgan Square Madness kicks off Thursday evening in Spartanburg. The inaugural event will allow the community to be introduced to the Men’s and Women’s USC Upstate basketball teams. A half court has been installed in the square for...
greenvillejournal.com
‘Restaurant: Impossible’ to film an episode in Greenville
“Restaurant: Impossible” will be filming an episode in Greenville focusing on The Runway Cafe, the restaurant located next to Greenville Downtown Airport where guests can eat and watch airplanes take off. Want to attend the filming?. The TV show’s production team allows guests to reserve a seat for lunch...
greenvillejournal.com
Warbird Adventures to bring historic planes to Greenville Downtown Airport
Aviation fans and history buffs will get a chance to see World War II planes up close as Warbird Adventures Aviation Event comes to Greenville Downtown Airport (GMU) from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. on Oct. 29-30. The airport will host this free event at the Community Corridor and will be...
FOX Carolina
Blue Bell bringing back popular holiday flavor
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With the holiday season right around the corner, Blue Bell is reintroducing a popular holiday flavor. Starting Oct. 6, ice cream lovers can buy peppermint bark which is a smooth mint ice cream loaded with dark chocolate flavored chunks and peppermint bark pieces. Peppermint Bark...
WYFF4.com
Greenville offers Taco Trail to celebrate National Taco Day
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Tuesday is National Taco Day, and Greenville is helping you celebrate. It's called the Greenville Taco Trail. The event is put together by VisitGreenvilleSC. The group has taste-tested delicious tacos around Greenville County and narrowed down the list to 12 restaurants for the trial. Here's how...
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville named on Condé Nest Traveler’s ‘best cities in the U.S.’
Condé Nast Traveler announced its annual Readers Choice Awards on Oct. 4 for the best cities in the U.S., naming Greenville in the “best small cities” portion. Describing the city as on “the cusp of stardom,” the article mentions key city landmarks. “Its dynamic urban...
wpde.com
Restaurant Impossible filming dates in upstate South Carolina
The hit food network Restaurant Impossible is making two stops in upstate South Carolina for filming, construction, and dining for those who make reservations. Big Cliff's BBQ in Central on 302b E Main Street. (Dining) Lunch on Saturday, October 22nd at 11 a.m. Dinner on Sunday, October 23rd at 7...
tripsavvy.com
This New South Carolina Lodge Overlooks One of the Country's Best Parks
The city of Greenville, South Carolina, located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, has given us one more reason to plan a trip to the Palmetto State. Opened in August, Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville is The Kessler Collection's second location in South Carolina. Overlooking Falls Park on the Reedy in the city's historic West End district, the seven-story boutique hotel took inspiration from the 32-acre park, where visitors will find walking trails, waterfalls, and public art installations.
greenvillejournal.com
Weekly Dish: Sully’s Steamers to open Eastside Greenville, Spartanburg locations; Koi Asian Bistro closes Haywood Mall restaurant
Sully’s Steamers to open Eastside Greenville, Spartanburg locations … Koi Asian Bistro closes Haywood Mall restaurant … and Growler Haus in the Village of West Greenville launches breakfast offerings. Here’s the dish on some local restaurant news for the week of Oct. 7. Sully’s Steamers to...
greenvillejournal.com
Airfield of dreams: Taking to the skies in Simpsonville
A love of flying created the Foothills Aerodrome neighborhood, but a sense of community keeps it grounded. Tucked into the rolling countryside southeast of Simpsonville, Foothills Aerodrome is an enclave of aviation, a place where those who’d rather be flying have made a lifestyle of it. Steve Barbour, president...
gsabizwire.com
Greenville-based Graycliff Capital Announces Waterleaf at Salt Creek, Upscale Multi-Family Development in Savannah’s Berwick Master-Planned Community
Greenville-based Graycliff Capital Partners, LLC (Graycliff Capital), a leading developer/owner in the multi-family sector, is pleased to announce its newest multi-family development in coastal Georgia – Waterleaf at Salt Creek, located along US Highway 17 within the Berwick master-planned community in Savannah. Construction is underway on the 252-unit, Class-A...
FOX Carolina
See inside the castle for sale on Lake Keowee
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Have you ever dreamed of living like royalty? Of owning your own turret? Watching the sunset from a grand staircase on your lakefront home?. For $2.8 million, the iconic Castle on Keowee could be yours. The 12,000-square foot castle, familiar to many who have spent...
Burglar takes thousands of dollars in furniture from Greenville warehouse
Police are looking for someone who stole thousands of dollars worth of furniture from a Greenville warehouse.
Holiday help for local students
Celebrate this Season Of Hope by making the holidays brighter for local middle school and high school students.
FOX Carolina
Police searching for missing Greenville woman
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman. Investigators said Chesnee Brooke Quinn was last seen in June. She does not have a permanent residence according to police, and is known to frequent the Salvation Army on Poinsett Highway. Quinn is...
WYFF4.com
Woman wins $1 million jackpot in Anderson on way to birthday party
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A trip to a birthday party turned into a million-dollar surprise for a woman driving through the Upstate this week. The woman, whose name was not released, bought a ticket from B K World, at 3027 N. Main St. in Anderson, according to South Carolina Education Lottery officials.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Cayla’s Catering Provides Delicious Meals in Inman, Boiling Springs, and Spartanburg, SC
When you really just don’t want to cook or want to send someone a meal if they had a baby, Cayla’s Catering in Inman is a great option. We tried out dinner and will tell you all about it. Thanks to Cayla’s Catering for providing us with a meal so we could write this review.
